Claes-Sponcil go for FIVB Dela Beach gold, Ross-Klineman play for bronze

Americans Kelly Claes and Sarah Sponcil won both their matches Saturday to reach their first four-star gold medal match at the FIVB four-star Dela Beach Open.

Defending champions April Ross and Alix Klineman will play for bronze. Casey Patterson and Chase Budinger were eliminated and finished in ninth place, while Bill Kolinske and Miles Evans tied for 17th.

Claes and Sponcil beat Liliana Fernandez and Elsa Baquerizo of Spain (21-19, 25-23) and Taru Lahti and Anniina Parkinnen of Finland (21-19, 18-21, 15-8).

“We’re just happy to be out here,” Claes said in the FIVB post-match interview. “Playing indoor, it’s kind of a different perspective, so we’re trying to work on this team chemistry and it’s working out so far.”

Sponcil said she knows she’s being served most of the time, “so just working on my pass, allowing (Claes) to be able to option, but being able to come in strong and have all of the options. Honestly, just resetting, and knowing that it’s going to be a battle, and just taking it point by point.”

Ross-Klineman’s bid to repeat was thwarted by Ana Patricia Silva and Rebecca Cavalcanti of Brazil (21-17, 21-19). The Brazilians have been on a roll of late, making their fourth consecutive semifinal with a gold medal in Qinzhou, silver in Yangzhou, and bronze in Las Vegas before Silva sprained her ankle in the semifinal.

Ross-Klineman will play Lahti-Parkinnen for bronze at 6:45 a.m. Eastern, followed by Claes-Sponcil against Silva-Cavalcanti in the gold-medal match at 8 a.m.

In the men’s draw, Patterson-Budinger advanced to the second round with a win over Mees Blom and Yorick de Groot of the Netherlands (21-17, 21-14), but lost to Oleg Stoyaniovskiy and Viacheslav Krasilnikov of Russia (21-16, 26-28, 15-7).

Kolinske-Evans lost in the first round to Jasper Bouter and Ruben Penninga of the Netherlands (21-17, 21-11).

The first men’s semifinal is Stoyanovskiy-Krasilnikov against Konstantin Semenov and Ilya Leshukov of Russia at 4:15 a.m., followed by Julius Thole and Clemens Wickler of Germany against Alexander Brouwer and Robert Meeuwsen of the Netherlands at 5:30 a.m.

The men’s bronze-medal match is scheduled for 9:15 a.m., to be followed by the gold medal match at 10:30 a.m. Links to all of the YouTube broadcasts are in VolleyballMag.com’s daily TV and streaming listings.