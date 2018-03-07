Taylor Crabb and Jake Gibb upset fellow Americans Phil Dalhausser and Nick Lucena in pool play Wednesday at the men’s-only FIVB KATARA Beach Volleyball Cup in Qatar, but both pairs and two other American teams — John Hyden and Theo Brunner and Ryan Doherty and Billy Allen — all advanced to the winners bracket.

While the other three pairs got byes into the round of 16 and await their next opponents, top-seeded Dalhausser and Lucena, who won the FIVB Fort Lauderdale Major this past Sunday, play 14th-seeded Canadians Grant O’Gorman and Ben Saxton on Thursday.

Tenth-seeded Hyden and Brunner beat Markus Bockermann and Lars Fluggen of Germany (21-14, 21-19) and Quincy Aye and Youssef Krou of France (21-19, 21-16).

Crabb and Gibb, seeded 16th, beat Dries Koekelkoren and Tom van Walle of Belgium (24-22, 21-15) and then Dalhausser and Lucena (21-18, 21-12).

Doherty and Allen moved on the hard way, with two qualifying wins and two pool-play wins. The pair overcame both Seain Cook and Robin Miedzybrodzki of Scotland (21-12, 21-15) and Mathias Berntsen and Hendrik Mol of Norway (21-17, 21-17) to reach the main draw. They then defeated Ahmed Tijan and Cherif Younousse of Qatar (18-21, 21-17, 15-8) and upset No. 4 seed Alexander Brouwer and Robert Meeuwsen of the Netherlands (21-19, 10-21, 16-14).

Qatar is eight hours ahead of Eastern time. Winners-bracket play begins at 9 a.m. local time Thursday (5 p.m. Eastern) and 10 a.m., with the round of 16 starting at noon.

The medal matches are Saturday. Full results can be found on BVBinfo.com.