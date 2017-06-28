FIVB Porec: Claes and Hughes go 2-0 on otherwise tough day for USA

The USA’s Kelly Claes and Sara Hughes, the recent USC graduates who owned college beach volleyball the past four years, had a breakthrough day on Wednesday in the FIVB Porec five-star tournament in Croatia as Americans beat up on Americans.

Claes and Hughes won both their pool-play matches on a day when rain played havoc. They kicked it off with a 26-24, 21-8 win over compatriots Lauren Fendrick and Lane Carico and followed it up with a 21-9, 21-14 victory over Manon Nummerdor-Flier and Marleen Van Iersel of the Netherlands. It doesn’t get any easier when Claes and Hughes face Brazilians Agatha Bednarczuk and Eduarda Lisboa on Thursday. They clinch Pool C with a victory.

On a day when three matches were postponed because of the weather, Fendrick and Carico rebounded with a big 22-20, 21-19 win over Bednarczuk and Lisboa to finish 1-1 and leave the Brazilians desperate at 0-2. Fendrick and Carico play Nummerdor-Flier/Van Iersel on Thursday.

Summer Ross and Brooke Sweat dropped their only match of the day 21-23, 21-16, 15-12 to Stephanie Schwaiger and Katharina Schutzenhofer of Austria. Their second match was rained out, so they have matches remaining in pool D Thursday against Heather Bansley and Brandie Wilkerson of Canada and Madelein Meppelink and Sophie van Gestel of the Netherlands.

Americans Emily Day and Brittany Hochevar are 0-2 after a 21-11, 21-14 loss to Joana Heidrich and Anouk Verge-Depre of Switzeland and a 19-21, 21-19, 15-10 defeat to Barbora Hermannova and Marketa Slukova of the Czech Republic. Their final pool E match is against Jagoda Gruszczynska and Kinga Kolosinska of Poland.

Six other women’s teams went 2-0 on Wednesday: Talita Antunes/Larissa Franca and Barbara Seixas and Fernanda Alves of Brazil, Kristyna Kolocova/Michala Kvapilova and Hermannova/Slukova of the Czech Republic, Melissa Humana-Paredes/Sarah Pavan of Canada, and Nina Betschart/Tanja Huberli of Switzerland.

In men’s pool play, each team played once with two matches for everyone on Thursday. In an all-USA matchup, Theo Brunner and Casey Patterson defeated Taylor Crabb and Jake Gibb 21-18, 21-17. Both Brunner/Patterson and Taylor Crabb/Gibb will face Saymon Barbosa and Alvaro Filho of Brazil and Niksa Dellorco/Ivan Perisic of Croatia. Brunner/Patterson will likely need both wins to earn a first-round elimination bye, while Taylor Crabb/Gibb will need at least one victory to advance.

Americans Phil Dalhausser and Nick Lucena lost to Austrians Robin Seidl and Tobias Winter 21-17, 22-20. They need to bounce back Thursday against two Canadian pairs, Sam Pedlow/Sam Schachter and Ben Saxton/Chaim Schalk.

Other Wednesday winners were Latvia’s Aleksandrs Samoilovs/Janis Smedins, Austria’s Clemens Doppler/Alexander Horst and Martin Ermacora/Moritz Pristauz-Telsnigg, Canada’s Pedlow/Schachter, Poland’s Michal Bryl/Grzegorz Fijalek, Maciej Rudol/Jakub Szalankiewicz and Piotr Kantor/Bartosz Losiak, Brazil’s Alison Cerutti/Bruno Oscar Schmidt and Gustavo Carvalhaes/Pedro Solberg, Italy’s Daniele Lupo and Paolo Nicolai, and the Netherlands’ Alexander Brouwer and Robert Meeuwsen.

Pool winners get coveted first-round byes in elimination play, while last-place finishers are out.Thursday’s weather forecast is also dicey, calling for morning thunderstorms and 20-30 mph winds.

Men’s results

Wednesday’s pool play

Pool A

Round 1

Match 1: Saymon Barbosa/Alvaro Filho Brazil (1) vs. Niksa Dellorco/Ivan Perisic Croatia (32)

Match 2: Theo Brunner/Casey Patterson United States (16) def. Taylor Crabb/Jake Gibb United States (17) 21-18, 21-17 (0:36)

Round 2

Match 17: Saymon Barbosa/Alvaro Filho Brazil (1) vs. Taylor Crabb/Jake Gibb United States (17)

Match 18: Theo Brunner/Casey Patterson United States (16) vs. Niksa Dellorco/Ivan Perisic Croatia (32)

Round 3

Match 33: Saymon Barbosa/Alvaro Filho Brazil (1) vs. Theo Brunner/Casey Patterson United States (16)

Match 34: Taylor Crabb/Jake Gibb United States (17) vs. Niksa Dellorco/Ivan Perisic Croatia (32)

Pool B

Round 1

Match 3: Aleksandrs Samoilovs/Janis Smedins Latvia (2) def. Marin Jercic/Kresimir Karaula Croatia (31) 21-8, 21-9 (0:26)

Match 4: Clemens Doppler/Alexander Horst Austria (18) def. Oleg Stoyanovskiy/Artem Yarzutkin Russia (15) 21-19, 21-17 (0:36)

Round 2

Match 19: Aleksandrs Samoilovs/Janis Smedins Latvia (2) vs. Clemens Doppler/Alexander Horst Austria (18)

Match 20: Oleg Stoyanovskiy/Artem Yarzutkin Russia (15) vs. Marin Jercic/Kresimir Karaula Croatia (31)

Round 3

Match 35: Aleksandrs Samoilovs/Janis Smedins Latvia (2) vs. Oleg Stoyanovskiy/Artem Yarzutkin Russia (15)

Match 36: Clemens Doppler/Alexander Horst Austria (18) vs. Marin Jercic/Kresimir Karaula Croatia (31)

Pool C

Round 1

Match 5: Robin Seidl/Tobias Winter Austria (30, Q19) def. Phil Dalhausser/Nick Lucena United States (3) 21-17, 22-20 (0:39)

Match 6: Sam Pedlow/Sam Schachter Canada (19) def. Ben Saxton/Chaim Schalk Canada (14) 21-11, 21-15 (0:31)

Round 2

Match 21: Phil Dalhausser/Nick Lucena United States (3) vs. Sam Pedlow/Sam Schachter Canada (19)

Match 22: Ben Saxton/Chaim Schalk Canada (14) vs. Robin Seidl/Tobias Winter Austria (30, Q19)

Round 3

Match 37: Phil Dalhausser/Nick Lucena United States (3) vs. Ben Saxton/Chaim Schalk Canada (14)

Match 38: Sam Pedlow/Sam Schachter Canada (19) vs. Robin Seidl/Tobias Winter Austria (30, Q19)

Pool D

Round 1

Match 7: Martin Ermacora/Moritz Pristauz-Telsnigg Austria (29) def. Evandro Goncalves/Andre Loyola Brazil (4) 21-17, 22-20 (0:39)

Match 8: Michal Bryl/Grzegorz Fijalek Poland (13) def. Lombardo Ontiveros/Juan Virgen Mexico (20) 15-21, 21-18, 15-12 (0:55

Round 2

Match 23: Evandro Goncalves/Andre Loyola Brazil (4) vs. Lombardo Ontiveros/Juan Virgen Mexico (20)

Match 24: Michal Bryl/Grzegorz Fijalek Poland (13) vs. Martin Ermacora/Moritz Pristauz-Telsnigg Austria (29

Round 3

Match 39: Evandro Goncalves/Andre Loyola Brazil (4) vs. Michal Bryl/Grzegorz Fijalek Poland (13)

Match 40: Lombardo Ontiveros/Juan Virgen Mexico (20) vs. Martin Ermacora/Moritz Pristauz-Telsnigg Austria (29)

Pool E

Round 1

Match 9: Alison Cerutti/Bruno Oscar Schmidt Brazil (5) def. Armin Dollinger/Jonathan Erdmann Germany (28, Q15) 21-19, 21-16 (0:39)

Match 10: Daniele Lupo/Paolo Nicolai Italy (12) def. Esteban Grimalt/Marco Grimalt Chile (21) 21-13, 15-21, 17-15 (0:46)

Round 2

Match 25: Alison Cerutti/Bruno Oscar Schmidt Brazil (5) vs. Esteban Grimalt/Marco Grimalt Chile (21)

Match 26: Daniele Lupo/Paolo Nicolai Italy (12) vs. Armin Dollinger/Jonathan Erdmann Germany (28, Q15)

Round 3

Match 41: Alison Cerutti/Bruno Oscar Schmidt Brazil (5) vs. Daniele Lupo/Paolo Nicolai Italy (12)

Match 42: Esteban Grimalt/Marco Grimalt Chile (21) vs. Armin Dollinger/Jonathan Erdmann Germany (28, Q15)

Pool F

Round 1

Match 11: Piotr Kantor/Bartosz Losiak Poland (6) def. Mathias Berntsen/Anders Mol Norway (27, Q13) 21-15, 19-21, 16-14 (0:44)

Match 12: Alexander Brouwer/Robert Meeuwsen Netherlands (11) def. Adrian Carambula/Alex Ranghieri Italy (22) 24-22, 21-10 (0:38)

Round 2

Match 27: Piotr Kantor/Bartosz Losiak Poland (6) vs. Adrian Carambula/Alex Ranghieri Italy (22)

Match 28: Alexander Brouwer/Robert Meeuwsen Netherlands (11) vs. Mathias Berntsen/Anders Mol Norway (27, Q13)

Round 3

Match 43: Piotr Kantor/Bartosz Losiak Poland (6) vs. Alexander Brouwer/Robert Meeuwsen Netherlands (11)

Match 44: Adrian Carambula/Alex Ranghieri Italy (22) vs. Mathias Berntsen/Anders Mol Norway (27, Q13)

Pool G

Round 1

Match 13: Viacheslav Krasilnikov/Nikita Liamin Russia (7) vs. Lorenz Schumann/Julius Thole Germany (26, Q12)

Match 14: Adrian Gavira/Pablo Herrera Spain (10) vs. Markus Bockermann/Lars Fluggen Germany (23, Q9)

Round 2

Match 29: Viacheslav Krasilnikov/Nikita Liamin Russia (7) vs. Markus Bockermann/Lars Fluggen Germany (23, Q9)

Match 30: Adrian Gavira/Pablo Herrera Spain (10) vs. Lorenz Schumann/Julius Thole Germany (26, Q12)

Round 3

Match 45: Adrian Gavira/Pablo Herrera Spain (10) def. Viacheslav Krasilnikov/Nikita Liamin Russia (7) 21-23, 21-18, 18-16 (0:53)

Match 46: Lorenz Schumann/Julius Thole Germany (26, Q12) def. Markus Bockermann/Lars Fluggen Germany (23, Q9) 14-21, 21-19, 15-11 (0:50)

Pool H

Round 1

Match 15: Maciej Rudol/Jakub Szalankiewicz Poland (25, Q11) def. Ivan Djordjevic/Filip Silic Croatia (8) 21-13, 21-18 (0:35)

Match 16: Gustavo “Guto” Carvalhaes/Pedro Solberg Brazil (9, Q1) def. Christopher McHugh/Damien Schumann Australia (24, Q10) 21-18, 21-18 (0:36)

Round 2

Match 31: Ivan Djordjevic/Filip Silic Croatia (8) vs. Christopher McHugh/Damien Schumann Australia (24, Q10)

Match 32: Gustavo “Guto” Carvalhaes/Pedro Solberg Brazil (9, Q1) vs. Maciej Rudol/Jakub Szalankiewicz Poland (25, Q11)

Round 3

Match 47: Ivan Djordjevic/Filip Silic Croatia (8) vs. Gustavo “Guto” Carvalhaes/Pedro Solberg Brazil (9, Q1)

Match 48: Christopher McHugh/Damien Schumann Australia (24, Q10) vs. Maciej Rudol/Jakub Szalankiewicz Poland (25, Q11)