FIVB Porec: Claes/Hughes, Fendrick/Carico reach round of 16

In a battle of wunderkinder in Thursday’s FIVB Porec, recent USC graduates Kelly Claes and Sara Hughes defeated Brazil’s 18-year-old Eduarda Lisboa and veteran Agatha Bednarczuk 12-21, 22-20, 15-12 to finish atop pool C and earn a bye into Friday’s round of 16 playoffs against Taiana Lima and Elize Maia of Brazil.

American men Casey Patterson and partner Theo Brunner and Phil Dalhausser and Nick Luceno also had a good day.

In the five-start tournament in Croatia, teams completed pool play and the first round of elimination playoffs.

The USA’s Lauren Fendrick and Lane Carico also booked a round-of-16 berth with a 21-19, 21-17 win over Germans Nadja Glenzke and Julia Grossner. Fendrick and Carico face Canadians Sarah Pavan/Melissa Humana-Paredes.

Americans Summer Ross and Brooke Sweat failed to advance after a tough 17-21, 21-16, 15-13 loss to Brazil’s Taiana Lima and Elize Maia in the first round of the winners bracket.

Emily Day and Brittany Hochevar finished 1-2 in pool play but did not advance when they came up short on the points won/lost ratio to Poland’s Jagoda Gruszczynska/Kinga Kolosinska.

Other pool winners include Brazil’s Larissa Franca/Talita Antunes, Barbara Seixas/Fernanda Alves, Canada’s Pavan/Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson/Heather Bansley, the Czech Republic’s Barbora Hermannova/Marketa Slukova and Kristyna Kolocova/Michala Kvapilova, and Switzerland’s Nina Betschart/Tanja Huberli.

The pool winners will be challenged by the round of 32 winners: Germans Chantal Laboreur/Julia Sude, Victoria Bieneck/Isabel Schneider, and Laura Ludwig/Margareta Kozuch, Swiss Joana Heidrick/Anouk Verge-Depre, Finns Riikka Lehtonen/Taru Lahti, and Australians Louise Bawden/Taliqua Clancy.

In men’s play, teams completed one additional pool play match Thursday. In American results, Patterson and Brunner moved to 2-0 against Croatian soccer star Ivan Perisic/Niksa Dellorco 21-11, 21-16, setting up a showdown with Brazil’s Saymon Barbosa/Alvaro Filho Friday for control of the pool.

Dalhausser/Lucena got back on track with a 2-0 win over Canada’s Sam Pedlow and Sam Schachter 21-19, 27-25. Dalhausser/Lucena’s final pool play opponent will be Canada’s Ben Saxton/Chaim Schalk on Friday.

Taylor Crabb and Jake Gibb fell to 0-2 following a closely fought 17-21, 21-19, 15-11 match with Brazil’s Saymon Barbosa/Alvaro Filho. Crabb/Gibb will face Croats Perisic/Dellorco Friday with an elimination-round berth at stake.

After two of three matches pool leaders are Americans Patterson/Brunner, Austrians Clemens Doppler/Alexander Horst, Canadians Sam Pedlow/Sam Schachter, Poles Grzegorz Fijalek/Michal Bryl, Brazil’s Pedro Solberg/Gustavo Carvalhaes and Alison Cerutti/Bruno Schmidt, Dutchmen Alexander Brouwer/Robert Meeuwsen, and Spain’s Pablo Herrera/Adrian Gavira.

Men’s Thursday results

Pool A

Round 1

Match 1: Saymon Barbosa/Alvaro Filho Brazil (1) def. Niksa Dellorco/Ivan Perisic Croatia (32) 21-10, 21-10 (0:28)

Match 2: Theo Brunner/Casey Patterson United States (16) def. Taylor Crabb/Jake Gibb United States (17) 21-18, 21-17 (0:36)

Round 2

Match 17: Saymon Barbosa/Alvaro Filho Brazil (1) def. Taylor Crabb/Jake Gibb United States (17) 17-21, 21-19, 15-11 (0:51)

Match 18: Theo Brunner/Casey Patterson United States (16) def. Niksa Dellorco/Ivan Perisic Croatia (32) 21-11, 21-16 (0:30)

Round 3

Match 33: Saymon Barbosa/Alvaro Filho Brazil (1) vs. Theo Brunner/Casey Patterson United States (16)

Match 34: Taylor Crabb/Jake Gibb United States (17) vs. Niksa Dellorco/Ivan Perisic Croatia (32)

Pool B

Round 1

Match 3: Aleksandrs Samoilovs/Janis Smedins Latvia (2) def. Marin Jercic/Kresimir Karaula Croatia (31) 21-8, 21-9 (0:26)

Match 4: Clemens Doppler/Alexander Horst Austria (18) def. Oleg Stoyanovskiy/Artem Yarzutkin Russia (15) 21-19, 21-17 (0:36)

Round 2

Match 19: Clemens Doppler/Alexander Horst Austria (18) def. Aleksandrs Samoilovs/Janis Smedins Latvia (2) 21-15, 16-21, 15-13 (0:44)

Match 20: Oleg Stoyanovskiy/Artem Yarzutkin Russia (15) def. Marin Jercic/Kresimir Karaula Croatia (31) 21-12, 21-10 (0:25)

Round 3

Match 35: Aleksandrs Samoilovs/Janis Smedins Latvia (2) vs. Oleg Stoyanovskiy/Artem Yarzutkin Russia (15)

Match 36: Clemens Doppler/Alexander Horst Austria (18) vs. Marin Jercic/Kresimir Karaula Croatia (31)

Pool C

Round 1

Match 5: Robin Seidl/Tobias Winter Austria (30, Q19) def. Phil Dalhausser/Nick Lucena United States (3) 21-17, 22-20 (0:39)

Match 6: Sam Pedlow/Sam Schachter Canada (19) def. Ben Saxton/Chaim Schalk Canada (14) 21-11, 21-15 (0:31)

Round 2

Match 21: Phil Dalhausser/Nick Lucena United States (3) def. Sam Pedlow/Sam Schachter Canada (19) 21-19, 27-25 (0:42)

Match 22: Ben Saxton/Chaim Schalk Canada (14) def. Robin Seidl/Tobias Winter Austria (30, Q19) 21-16, 21-17 (0:32)

Round 3

Match 37: Phil Dalhausser/Nick Lucena United States (3) vs. Ben Saxton/Chaim Schalk Canada (14)

Match 38: Sam Pedlow/Sam Schachter Canada (19) vs. Robin Seidl/Tobias Winter Austria (30, Q19)

Pool D

Round 1

Match 7: Martin Ermacora/Moritz Pristauz-Telsnigg Austria (29) def. Evandro Goncalves/Andre Loyola Brazil (4) 21-17, 22-20 (0:39)

Match 8: Michal Bryl/Grzegorz Fijalek Poland (13) def. Lombardo Ontiveros/Juan Virgen Mexico (20) 15-21, 21-18, 15-12 (0:55)

Round 2

Match 23: Evandro Goncalves/Andre Loyola Brazil (4) def. Lombardo Ontiveros/Juan Virgen Mexico (20) 19-21, 21-14, 15-11 (0:51)

Match 24: Michal Bryl/Grzegorz Fijalek Poland (13) def. Martin Ermacora/Moritz Pristauz-Telsnigg Austria (29) 21-16, 21-18 (0:37)

Round 3

Match 39: Evandro Goncalves/Andre Loyola Brazil (4) vs. Michal Bryl/Grzegorz Fijalek Poland (13)

Match 40: Lombardo Ontiveros/Juan Virgen Mexico (20) vs. Martin Ermacora/Moritz Pristauz-Telsnigg Austria (29)

Pool E

Round 1

Match 9: Alison Cerutti/Bruno Oscar Schmidt Brazil (5) def. Armin Dollinger/Jonathan Erdmann Germany (28, Q15) 21-19, 21-16 (0:39)

Match 10: Daniele Lupo/Paolo Nicolai Italy (12) def. Esteban Grimalt/Marco Grimalt Chile (21) 21-13, 15-21, 17-15 (0:46)

Round 2

Match 25: Alison Cerutti/Bruno Oscar Schmidt Brazil (5) def. Esteban Grimalt/Marco Grimalt Chile (21) 21-14, 21-15 (0:56)

Match 26: Daniele Lupo/Paolo Nicolai Italy (12) def. Armin Dollinger/Jonathan Erdmann Germany (28, Q15) 21-18, 21-19 (0:39)

Round 3

Match 41: Alison Cerutti/Bruno Oscar Schmidt Brazil (5) vs. Daniele Lupo/Paolo Nicolai Italy (12)

Match 42: Esteban Grimalt/Marco Grimalt Chile (21) vs. Armin Dollinger/Jonathan Erdmann Germany (28, Q15)

Pool F

Round 1

Match 11: Piotr Kantor/Bartosz Losiak Poland (6) def. Mathias Berntsen/Anders Mol Norway (27, Q13) 21-15, 19-21, 16-14 (0:44)

Match 12: Alexander Brouwer/Robert Meeuwsen Netherlands (11) def. Adrian Carambula/Alex Ranghieri Italy (22) 24-22, 21-10 (0:38)

Round 2

Match 27: Adrian Carambula/Alex Ranghieri Italy (22) def. Piotr Kantor/Bartosz Losiak Poland (6) 21-13, 27-25 (0:41)

Match 28: Alexander Brouwer/Robert Meeuwsen Netherlands (11) def. Mathias Berntsen/Anders Mol Norway (27, Q13) 21-19, 21-17 (0:34)

Round 3

Match 43: Piotr Kantor/Bartosz Losiak Poland (6) vs. Alexander Brouwer/Robert Meeuwsen Netherlands (11)

Match 44: Adrian Carambula/Alex Ranghieri Italy (22) vs. Mathias Berntsen/Anders Mol Norway (27, Q13)

Pool G

Round 1

Match 13: Viacheslav Krasilnikov/Nikita Liamin Russia (7) def. Lorenz Schumann/Julius Thole Germany (26, Q12) 21-6, 21-11 (0:28)

Match 14: Adrian Gavira/Pablo Herrera Spain (10) def. Markus Bockermann/Lars Fluggen Germany (23, Q9) 21-23, 21-19, 20-18 (0:56)

Round 2

Match 29: Viacheslav Krasilnikov/Nikita Liamin Russia (7) vs. Markus Bockermann/Lars Fluggen Germany (23, Q9)

Match 30: Adrian Gavira/Pablo Herrera Spain (10) vs. Lorenz Schumann/Julius Thole Germany (26, Q12)

Round 3

Match 45: Adrian Gavira/Pablo Herrera Spain (10) def. Viacheslav Krasilnikov/Nikita Liamin Russia (7) 21-23, 21-18, 18-16 (0:53)

Match 46: Lorenz Schumann/Julius Thole Germany (26, Q12) def. Markus Bockermann/Lars Fluggen Germany (23, Q9) 14-21, 21-19, 15-11 (0:50)

Pool H

Round 1

Match 15: Maciej Rudol/Jakub Szalankiewicz Poland (25, Q11) def. Ivan Djordjevic/Filip Silic Croatia (8) 21-13, 21-18 (0:35)

Match 16: Gustavo “Guto” Carvalhaes/Pedro Solberg Brazil (9, Q1) def. Christopher McHugh/Damien Schumann Australia (24, Q10) 21-18, 21-18 (0:36)

Round 2

Match 31: Christopher McHugh/Damien Schumann Australia (24, Q10) def. Ivan Djordjevic/Filip Silic Croatia (8) 21-16, 21-16 (0:39)

Match 32: Gustavo “Guto” Carvalhaes/Pedro Solberg Brazil (9, Q1) def. Maciej Rudol/Jakub Szalankiewicz Poland (25, Q11) 21-15, 21-13 (0:32)

Round 3

Match 47: Ivan Djordjevic/Filip Silic Croatia (8) vs. Gustavo “Guto” Carvalhaes/Pedro Solberg Brazil (9, Q1)

Match 48: Christopher McHugh/Damien Schumann Australia (24, Q10) vs. Maciej Rudol/Jakub Szalankiewicz Poland (25, Q11)



Women’s results

Friday’s winners bracket

Round 2

Match 57: Larissa Franca/Talita Antunes Brazil (1) vs. Louise Bawden/Taliqua Clancy Australia (10)

Match 58: Barbara Seixas/Fernanda Alves Brazil (7) vs. Chantal Laboureur/Julia Sude Germany (2)

Match 59: Sarah Pavan/Melissa Humana-Paredes Canada (6) vs. Lauren Fendrick/Lane Carico United States (19)

Match 60: Brandie Wilkerson/Heather Bansley Canada (13) vs. Joana Heidrich/Anouk Verge-Depre Switzerland (12)

Match 61: Kelly Claes/Sara Hughes United States (14) vs. Taiana Lima/Elize Maia Brazil (22, Q2)

Match 62: Nina Betschart/Tanja Huberli Switzerland (9) vs. Victoria Bieneck/Isabel Schneider Germany (17)

Match 63: Barbora Hermannova/Marketa Slukova Czech Republic (5) vs. Riikka Lehtonen/Taru Lahti Finland (15)

Match 64: Kristyna Kolocova/Michala Kvapilova Czech Republic (18) vs. Laura Ludwig/Margareta Kozuch Germany (16)

Pool results

Pool A

Round 1

Match 1: Talita Antunes/Larissa Franca Brazil (1) def. Dina Becic/Sara Radanovic Croatia (32) 21-16, 21-13 (0:28)

Match 2: Victoria Bieneck/Isabel Schneider Germany (17) def. Margareta Kozuch/Laura Ludwig Germany (16) 21-14, 16-21, 18-16 (0:45)

Round 2

Match 17: Talita Antunes/Larissa Franca Brazil (1) def. Victoria Bieneck/Isabel Schneider Germany (17) 21-19, 16-21, 15-12 (0:46)

Match 18: Margareta Kozuch/Laura Ludwig Germany (16) def. Dina Becic/Sara Radanovic Croatia (32) 21-6, 21-11 (0:24)

Round 3

Match 33: Talita Antunes/Larissa Franca Brazil (1) def. Margareta Kozuch/Laura Ludwig Germany (16) 19-21, 21-16, 15-12 (0:45)

Match 34: Victoria Bieneck/Isabel Schneider Germany (17) def. Dina Becic/Sara Radanovic Croatia (32) 21-9, 21-18 (0:27)

Pool B

Round 1

Match 3: Chantal Laboureur/Julia Sude Germany (2) def. Niina Ahtiainen/Ida Sinisalo Finland (31, Q13) 21-13, 21-12 (0:28)

Match 4: Kristyna Kolocova/Michala Kvapilova Czech Republic (18) def. Taru Lahti/Riikka Lehtonen Finland (15) 17-21, 21-16, 18-16 (0:52)

Round 2

Match 19: Kristyna Kolocova/Michala Kvapilova Czech Republic (18) def. Chantal Laboureur/Julia Sude Germany (2) 11-21, 28-26, 15-13 (0:56)

Match 20: Taru Lahti/Riikka Lehtonen Finland (15) def. Niina Ahtiainen/Ida Sinisalo Finland (31, Q13) 21-18, 21-16 (0:38)

Round 3

Match 35: Chantal Laboureur/Julia Sude Germany (2) def. Taru Lahti/Riikka Lehtonen Finland (15) 21-14, 21-18 (0:35)

Match 36: Kristyna Kolocova/Michala Kvapilova Czech Republic (18) def. Niina Ahtiainen/Ida Sinisalo Finland (31, Q13) 21-15, 21-9 (0:26)

Pool C

Round 1

Match 5: Agatha Bednarczuk/Eduarda “Duda” Lisboa Brazil (3) def. Manon Nummerdor-Flier/Marleen Van Iersel Netherlands (30, Q12) 21-15, 21-17 (0:33)

Match 6: Kelly Claes/Sara Hughes United States (14) def. Lane Carico/Lauren Fendrick United States (19) 26-24, 21-8 (0:37)

Round 2

Match 21: Lane Carico/Lauren Fendrick United States (19) def. Agatha Bednarczuk/Eduarda “Duda” Lisboa Brazil (3) 22-20, 21-19 (0:38)

Match 22: Kelly Claes/Sara Hughes United States (14) def. Manon Nummerdor-Flier/Marleen Van Iersel Netherlands (30, Q12) 21-9, 21-14 (0:27)

Round 3

Match 37: Kelly Claes/Sara Hughes United States (14) def. Agatha Bednarczuk/Eduarda “Duda” Lisboa Brazil (3) 12-21, 22-20, 15-12 (0:43)

Match 38: Lane Carico/Lauren Fendrick United States (19) def. Manon Nummerdor-Flier/Marleen Van Iersel Netherlands (30, Q12) 22-20, 21-18 (0:38)

Pool D

Round 1

Match 7: Katharina Schutzenhofer/Stefanie Schwaiger Austria (29) def. Summer Ross/Brooke Sweat United States (4) 21-23, 21-16, 15-12 (0:47)

Match 8: Madelein Meppelink/Sophie van Gestel Netherlands (20) def. Heather Bansley/Brandie Wilkerson Canada (13) 14-21, 22-20, 15-11 (0:51)

Round 2

Match 23: Summer Ross/Brooke Sweat United States (4) def. Madelein Meppelink/Sophie van Gestel Netherlands (20) 19-21, 21-17, 15-12 (0:49)

Match 24: Heather Bansley/Brandie Wilkerson Canada (13) def. Katharina Schutzenhofer/Stefanie Schwaiger Austria (29) 21-17, 21-14 (0:32)

Round 3

Match 39: Heather Bansley/Brandie Wilkerson Canada (13) def. Summer Ross/Brooke Sweat United States (4) 10-21, 21-12, 15-11 (0:38)

Match 40: Katharina Schutzenhofer/Stefanie Schwaiger Austria (29) def. Madelein Meppelink/Sophie van Gestel Netherlands (20) 21-17, 12-21, 15-11 (0:43)

Pool E

Round 1

Match 9: Barbora Hermannova/Marketa Slukova Czech Republic (5) def. Jagoda Gruszczynska/Kinga Kolosinska Poland (28, Q9) 21-18, 21-15 (0:37)

Match 10: Joana Heidrich/Anouk Verge-Depre Switzerland (12) def. Emily Day/Brittany Hochevar United States (21, Q1) 21-11, 21-14 (0:31)

Round 2

Match 25: Barbora Hermannova/Marketa Slukova Czech Republic (5) def. Emily Day/Brittany Hochevar United States (21, Q1) 21-19, 19-21, 15-10 (0:49)

Match 26: Jagoda Gruszczynska/Kinga Kolosinska Poland (28, Q9) def. Joana Heidrich/Anouk Verge-Depre Switzerland (12) 21-19, 21-17 (0:37)

Round 3

Match 41: Barbora Hermannova/Marketa Slukova Czech Republic (5) def. Joana Heidrich/Anouk Verge-Depre Switzerland (12) 21-17, 22-24, 15-12 (0:53)

Match 42: Emily Day/Brittany Hochevar United States (21, Q1) def. Jagoda Gruszczynska/Kinga Kolosinska Poland (28, Q9) 21-19, 21-18 (0:38)

Pool F

Round 1

Match 11: Melissa Humana-Paredes/Sarah Pavan Canada (6) def. Jolien Sinnema/Joy Stubbe Netherlands (27, Q7) 21-17, 21-11 (0:30)

Match 12: Taiana Lima/Elize Maia Brazil (22, Q2) def. Josemari Alves/Liliane Maestrini Brazil (11) 21-16, 21-15 (0:35)

Round 2

Match 27: Melissa Humana-Paredes/Sarah Pavan Canada (6) def. Taiana Lima/Elize Maia Brazil (22, Q2) 21-15, 21-23, 15-9 (0:57)

Match 28: Josemari Alves/Liliane Maestrini Brazil (11) def. Jolien Sinnema/Joy Stubbe Netherlands (27, Q7) 19-21, 21-18, 17-15 (0:57)

Round 3

Match 43: Melissa Humana-Paredes/Sarah Pavan Canada (6) def. Josemari Alves/Liliane Maestrini Brazil (11) 21-23, 21-15, 15-7 (0:46)

Match 44: Jolien Sinnema/Joy Stubbe Netherlands (27, Q7) def. Taiana Lima/Elize Maia Brazil (22, Q2) 14-21, 21-19, 16-14 (0:46)

Pool G

Round 1

Match 13: Fernanda Alves/Barbara Seixas Brazil (7) def. Marta Menegatti/Rebecca Perry Italy (26, Q6) 21-14, 21-11 (0:31)

Match 14: Louise Bawden/Taliqua Clancy Australia (10) def. Nadja Glenzke/Julia Grossner Germany (23, Q3) 21-18, 21-17 (0:37)

Round 2

Match 29: Fernanda Alves/Barbara Seixas Brazil (7) def. Nadja Glenzke/Julia Grossner Germany (23, Q3) 21-18, 23-21 (0:40)

Match 30: Marta Menegatti/Rebecca Perry Italy (26, Q6) def. Louise Bawden/Taliqua Clancy Australia (10) 21-19, 21-16 (0:36)

Round 3

Match 45: Louise Bawden/Taliqua Clancy Australia (10) def. Fernanda Alves/Barbara Seixas Brazil (7) 14-21, 21-15, 16-14 (0:50)

Match 46: Nadja Glenzke/Julia Grossner Germany (23, Q3) def. Marta Menegatti/Rebecca Perry Italy (26, Q6) 21-17, 21-15 (0:35)

Pool H

Round 1

Match 15: Kristina May/Taylor Pischke Canada (25) def. Maja Rosko/Jurja Vlasic Croatia (8) 21-12, 21-7 (0:28)

Match 16: Nina Betschart/Tanja Huberli Switzerland (9) def. Valentyna Davidova/Ievgeniia Shchypkova Ukraine (24) 22-20, 21-17 (0:38)

Round 2

Match 31: Valentyna Davidova/Ievgeniia Shchypkova Ukraine (24) def. Maja Rosko/Jurja Vlasic Croatia (8) 9-4 retired (0:09)

Match 32: Nina Betschart/Tanja Huberli Switzerland (9) def. Kristina May/Taylor Pischke Canada (25) 19-21, 21-10, 15-11 (0:42)

Round 3

Match 47: Nina Betschart/Tanja Huberli Switzerland (9) def. Maja Rosko/Jurja Vlasic Croatia (8) by Forfeit

Match 48: Valentyna Davidova/Ievgeniia Shchypkova Ukraine (24) def. Kristina May/Taylor Pischke Canada (25) 21-16, 21-18 (0:35)

