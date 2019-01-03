All USA women’s teams break pool, three earn byes at FIVB Dela Beach Open

Three USA teams earned byes Thursday as April Ross and Alix Klineman, Kerri Walsh Jennings and Brooke Sweat, and Emily Day and Betsi Flint won their respective pools to earn elimination byes at the FIVB four-star Dela Beach Open in The Hague, Netherlands.

Fellow Americans Kelly Claes and Sarah Sponcil and Brittany Howard and Kelly Reeves split their Thursday matches and will play in the first round of elimination play Friday.

No USA men were in action Thursday, but men’s modified pool play begins Friday as Americans Theo Brunner and Reid Priddy face Alex Walkenhorst and Sven Winter of Germany at 5 a.m. Eastern. Casey Patterson and Chase Budinger will follow against fellow Americans Bill Kolinske and Miles Evans 5:50 a.m.

Ross-Klineman defeated both Emma Piersma and Puk Stubbe of the Netherlands (21-11, 25-23) and Ingrid Lunde and Oda Ulveseth of Norway (21-19, 21-12)

Walsh Jennings-Sweat won their pool over Michaela Kubickova and Michala Kvapilova of the Czech Republic (21-11, 21-12) and Joana Heidrich and Anouk Verge-Depre of Switzerland (21-17, 22-20).

Day-Flint earned their bye with defeats of Anastasija Kravcenoka and Alisa Lece of Latvia (21-18, 21-14) and Miki Ishii and Megumi Murakami of Japan (21-17, 23-25, 15-12).

Claes-Sponcil defeated Valentyna Davidova and Ievgeniia Shchypkova of the Ukraine (21-19, 21-14) but lost to Kim Behrens and Sandra Ittlinger of Germany (15-21, 21-19, 15-11).

Howard-Reeves lost their opener to Heidrich-Verge-Depre of Switzerland (21-18, 21-17) but rebounded with a win over Kubickova-Kvapilova of the Czech Republic (22-24, 21-17, 15-12).

Sponcil-Claes kick off the USA elimination play Friday against Mariia Bocharova and Maria Voronina of Russia at 6:40 a.m Eastern, with Day-Flint to play the winner at 1:20 p.m. Eastern.

Reeves-Howard face Ishii-Murakami of Japan at 8:20 a.m. Walsh Jennings-Sweat plays the winner of the Andrea Strbova and Natalia Dubovcova of the Slovakia versus Takemi Nishibori and Ayumi Kusano of Japan match at 2:10 p.m. Klineman and Ross face the winner of Katharina Schutzenhofer and Lena Plesiutschnig of Austria versus Amaranta Navarro and Angela Lobato of Spain at 3 p.m.

Women’s modified pool play

Pool A

Round 1

Sanne Keizer/Madelein Meppelink Netherlands (1) def. Amanda Harnett/Marie-Christine Lapointe Canada (32) 26-24, 21-9 (0:34)

Natalia Dubovcova/Andrea Strbova Slovakia (17) def. Angela Lobato/Amaranta Navarro Spain (16) 21-16, 21-15 (0:35)

Round 2

Sanne Keizer/Madelein Meppelink Netherlands (1) def. Natalia Dubovcova/Andrea Strbova Slovakia (17) 21-18, 21-14 (0:33)

Angela Lobato/Amaranta Navarro Spain (16) def. Amanda Harnett/Marie-Christine Lapointe Canada (32) 21-11, 21-13 (0:29)

Pool B

Round 1

Alix Klineman/April Ross United States (2) def. Emma Piersma/Puk Stubbe Netherlands (31, Q28) 21-11, 25-23 (0:33)

Ingrid Lunde/Oda Ulveseth Norway (18) def. Niina Ahtiainen/Riikka Lehtonen Finland (15) 16-21, 21-12, 15-10 (0:41)

Round 2

Alix Klineman/April Ross United States (2) def. Ingrid Lunde/Oda Ulveseth Norway (18) 21-19, 21-12 (0:33)

Niina Ahtiainen/Riikka Lehtonen Finland (15) def. Emma Piersma/Puk Stubbe Netherlands (31, Q28) 21-13, 21-13 (0:26)

Pool C

Round 1

Rebecca Cavalcanti/Ana Patricia Silva Brazil (3) def. Monika Brzostek/Aleksandra Wachowicz Poland (30, Q9) 21-14, 21-18 (0:30)

Lena Plesiutschnig/Katharina Schutzenhofer Austria (19) def. Joy Stubbe/Marleen Van Iersel Netherlands (14) 21-13, 22-20 (0:34)

Round 2

Rebecca Cavalcanti/Ana Patricia Silva Brazil (3) def. Lena Plesiutschnig/Katharina Schutzenhofer Austria (19) 21-14, 21-19 (0:30)

Joy Stubbe/Marleen Van Iersel Netherlands (14) def. Monika Brzostek/Aleksandra Wachowicz Poland (30, Q9) 21-11, 21-13 (0:30)

Pool D

Round 1

Nina Betschart/Tanja Huberli Switzerland (4) def. Raisa Schoon/Emi van Driel Netherlands (29, Q27) 21-12, 21-17 (0:30)

Elsa Baquerizo/Liliana Fernandez Spain (13) def. Mariia Bocharova/Maria Voronina Russia (20) 21-6, 16-21, 15-12 (0:36)

Round 2

Elsa Baquerizo/Liliana Fernandez Spain (13) def. Nina Betschart/Tanja Huberli Switzerland (4) 22-20, 21-19 (0:40)

Mariia Bocharova/Maria Voronina Russia (20) def. Raisa Schoon/Emi van Driel Netherlands (29, Q27) 21-23, 21-18, 18-16 (0:46)

Pool E

Round 1

Svetlana Kholomina/Nadezda Makroguzova Russia (5) def. Aline Chamereau/Alexandra Jupiter France (28, Q7) 21-15, 15-21, 15-11 (0:43)

Taru Lahti/Anniina Parkkinen Finland (12) def. Azusa Futami/Akiko Hasegawa Japan (21) 21-16, 21-16 (0:31)

Round 2

Taru Lahti/Anniina Parkkinen Finland (12) def. Svetlana Kholomina/Nadezda Makroguzova Russia (5) 20-22, 21-15, 15-11 (0:45)

Aline Chamereau/Alexandra Jupiter France (28, Q7) def. Azusa Futami/Akiko Hasegawa Japan (21) 18-21, 21-19, 15-12 (0:47)

Pool F

Round 1

Miki Ishii/Megumi Murakami Japan (6) def. Laura Bloem/Jolien Sinnema Netherlands (27) 21-12, 21-19 (0:32)

Emily Day/Betsi Flint United States (11, Q1) def. Anastasija Kravcenoka/Alise Lece Latvia (22) 21-18, 21-14 (0:31)

Round 2

Emily Day/Betsi Flint United States (11, Q1) def. Miki Ishii/Megumi Murakami Japan (6) 21-17, 23-25, 15-12 (0:56)

Laura Bloem/Jolien Sinnema Netherlands (27) def. Anastasija Kravcenoka/Alise Lece Latvia (22) 22-20, 17-21, 16-14 (0:46)

Pool G

Round 1

Kelly Claes/Sarah Sponcil United States (7) def. Valentyna Davidova/Ievgeniia Shchypkova Ukraine (26, Q4) 21-19, 21-14 (0:30)

Kim Behrens/Sandra Ittlinger Germany (10) def. Ayumi Kusano/Takemi Nishibori Japan (23) 21-14, 21-10 (0:32)

Round 2

Kim Behrens/Sandra Ittlinger Germany (10) def. Kelly Claes/Sarah Sponcil United States (7) 15-21, 21-19, 15-11 (0:43)

Ayumi Kusano/Takemi Nishibori Japan (23) def. Valentyna Davidova/Ievgeniia Shchypkova Ukraine (26, Q4) 20-22, 26-24, 15-12 (0:58)

Pool H

Round 1

Brooke Sweat/Kerri Walsh Jennings United States (8) def. Michaela Kubickova/Michala Kvapilova Czech Republic (25, Q3) 21-11, 21-12 (0:28)

Joana Heidrich/Anouk Verge-Depre Switzerland (9) def. Brittany Howard/Kelly Reeves United States (24, Q2) 21-18, 21-17 (0:36)

Round 2

Brooke Sweat/Kerri Walsh Jennings United States (8) def. Joana Heidrich/Anouk Verge-Depre Switzerland (9) 21-17, 22-20 (0:34)

Brittany Howard/Kelly Reeves United States (24, Q2) def. Michaela Kubickova/Michala Kvapilova Czech Republic (25, Q3) 22-24, 21-17, 15-12 (0:46)

Men’s qualifier bracket

Round 1

Issa Batrane/Chris Gregory England (Q20) def. Milosz Kruk/Mariusz Prudel Poland (Q13) 21-11, 21-19 (0:32)

Robert Juchnevic/Artur Vasiljev Lithuania (32, Q29) def. Bahman Salemi/Arash Vakili Iran (Q4) 24-22, 21-17 (0:39)

Julian Horl/Tobias Winter Austria (23, Q3) def. Tomas Pala/Ondrej Sotola Czech Republic (Q30) 21-10, 21-14 (0:24)

Yves Haussener/Quentin Metral Switzerland (Q14) def. Maksym Gladun/Sergiy Popov Ukraine (Q19) 21-9, 21-17 (0:34)

Matiss Gabdullins/Mihails Samoilovs Latvia (30, Q22) def. Aliaksandr Dziadkou/Pavel Piatrushka Belarus (Q11) 17-21, 26-24, 17-15 (0:48)

Youssef Krou/Edouard Rowlandson France (Q6) def. Florian Ertl/Moritz Kindl Austria (Q27) 21-11, 29-27 (0:35)

Round 2

Andrea Abbiati/Tiziano Andreatta Italy (22, Q1) def. Selcuk Sekerci/Sefa Urlu Turkey (Q16) 21-17, 19-21, 15-13 (0:44)

Jyrki Nurminen/Santeri Siren Finland (27, Q8) def. Marcio Gaudie/Vinicius Rezende Brazil (Q24) 21-15, 21-10 (0:27)

Paul Becker/Eric Stadie Germany (29, Q21) def. Lukas Kazdailis/Arnas Rumsevicius Lithuania (Q5) 16-21, 21-19, 15-12 (0:43)

Robert Juchnevic/Artur Vasiljev Lithuania (32, Q29) def. Issa Batrane/Chris Gregory England (Q20) 21-19, 21-12 (0:33)

Julian Horl/Tobias Winter Austria (23, Q3) def. Yves Haussener/Quentin Metral Switzerland (Q14) 24-22, 21-16 (0:34)

Matiss Gabdullins/Mihails Samoilovs Latvia (30, Q22) def. Youssef Krou/Edouard Rowlandson France (Q6) 26-24, 21-19 (0:37)

Quincy Aye/Arnaud Gauthier-Rat France (26, Q7) def. Abolhamed Mirzaali/Rahman Raoufi Iran (Q10) 22-20, 21-16 (0:37)

Olivier Barthelemy/Arnaud Loiseau France (28, Q18) def. Romain Di Giantommaso/Jeremy Silvestre France (Q2) 15-21, 22-20, 17-15 (0:45)