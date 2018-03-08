FIVB Qatar: Dalhausser-Lucena into semis as lone USA team left

They had the toughest road of the four, but when Thursday’s action in Doha, Qatar, ended, just Phil Dalhausser and Nick Lucena were left among USA teams in the all-men’s FIVB KATARA Beach Volleyball Cup.

Dalhausser and Lucena, the No. 1 seed who won the Fort Lauderdale Major this past Sunday, will play 15th-seeded Oleg Stoyanovskiy and Igor Velichko of Russia in Friday’s semifinals.

In the other semifinal, ninth-seeded Alexander Brouwer and Robert Meeuwsen of the Netherlands play Cherif Younousse and Ahmed Tijan, the No. 8 seeds from Qatar, who also had a long way to go to advance.

In order, Dalhausser and Lucena beat Grant O’Gorman and Ben Saxton of Canada 21-15, 21-15; Viacheslav Krasilnikov and Nikita Liamin of Russia 21-17, 21-15, and second-seeded Bartosz Losiak and Piotr Kantor of Poland when they had to call it quits in the third set. Dalhausser and Lucena won the first by the remarkable score of 37-35, lost the second 13-21, and were up 9-6 when the Polish pair retired because of injury.

Brouwer and Meeuwsen took out Americans John Hyden and Theo Brunner 27-25, 21-17.

Latvians Aleksandrs Samoilovs and Janis Smedins bounced Americans Ryan Doherty and Billy Allen 21-16, 21-18.

And Brazilians Saymon Barbosa and Alvaro Filho ousted Taylor Crabb and Jake Gibb 19-21, 21-18, 18-16.

For the complete match list and schedule, click here for the BVBinfo.com report.