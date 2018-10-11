They needed a little help after losing to Italy on Thursday, but the USA women have advanced to the third round of the FIVB World Championship.

First the Americans lost to Italy 25-16, 25-23, 20-25, 25-16 in Osaka, Japan, which dropped them to 7-2. Italy finished the second round 9-0.

As explained by USA Volleyball:

Entering the match, the U.S. needed to win the contest or have Russia lose to China later in the day. Both Italy and China had already secured two of Pool F’s three berths into the third round (Final Six) based on results from Wednesday, which included China defeating the USA in three sets.

So when China beat Russia 25-22, 21-25, 25-23, 25-20 later Thursday, the USA moved on.

Again, from USA Volleyball:

Based on the drawing of lots of the Third Round, below are the pools for the Final Six. The U.S. will play China on Sunday, Oct. 14, followed by Netherlands on Monday, Oct. 15. Both matches are scheduled for 3:10 a.m. Eastern.

Pool G: Italy (Pool F 1st place); Japan (Pool E 2nd Place); Serbia (Pool E 3rd Place)

Pool H: Netherlands (Pool E 1st Place); China (Pool F 2nd Place); USA (Pool F 3rd Place)

Against Italy, Jordan Larson led the USA with 14 kills. Kim Hill had 11 and a block and Foluke Akinradewo had six kills and three blocks.

The complete USA Volleyball report is here.