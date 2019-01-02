Day-Flint, Reeves-Howard reach FIVB Dela Beach Open main draw

Two American teams advanced to the main draw at the first FIVB beach event of 2019 as Emily Day and Betsi Flint and Brittany Howard and Kelly Reeves won their opening matches Wednesday.

The four-star FIVB event is called the Dela Beach Open and it’s being played at the Sportcampus Den Haag indoor beach facility in The Hague, Netherlands.

Day and Flint, the top-seeded qualifiers, reached the main draw with a defeat of Urte Andriukaityte and Vytene Vitkauskaite of Lithuania 21-16, 13-21, 15-9. Second-seeded Reeves and Howard beat Line Hansen and Maria Tyndeskov of Denmark 21-18, 21-13. Both American pairs move into Thursday’s modified pool play.

The USA’s Jeremy Casebeer and Eric Zaun — the only American men in the qualifier — lost to Germany’s Paul Becker and Eric Stadie 21-16, 21-14.

The women’s field includes three other American pairs, defending champions Alix Klineman and April Ross, Kelly Claes and Sarah Sponcil, and Kerri Walsh Jennings and Brooke Sweat.

Klineman and Ross open against Emma Piersma and Puk Stubbe of the Netherlands at 3:10 a.m. Eastern. Sponcil and Claes will face Valentyna Davidova and Ievgeniia Shchypkova of the Ukraine at 4:50 a.m. Eastern, and at the same time Day and Flint meet Anastasija Kravcenoka and Alise Lece of Latvia. Walsh Jennings and Sweat face Michala Kvapilova and Michaela Kubickova of the Czech Republic at 6:30 a.m.

The USA men in the field are Theo Brunner and Reid Priddy, Chase Budinger and Casey Patterson, and Miles Evans and Billy Kolinske. Their opponents will be determined Thursday because only 10 of the 16 men’s first-round qualifying matches were played Wednesday.

Women’s qualifier bracket

Round 1

Urte Andriukaityte/Vytene Vitkauskaite Lithuania (Q17) def. Alexandra Moiseeva/Ekaterina Syrtseva Russia (Q16) 21-16, 21-19

Monika Brzostek/Aleksandra Wachowicz Poland (30, Q9) def. Annemieke Driessen/Sarah van Esch Netherlands (Q24) 21-13, 21-12

Sofia Bisgaard/Cecilie Olsen Denmark (Q25) def. Aleksandra Gromadowska/Jagoda Gruszczynska Poland (Q8) 24-22, 16-21, 15-13

Emma Piersma/Puk Stubbe Netherlands (31, Q28) def. Lezana Placette/Alexia Richard France (Q5) 21-17, 18-21, 16-14

Franziska Friedl/Eva Pfeffer Austria (Q21) def. Tina Graudina/Jana Jaudzema Latvia (Q12) by Forfeit

Ksenia Dabizha/Daria Rudykh Russia (Q13) def. Sophie Bukovec/Alexandra Poletto Canada (Q20) 17-21, 21-19, 15-6

Valentyna Davidova/Ievgeniia Shchypkova Ukraine (26, Q4) def. Aneta Kaczmarek/Kinga Legieta Poland (Q29) 21-13, 21-13 (0:30)

Michaela Kubickova/Michala Kvapilova Czech Republic (25, Q3) def. Debora Allegretti/Eleonora Annibalini Italy (Q30) 21-13, 21-11

Diana Lunina/Maryna Samoday Ukraine (Q14) def. Dimitra Manavi/Konstantina Tsopoulou Greece (Q19) 21-13, 21-14

Vasiliki Arvaniti/Penny Karagkouni Greece (Q22) def. Sakurako Fujii/Minori Kumada Japan (Q11) 21-13, 21-13

Raisa Schoon/Emi van Driel Netherlands (29, Q27) def. Gaia Traballi/Agata Zuccarelli Italy (Q6) 26-28, 21-16, 15-9

Aline Chamereau/Alexandra Jupiter France (28, Q7) def. Sarah Cools/Lisa Van Den Vonder Belgium (Q26) 15-21, 21-16, 15-10

Julia Wouters/Pleun Ypma Netherlands (Q23) def. Victoria Kjolberg/Ane Tveit Hjortland Norway (Q10) 18-21, 21-14, 15-6

Line Hansen/Maria Tyndeskov Denmark (Q18) def. Nadine Strauss/Teresa Strauss Austria (Q15) 21-18, 21-8

Round 2

Emily Day/Betsi Flint United States (11, Q1) def. Urte Andriukaityte/Vytene Vitkauskaite Lithuania (Q17) 21-16, 13-21, 15-9

Monika Brzostek/Aleksandra Wachowicz Poland (30, Q9) def. Sofia Bisgaard/Cecilie Olsen Denmark (Q25) 21-15, 21-19

Emma Piersma/Puk Stubbe Netherlands (31, Q28) def. Franziska Friedl/Eva Pfeffer Austria (Q21) 21-15, 22-20

Valentyna Davidova/Ievgeniia Shchypkova Ukraine (26, Q4) def. Ksenia Dabizha/Daria Rudykh Russia (Q13) 19-21, 21-16, 15-12

Michaela Kubickova/Michala Kvapilova Czech Republic (25, Q3) def. Diana Lunina/Maryna Samoday Ukraine (Q14) 21-15, 21-19

Raisa Schoon/Emi van Driel Netherlands (29, Q27) def. Vasiliki Arvaniti/Penny Karagkouni Greece (Q22) 10-21, 26-24, 15-11

Aline Chamereau/Alexandra Jupiter France (28, Q7) def. Julia Wouters/Pleun Ypma Netherlands (Q23) 21-12, 16-21, 15-12

Brittany Howard/Kelly Reeves United States (24, Q2) def. Line Hansen/Maria Tyndeskov Denmark (Q18) 21-18, 21-13