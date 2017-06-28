FIVB Porec: Claes and Hughes go 2-0 on otherwise tough day for USA

The USA’s Kelly Claes and Sara Hughes, the recent USC graduates who owned college beach volleyball the past four years, had a breakthrough day on Wednesday in the FIVB Porec five-star tournament in Croatia as Americans beat up on Americans.
Claes and Hughes won both their pool-play matches on a day when rain played havoc. They kicked it off with a 26-24, 21-8 win over compatriots Lauren Fendrick and Lane Carico and followed it up with a 21-9, 21-14 victory over Manon Nummerdor-Flier and Marleen Van Iersel of the Netherlands. It doesn’t get any easier when Claes and Hughes face Brazilians Agatha Bednarczuk and Eduarda Lisboa on Thursday. They clinch Pool C with a victory.
On a day when three matches were postponed because of the weather, Fendrick and Carico rebounded with a big 22-20, 21-19 win over Bednarczuk and Lisboa to finish 1-1 and leave the Brazilians desperate at 0-2. Fendrick and Carico play Nummerdor-Flier/Van Iersel on Thursday.
Summer Ross and Brooke Sweat dropped their only match of the day 21-23, 21-16, 15-12 to Stephanie Schwaiger and Katharina Schutzenhofer of Austria. Their second match was rained out, so they have matches remaining in pool D Thursday against Heather Bansley and Brandie Wilkerson of Canada and Madelein Meppelink and Sophie van Gestel of the Netherlands.
Americans Emily Day and Brittany Hochevar are 0-2 after a 21-11, 21-14 loss to Joana Heidrich and Anouk Verge-Depre of Switzeland and a 19-21, 21-19, 15-10 defeat to Barbora Hermannova and Marketa Slukova of the Czech Republic. Their final pool E match is against Jagoda Gruszczynska and Kinga Kolosinska of Poland.
Six other women’s teams went 2-0 on Wednesday: Talita Antunes/Larissa Franca and Barbara Seixas and Fernanda Alves of Brazil, Kristyna Kolocova/Michala Kvapilova and Hermannova/Slukova of the Czech Republic, Melissa Humana-Paredes/Sarah Pavan of Canada, and Nina Betschart/Tanja Huberli of Switzerland.
In men’s pool play, each team played once with two matches for everyone on Thursday. In an all-USA matchup, Theo Brunner and Casey Patterson defeated Taylor Crabb and Jake Gibb 21-18, 21-17. Both Brunner/Patterson and Taylor Crabb/Gibb will face Saymon Barbosa and Alvaro Filho of Brazil and Niksa Dellorco/Ivan Perisic of Croatia. Brunner/Patterson will likely need both wins to earn a first-round elimination bye, while Taylor Crabb/Gibb will need at least one victory to advance.
Americans Phil Dalhausser and Nick Lucena lost to Austrians Robin Seidl and Tobias Winter 21-17, 22-20. They need to bounce back Thursday against two Canadian pairs, Sam Pedlow/Sam Schachter and Ben Saxton/Chaim Schalk.
Other Wednesday winners were Latvia’s Aleksandrs Samoilovs/Janis Smedins, Austria’s Clemens Doppler/Alexander Horst and Martin Ermacora/Moritz Pristauz-Telsnigg, Canada’s Pedlow/Schachter, Poland’s Michal Bryl/Grzegorz Fijalek, Maciej Rudol/Jakub Szalankiewicz and Piotr Kantor/Bartosz Losiak, Brazil’s Alison Cerutti/Bruno Oscar Schmidt and Gustavo Carvalhaes/Pedro Solberg, Italy’s Daniele Lupo and Paolo Nicolai, and the Netherlands’ Alexander Brouwer and Robert Meeuwsen.
Pool winners get coveted first-round byes in elimination play, while last-place finishers are out.Thursday’s weather forecast is also dicey, calling for morning thunderstorms and 20-30 mph winds.
