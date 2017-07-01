FIVB: Pavan/Humana-Paredes win Porec, World tourney pools set

All three USA men’s teams were knocked out in elimination play Saturday in the FIVB Porec five-star beach-volleyball tournament in Croatia.

But it was a big day for Canadians Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes, who won the women’s gold.

The men’s semifinals on Sunday show Pedro Solberg and Gustavo Carvalhaes of Brazil facing Oleg Stoyanvskiy and Artem Arzutkin of Russia and Italians Paolo Nicolai and Daniele Lupo playing Alison Cerutti and Bruno Oscar Schmidt of Brazil. Cerutti and Schmidt beat Nicolai and Lupo in the Rio Olympics gold-medal match last summer.

Also Saturday, the FIVB announced the pools for the World Championships that start July 29 in Vienna.

It was a tough day for the American men as both Theo Brunner and Casey Patterson and Taylor Crabb and Jake Gibb finished fifth, while Phil Dalhausser and Nick Lucena finished ninth.

Brunner and Patterson defeated Lombardo Ontiveros and Juan Virgen of Mexico 20-22, 21-15, 15-12 in the round of 16, but were eliminated by Cerutti and Schmidt 21-12, 21-19.

Taylor Crabb and Gibb advanced past Canada’s Sam Pedlow and Sam Schachter 12-13, 21-18, but lost to Nicolai and Lupo 21-17, 17-21, 15-11.

Dalhausser and Lucena were beaten by Pedro Solberg and Gustavo Carvalhaes of Brazil 21-11, 21-17 in the round of 16.

Stoyanovskiy and Yarzutkin’s best finishes this year were in the Moscow and Kish three-star events, where they finished third. Solberg and Carvalhaes’ best finish this year was in the Dela Beach three-star, finishing fifth. The two teams have never met.

Nicolai and Lupo have three medals on the world tour this year with silver in Xiamen and bronze in Dela Beach and Rio. Cerutti and Schmidt’s 2017 finishes include gold in Rio along with fifths in Moscow and Fort Lauderdale.

The two teams played previously in pool E with Lupo and Nicolai coming out on top 21-14, 21-18.

Pavan and Humana-Paredes brought home the gold after dropping an overtime set one to the Czech Republic’s Barbora Hermannova and Marketa Slukova 32-34, 21-12, 15-6. What’s more, the win came on the annual holiday Canada Day in a year when Canada is celebrating its 150th anniversary of becoming a country.

The victory punctuates the Canadians’ fourth medal–round appearance in five tournaments, while the Czech pair adds Porec silver to their Rio bronze.

2017 FIVB Beach World championship pools announced

In less than four weeks the most anticipated event of the FIVB beach calendar, the $1M world championships in Vienna, Austria begins.

The format of the 11th world championship begins with 12 pools of four teams per gender. Top seeds in the pools are determined by rankings as of June 23, except that the host country is automatically top seed in pool L.

The top 23 teams are automatically granted berths in the world championships, while the remainder qualify through the continental qualifiers plus three wild cards per gender.

On the men’s side, the USA and Brazil lead the competition in numbers of teams with four each, as the USA sends Phil Dalhausser and Nick Lucena, Theo Brunner and Casey Patterson, Taylor Crabb and Jake Gibb, and Ryan Doherty and John Hyden. Brazil will be represented by Saymon Barbosa and Alvaro Filho, Evandro Goncalves and Andre Loyola, and Gustavo Carvalhaes and Pedro Solberg.

On the women’s side, Brazil and Germany lead with five teams: Larissa Franca and Talita Antunes, Agatha Bednarczuk and Eduarda Lisboa, Barbara Seixas and Fernanda Alves, Elize Maia and Taiana Lima, and Maria Antonelli and Carolina Solberg Salgado (wild card).

Germany will be represented by Victoria Bieneck and Isabel Schneider, Chantal Laboreur and Julia Sude, Laura Ludwig and Kira Walkenhorst, Karla Borger and Margareta Kozuch, and Nadja Glenzke and Julia Grossner.

The USA women have qualified four teams: Kerri Walsh-Jennings and Nicole Branagh, Summer Ross and Brooke Sweat, Sara Hughes and Kelly Claes, and April Ross and Lauren Fendrick.

The top two pairs in each pool are guaranteed spots in the 32-team elimination playoffs. The top four third-place teams (based on match, set, and point ratios) will also receive playoff berths. The eight third place teams ranked fifth through 12th will play “lucky loser” matches with the winners advancing to elimination play.

Men’s

Pool A:

No. 1 Alvaro Filho/Saymon Barbosa/ Brazil

No. 24 Sergio Gonzalez/ Nivaldo Diaz, Cuba

No. 25 Thomas Kunert/Christoph Dressler, Austria

No. 48 Daneil Williams/Marlon Philip, Trinidad and Tobago

Pool B

No. 2 Janis Smedins/Aleksandrs Samoilovs, Latvia

No. 23 Jefferson Santos Pereira/Cherif Younousse, Qatar

No. 26 Markus Böckermann/Lars Flüggen, Germany

No. 47 Carlos Charly Rangel/Johonatan Golindano, Venezuela

Pool C

No. 3 Phil Dalhausser/Nick Lucena, USA

No. 22 Ryan Doherty/John Hyden, USA

No. 27 Mariusz Prudel/Kacper Kujawiak, Poland

No. 46, Andy Alexis Leonardo Blanco/Luis Garcia, Guatemala

Pool D

No. 4 Evandro Goncalves/Andre Loyola, Brazil

No. 21 Juan Virgen/Lombardo Ontiveros, Mexico

No. 28 Daniel Quesada/Karell Pina Ventoza, Cuba

No. 45 Christiaan Varenhorst/Maarten Van Garderen, Netherlands

Pool E

No. 5 Alison Cerutti/Bruno Oscar Schmidt, Brazil

No. 20 Marco and Esteban Grimalt, Chile

No. 29 Martins Plavins/Haralds Regza, Latvia

No. 44 Andevino Nguvo/Tovela, Mozambique

Pool F

No. 6 Viacheslav Krasilnikov/NikitaLiamin, Russia

No. 19 Dries Koekelkoren/Tom van Walle, Belgium

No. 30 Edgars Tocs/Rihards Finsters, Latvia

No. 43 Mohammed Abicha/Zouheir Elgraoui, Morocco

Pool G

No. 7 Bartosz Losiak/Piotr Kantor, Poland

No. 18 Jake Gibb/Taylor Crabb, USA

No. 31 Capogrosso/Azaad, Argentina

No. 42 Goyo/Roger Daniel Battilana Villamayor, Paraguay

Pool H

No. 8 Pedro Solberg/Gustavo Carvalhaes, Brazil

No. 17 Theo Brunner/Casey Patterson, USA

No. 32 Robin Seidl/Tobias Winter, Austria

No. 41 Jamaine Naidoo/Leo Williams, South Africa

Pool I

No. 9 Pablo Herrera/Adrian Gavira, Spain

No. 16 Sam Pedlow/Sam Schachter, Canada

No. 33 Ade Candra Rachmawan/Mohammad Ashfiya , Indonesia

No. 40 To be determined in trial, Austria

Pool J

No. 10 Alexander Brouwer/Robert Meeuwsen, Netherlands

No. 15 Grzegorz Fijalek/Michal Bryl, Poland

No. 34 Alex Ranghieri/Adrian Carambula, Italy

No. 39 Mauricio Vieyto/Renzo Cairus, Uruguay

Pool K

No. 11 Paolo Nicolai/Daniele Lupo, Italy

No. 14 Oleg Stoyanovskiy/Artem Yarzutkin, Russia

No. 35 Christopher McHugh/Damien Schumann, Australia

No. 38 Patrick Lombi/Abubakarr Kamara, Sierra Leone

Pool L

No. 12 Clemens Doppler/Alexander Horst, Austria

No. 13 Ben Saxton/Chaim Schalk, Canada

No. 36 Rahman Raoufi /Bahman Salemiinjehboroun, Iran

No. 37 Ryan Vandenburg/Aaron Nusbaum, Canada

Women’s Pools

Pool A

No. 1 Larissa Franca/Talita Antunes, Brazil

No. 24 Victoria Bieneck/Isabel Schneider, Germany

No. 25 Kerri Walsh Jennings/Nicole Branagh, USA

No. 48 Teresa Strauss/Katharina Holzer, Austria

Pool B

No. 2 Chantal Laboureur/Julia Sude, Germany

No. 23 Elsa Baquerizo/Angela Lobato, Spain

No. 26 Lidiannis Echeverria Benitez/Leila Martinez, Cuba

No. 47 Andrea/Gorda, Columbia

Pool C

No. 3 Agatha Bednarczuk/Eduarda Lisboa, Brazil

No. 22 Madelein Meppelink/Sophie van Gestel, Netherlands

No. 27 Julie Gordon/Camille Saxton, Canada

No. 46 Gaudencia Makokha/Naomie Too, KEN

Pool D

No. 4 Laura Ludwig/Kira Walkenhorst, Germany

No. 21 Karla Borger/Margareta Kozuch, Germany

No. 28 Nadja Glenzke/Julia Großner, Germany

No. 45 Mahassine Siad/Imane Zeroual, Morocco

Pool E

No. 5 Summer Ross/Brooke Sweat, USA

No. 20 Valentyna Davidova/Ievgeniia Shchypkova, Ukraine

No. 29 Tatyana Mashkova/Bakhtygul Samalikova, Kazakhstan

No. 44 Cornelia Rimser/Lena Plesiutschnig, Austria

Pool F

No. 6 Barbora Hermannova/Marketa Slukova, Czech Republic

No.19 Riikka Lehtonen/Taru Lahti, Finland

No. 30 Gabriela Filippo/Erika Bobadilla, Paraguay

No. 43 Natalia Alfaro/Karen Charles, Costa Rica

Pool G

No. 7 Sarah Pavan/Melissa Humana-Paredes, Canada

No. 18 Yuan Yue/Fan Wang, China

No. 31 Marta Menegatti/Rebecca Perry, Italy

No. 42 Manon Nummerdor-Flier/Marleen van Iersel, Netherlands

Pool H

No. 8 Barbara Seixas/Fernanda Alves, Brazil

No. 17 Joana Heidrich/Anouk Vergé-Dépré, Switzerland

No. 32 Elize Maia/Taiana Lima, Brazil

No. 41 Liocadia Manhica/Vanessa Muianga, Mozambique

Pool I

No. 9 Maria Antonelli/Carolina Salgado, Brazil

No. 16 Sara Hughes/Kelly Claes, USA

No. 33 Taylor Pischke/Jamie Broder, Canada

No. 40 Charlotte Nzayisenga/Denyse Mutatsimpundu, Rwanda

Pool J

No. 10 Nina Betschart/Tanja Hüberli, Switzerland

No. 15 Brandie Wilkerson/Heather Bansley, Canada

No. 34 Virginia Zonta/Ana Gallay, Argentina

No. 39 Gabi Brito/Norisbeth Agudo, Venzuela

Pool K

No. 11 Louise Bawden/Taliqua Clancy, Australia

No. 14 April Ross/Lauren Fendrick, USA

No. 35 Nicole Laird/Jessyka Ngauamo, Australia

No. 38 Chen Xue/Xinxin Wang, China

Pool L

No. 12 Stefanie Schwaiger/Katharina Schützenhöfer, Austria

No. 13 Kristyna Kolocova/Michala Kvapilova, Czech Republic

No. 36 Ekaterina Birlova/Nadezda Makroguzova, Russia

No. 37 Varapatsom Radarong/Tanarattha Udomchavee, Thailand