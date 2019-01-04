Four USA teams remain at FIVB four-star Dela Beach Open

Four USA pairs remain in the four-star FIVB Dela Beach Open after Friday’s play.

On the women’s side, April Ross and Alix Klineman and Kelly Claes and Sarah Sponcil play in Saturday’s third round of playoffs.

Casey Patterson and Chase Budinger and Bill Kolinske and Miles Evans represent the USA in the Saturday’s first round of elimination playoffs.

Kelly Reeves and Brittany Howard were eliminated in the first round of playoffs, while Theo Brunner and Reid Priddy did not advance from pool play.

Ross-Klineman defeated Katharina Schutzenhofer and Lena Plesiutschnig of Austria (21-14, 21-15) Friday to reach the third round.

Kelly Claes and Sarah Sponcil defeated both Emily Day and Betsi Flint (13-21, 21-19, 15-9) and Mariia Bocharova and Maria Voronina of Russia (21-9, 21-5).

Kerri Walsh Jennings and Brooke Sweat were eliminated in ninth place after a second-round loss to Andrea Strbova and Natalia Dubovcova of Slovakia (21-12, 16-21, 13-15).

Reeves and Howard finished 17th after a loss to Japan’s Megumi Murakami and Miki Ishii (21-18, 21-14).

In the men’s draw, no American teams were able to win both pool matches and earn the accompanying bye. Casey Patterson and Chase Budinger defeated Miles Evans and Bill Kolinske in a tightly contested match (32-20, 23-25, 17-15), but were edged by Alexander Brouwer and Robert Meeuwsen of the Netherlands (20-22, 26-28).

Kolinske and Evans bounced back to defeat Robert Juchnevic and Artur Vasiliev of Lithuania (27-25, 18-21, 17-15), after overcoming a third-set 13-14 deficit.

Theo Brunner and Reid Priddy were unable to advance to elimination play with pool play losses to Alex Walkenhorst and Sven Winter of Germany (19-21, 9-21) and Mees Blom and Yorick De Groot of the Netherlands (16-21, 21-18, 16-18).

Saturday both American men’s teams will face off against Dutch pairs at 4:50 a.m. Eastern, as Patterson-Budinger face Blom-De Groot, and Kolinske-Evans play Jasper Bouter and Ruben Penninga.

Ross-Klineman’s third-round opponent is Kim Behrens and Sandra Ittlinger of Germany at 6:30 a.m., followed by Claes-Sponcil against Liliana Fernandez and Elsa Baquerizo of Spain at 7:20 a.m.

Men

Pool A

Round 1

Alexander Brouwer/Robert Meeuwsen Netherlands (1) def. Robert Juchnevic/Artur Vasiljev Lithuania (32, Q29) 21-11, 21-19 (0:32)

Chase Budinger/Casey Patterson United States (16) def. Miles Evans/Billy Kolinske United States (17) 32-30, 23-25, 17-15 (1:08)

Round 2

Alexander Brouwer/Robert Meeuwsen Netherlands (1) def. Chase Budinger/Casey Patterson United States (16) 22-20, 28-26 (0:42)

Miles Evans/Billy Kolinske United States (17) def. Robert Juchnevic/Artur Vasiljev Lithuania (32, Q29) 27-25, 18-21, 17-15 (0:57)

Pool B

Round 1

Anders Mol/Christian Sorum Norway (2) def. Mees Blom/Yorick de Groot Netherlands (31) 21-11, 21-18 (0:28)

Alexander Walkenhorst/Sven Winter Germany (18) def. Theo Brunner/Reid Priddy United States (15) 21-19, 21-9 (0:35)

Round 2

Anders Mol/Christian Sorum Norway (2) def. Alexander Walkenhorst/Sven Winter Germany (18) 21-18, 24-22 (0:40)

Mees Blom/Yorick de Groot Netherlands (31) def. Theo Brunner/Reid Priddy United States (15) 21-16, 18-21, 18-16 (0:45)

Pool C

Round 1

Aleksandrs Samoilovs/Janis Smedins Latvia (3) def. Matiss Gabdullins/Mihails Samoilovs Latvia (30, Q22) 21-18, 17-21, 22-20 (0:51)

Taras Myskiv/Valeriy Samoday Russia (19) def. Murat Giginoglu/Volkan Gogtepe Turkey (14) 21-19, 21-15 (0:35)

Round 2

Taras Myskiv/Valeriy Samoday Russia (19) def. Aleksandrs SamoilovsJanis Smedins Latvia (3) 21-17, 21-19 (0:33)

Murat Giginoglu/Volkan Gogtepe Turkey (14) def. Matiss Gabdullins/Mihails Samoilovs Latvia (30, Q22) 21-14, 14-21, 15-10 (0:40)

Pool D

Round 1

Piotr Kantor/Bartosz Losiak Poland (4) def. Paul Becker/Eric Stadie Germany (29, Q21) 19-21, 21-15, 15-12 (0:45)

Marco Caminati/Alex Ranghieri Italy (13) def. Nuttanon Inkiew/Sedtawat Padsawud Thailand (20) 21-14, 21-18 (0:36)

Round 2

Piotr Kantor/Bartosz Losiak Poland (4) def. Marco Caminati/Alex Ranghieri Italy (13) 23-25, 21-14, 15-9 (0:51)

Paul BeckerEric Stadie Germany (29, Q21) def. Nuttanon Inkiew/Sedtawat Padsawud Thailand (20) 16-21, 21-12, 15-7 (0:42)

Pool E

Round 1

Ilya Leshukov/Konstantin Semenov Russia (5) def. Olivier Barthelemy/Arnaud Loiseau France (28, Q18) 21-17, 17-21, 19-17 (0:42)

Maciej Rudol/Jakub Szalankiewicz Poland (21) def. Mirco Gerson/Adrian Heidrich Switzerland (12) 21-19, 21-17 (0:37)

Round 2

Ilya Leshukov/Konstantin Semenov Russia (5) def. Maciej Rudol/Jakub Szalankiewicz Poland (21) 21-16, 21-18 (0:33)

Mirco Gerson/Adrian Heidrich Switzerland (12) def. Olivier Barthelemy/Arnaud Loiseau France (28, Q18) 21-16, 15-21, 16-14 (0:43)

Pool F

Round 1

Viacheslav KrasilnikovOleg Stoyanovskiy Russia (6) def. Jyrki Nurminen/Santeri Siren Finland (27, Q8) 21-11, 21-16 (0:29)

Andrea Abbiati/Tiziano Andreatta Italy (22, Q1) def. Alvaro Filho/Ricardo Santos Brazil (11) 21-18, 21-19 (0:36)

Round 2

Viacheslav Krasilnikov/Oleg Stoyanovskiy Russia (6) def. Andrea Abbiati/Tiziano Andreatta Italy (22, Q1) 21-14, 21-16 (0:28)

Jyrki Nurminen/Santeri Siren Finland (27, Q8) def. Alvaro Filho/Ricardo Santos Brazil (11) 21-17, 21-18 (0:39)

Pool G

Round 1

Bruno Oscar Schmidt/Pedro Solberg Brazil (7) def. Quincy Aye/Arnaud Gauthier-Rat France (26, Q7) 18-21, 22-20, 15-12 (0:50)

Julius Thole/Clemens Wickler Germany (10) def. Julian Horl/Tobias Winter Austria (23, Q3) 21-19, 21-10 (0:30)

Round 2

Julius Thole/Clemens Wickler Germany (10) def. Bruno Oscar Schmidt/Pedro Solberg Brazil (7) 21-19, 21-17 (0:34)

Quincy Aye/Arnaud Gauthier-Rat France (26, Q7) def. Julian Horl/Tobias Winter Austria (23, Q3) 18-21, 21-15, 15-11 (0:45)

Pool H

Round 1

Jasper Bouter/Ruben Penninga Netherlands (25) def. Clemens Doppler/Alexander Horst Austria (8) 22-20, 21-12 (0:29)

Ondrej Perusic/David Schweiner Czech Republic (9) def. Gabriel Kissling/Michiel Zandbergen Switzerland (24) 21-17, 21-15 (0:31)

Round 2

Ondrej Perusic/David Schweiner Czech Republic (9) def. Jasper Bouter/Ruben Penninga Netherlands (25) 21-14, 21-12 (0:27)

Gabriel Kissling/Michiel Zandbergen Switzerland (24) def. Clemens Doppler/Alexander Horst Austria (8) 21-14, 21-16 (0:28)