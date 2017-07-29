FIVB Vienna: Dalhausser-Lucena get tough win, Claes-Hughes start 2-0

VIENNA, Austria — The most intriguing early matchup at the FIVB World Beach Volleyball Championships pitted Americans Phil Dalhausser and Nick Lucena against Ryan Doherty and John Hyden.

The 2017 resume for Dalhausser and Lucena’s includes three golds and a bronze, while Doherty and Hyden are one of the hottest teams on tour at the moment, with a recent silver and fifth-place finish.

Both teams are tough on side-out offenses. With the 6-foot-9 Dalhausser and 7-1 Doherty, opposing offenses have limited choices. So when they played Friday, you would expect both teams to give up side outs grudgingly, and so it was.

Both Dalhausser and Doherty put up an impressive blocking display, but in the end it was Dalhausser and Lucena winning 17-21, 21-18, 16-14.

“Our play wasn’t smooth by any means, but we got the job done and came out with the win,” Dalhausser said. “It’s not ideal to play a good match right off the bat. You want to be able to work your way into the tournament.”

There was no working their way in for them or any of the Americans, although Kelly Claes and Sara Hughes are 2-0, while most of their compatriots are 1-0. On Saturday Jake Gibb and Taylor Crabb defeated Argentina’s Julian Azaad and Nicolas Capogrosso 21-18, 21-17, while Casey Patterson and Theo Brunner had a 21-17, 21-17 win over Austria’s Robin Seidl and Tobias Winter.

Summer Ross and Brooke Sweat needed only 32 minutes to dispatch Lena Plesiutschnig and Cornelia Rimser of Austria 21-15, 21-14, while April Ross and Lauren Fendrick needed three sets to defeat Xinxin Wang and Chen Xue of China 21-17, 20-22, 15-9. And Nicole Branagh, who lost partner Kerri Walsh Jennings to injury and tabbed Emily Day, scored a 21-16, 26-24 Saturday win over Germany’s Victoria Bieneck and Isabel Schneider.

Sunday matches run from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time, with three American women’s teams in action. Ross and Sweat face Tatyana Mashkova and Bakhtygul Samalikova of Kazakhstan at 4:00 p.m., while Fendrick and April Ross face Nicole Laird and Jessyka Ngauamo of Australia at 5 p.m. on center court. Day and Branagh follow them in the stadium, facing Brazilians Larissa Franca and Talita Antunes.

Ryan’s a great blocker,” Lucena said, “John’s a great defender. Ryan had a great day blocking, I think John is a block whisperer, he turned Brad (Keenan) into a great blocker as well. They really stepped up today. We usually side out a bit better as the tournament goes on, we were fortunate enough to get the win.”

Added Dalhausser, “John and Ryan, in my opinion, are a top-10 team right now, they’re playing good ball, plus they know us really well.”

Branagh and Day trailed 13-10 in the second set of their match.

“I just knew that if we could clean up our side-out game we could earn points,” said Day, who last weekend won AVP Hermosa Beach with Brittany Hochevar. “Nicole has a great serve, her digging has been amazing, I got a couple of blocks at the net, so we just hung in there, tied it up at 17-17, and went from there.”

No lead was greater than a point the rest of the set, which Day ended with a block.

“Nicole attacked her serve, the set was tight, and I just went ball,” Day said.

Claes and Hughes won their Friday match handily against Canadians Jamie Broders and Taylor Pischke 21-15, 21-14. They followed that up Saturday with a 21-10, 21-10 sweep against Denyse Mutatsimpundu and Charlotte Nzayisenga of Rwanda 21-10, 21-10.

“We want to make a great end of the season,” Hughes said. “We want to make a name for ourselves out here, that’s our goal, and we want to end up on top.”

The Rwandan team, first to represent their country in the World Championships, served extremely aggressively, but Hughes and Claes weathered the storm and were able to take advantage of their opponents’ errors.

Claes and Hughes are now coached by Brazilian legend Jose Loiola.

“We’re doing a lot of individualized things,” Hughes said. “Not only team goals, but looking at what each individual needs to get better at. I think we did a really good job of that in this match.”

Claes gave a lot of credit to the Rwandans’ serving.

“They were very scrappy, but I think we were a bit better at being more consistent than they were.” Claes said.

“We’ve never played them before,” said Hughes, “but we’re excited to play a top team. “We’re learning as we go, but our main objective is to stay aggressive every play.”

Men’s pool play

Pool A

Round 1

Match 1: Saymon Barbosa/Alvaro Filho Brazil (1) def. Marlon Phillip/Daneil Williams Trinidad and Tobago (48) 21-11, 21-11 (0:26)

Match 2: Nivaldo Diaz/Sergio Gonzalez Cuba (24) def. Christoph Dressler/Thomas Kunert Austria (25) 21-18, 21-13 (0:35)

Round 2

Match 25: Saymon Barbosa/Alvaro Filho Brazil (1) vs. Christoph Dressler/Thomas Kunert Austria (25)

Match 26: Nivaldo Diaz/Sergio Gonzalez Cuba (24) vs. Marlon Phillip/Daneil Williams Trinidad and Tobago (48)

Round 3

Match 49: Saymon Barbosa/Alvaro Filho Brazil (1) vs. Nivaldo Diaz/Sergio Gonzalez Cuba (24)

Match 50: Christoph Dressler/Thomas Kunert Austria (25) vs. Marlon Phillip/Daneil Williams Trinidad and Tobago (48)

Pool B

Round 1

Match 3: Aleksandrs Samoilovs/Janis Smedins Latvia (2) def. Jhonatan Golindano/Carlos Rangel Venezuela (47) 21-19, 21-11 (0:33)

Match 4: Jefferson Santos Pereira/Cherif Younousse Qatar (23) def. Markus Bockermann/Lars Fluggen Germany (26) 21-19, 21-15 (0:36)

Round 2

Match 27: Aleksandrs Samoilovs/Janis Smedins Latvia (2) vs. Markus Bockermann/Lars Fluggen Germany (26)

Match 28: Jefferson Santos Pereira/Cherif Younousse Qatar (23) vs. Jhonatan Golindano/Carlos Rangel Venezuela (47)

Round 3

Match 51: Aleksandrs Samoilovs/Janis Smedins Latvia (2) vs. Jefferson Santos Pereira/Cherif Younousse Qatar (23)

Match 52: Markus Bockermann/Lars Fluggen Germany (26) vs. Jhonatan Golindano/Carlos Rangel Venezuela (47)

Pool C

Round 1

Match 5: Phil Dalhausser/Nick Lucena United States (3) vs. Luis Garcia/Andy Leonardo Guatemala (46)

Match 6: Ryan Doherty/John Hyden United States (22) vs. Kacper Kujawiak/Mariusz Prudel Poland (27)

Round 2

Match 29: Phil Dalhausser/Nick Lucena United States (3) vs. Kacper Kujawiak/Mariusz Prudel Poland (27)

Match 30: Ryan Doherty/John Hyden United States (22) vs. Luis Garcia/Andy Leonardo Guatemala (46)

Round 3

Match 53: Phil Dalhausser/Nick Lucena United States (3) def. Ryan Doherty/John Hyden United States (22) 17-21, 21-18, 16-14 (0:50)

Match 54: Kacper Kujawiak/Mariusz Prudel Poland (27) def. Luis Garcia/Andy Leonardo Guatemala (46) 21-12, 21-17 (0:29)

Pool D

Round 1

Match 7: Evandro Goncalves/Andre Loyola Brazil (4) def. Maarten Van Garderen/Christiaan Varenhorst Netherlands (45) 20-22, 23-21, 15-7 (0:57)

Match 8: Lombardo Ontiveros/Juan Virgen Mexico (21) def. Karell Pina/Daisel Quesada Cuba (28) 26-24, 21-19 (0:40)

Round 2

Match 31: Evandro Goncalves/Andre Loyola Brazil (4) vs. Karell Pina/Daisel Quesada Cuba (28)

Match 32: Lombardo Ontiveros/Juan Virgen Mexico (21) vs. Maarten Van Garderen/Christiaan Varenhorst Netherlands (45)

Round 3

Match 55: Evandro Goncalves/Andre Loyola Brazil (4) vs. Lombardo Ontiveros/Juan Virgen Mexico (21)

Match 56: Karell Pina/Daisel Quesada Cuba (28) vs. Maarten Van Garderen/Christiaan Varenhorst Netherlands (45)

Pool E

Round 1

Match 9: Alison Cerutti/Bruno Oscar Schmidt Brazil (5) def. Aldevino Nguvo/Justino Tovela Mozambique (44) 21-13, 21-13 (0:30)

Match 10: Esteban Grimalt/Marco Grimalt Chile (20) def. Martins Plavins/Haralds Regza Latvia (29) 21-14, 21-19 (0:34)

Round 2

Match 33: Alison Cerutti/Bruno Oscar Schmidt Brazil (5) vs. Martins Plavins/Haralds Regza Latvia (29)

Match 34: Esteban Grimalt/Marco Grimalt Chile (20) vs. Aldevino Nguvo/Justino Tovela Mozambique (44)

Round 3

Match 57: Alison Cerutti/Bruno Oscar Schmidt Brazil (5) vs. Esteban Grimalt/Marco Grimalt Chile (20)

Match 58: Martins Plavins/Haralds Regza Latvia (29) vs. Aldevino Nguvo/Justino Tovela Mozambique (44)

Pool F

Round 1

Match 11: Viacheslav Krasilnikov/Nikita Liamin Russia (6) def. Mohamed Abicha/Zouheir Elgraoui Morocco (43) 21-16, 21-14 (0:32)

Match 12: Dries Koekelkoren/Tom van Walle Belgium (19) def. Rihards Finsters/Edgars Tocs Latvia (30) 21-14, 19-21, 15-13 (0:52)

Round 2

Match 35: Viacheslav Krasilnikov/Nikita Liamin Russia (6) vs. Rihards Finsters/Edgars Tocs Latvia (30)

Match 36: Dries Koekelkoren/Tom van Walle Belgium (19) vs. Mohamed Abicha/Zouheir Elgraoui Morocco (43)

Round 3

Match 59: Viacheslav Krasilnikov/Nikita Liamin Russia (6) vs. Dries Koekelkoren/Tom van Walle Belgium (19)

Match 60: Rihards Finsters/Edgars Tocs Latvia (30) vs. Mohamed Abicha/Zouheir Elgraoui Morocco (43)

Pool G

Round 1

Match 13: Piotr Kantor/Bartosz Losiak Poland (7) def. Roger Battilana/Gregorio Godoy Paraguay (42) 21-16, 21-12 (0:32)

Match 14: Taylor Crabb/Jake Gibb United States (18) def. Julian Azaad/Nicolas Capogrosso Argentina (31) 21-18, 21-17 (0:36)

Round 2

Match 37: Piotr Kantor/Bartosz Losiak Poland (7) vs. Julian Azaad/Nicolas Capogrosso Argentina (31)

Match 38: Taylor Crabb/Jake Gibb United States (18) vs. Roger Battilana/Gregorio Godoy Paraguay (42)

Round 3

Match 61: Piotr Kantor/Bartosz Losiak Poland (7) vs. Taylor Crabb/Jake Gibb United States (18)

Match 62: Julian Azaad/Nicolas Capogrosso Argentina (31) vs. Roger Battilana/Gregorio Godoy Paraguay (42)

Pool H

Round 1

Match 15: Gustavo “Guto” Carvalhaes/Pedro Solberg Brazil (8) def. Jamaine Naidoo/Leo Williams South Africa (41) 21-13, 21-15 (0:31)

Match 16: Theo Brunner/Casey Patterson United States (17) def. Robin Seidl/Tobias Winter Austria (32) 21-17, 21-17 (0:35)

Round 2

Match 39: Gustavo “Guto” Carvalhaes/Pedro Solberg Brazil (8) vs. Robin Seidl/Tobias Winter Austria (32)

Match 40: Theo Brunner/Casey Patterson United States (17) vs. Jamaine Naidoo/Leo Williams South Africa (41)

Round 3

Match 63: Gustavo “Guto” Carvalhaes/Pedro Solberg Brazil (8) vs. Theo Brunner/Casey Patterson United States (17)

Match 64: Robin Seidl/Tobias Winter Austria (32) vs. Jamaine Naidoo/Leo Williams South Africa (41)

Pool I

Round 1

Match 17: Adrian Gavira/Pablo Herrera Spain (9) def. Martin Ermacora/Moritz Pristauz-Telsnigg Austria (40) 21-15, 21-14 (0:35) Match 18: Sam Pedlow/Sam Schachter Canada (16) def. Mohammad Ashfiya/Ade Rachmawan Indonesia (33) 21-13, 21-12 (0:30)

Round 2

Match 41: Adrian Gavira/Pablo Herrera Spain (9) vs. Mohammad Ashfiya/Ade Rachmawan Indonesia (33)

Match 42: Sam Pedlow/Sam Schachter Canada (16) vs. Martin Ermacora/Moritz Pristauz-Telsnigg Austria (40)

Round 3

Match 65: Adrian Gavira/Pablo Herrera Spain (9) vs. Sam Pedlow/Sam Schachter Canada (16)

Match 66: Mohammad Ashfiya/Ade Rachmawan Indonesia (33) vs. Martin Ermacora/Moritz Pristauz-Telsnigg Austria (40)

Pool J

Round 1

Match 19: Alexander Brouwer/Robert Meeuwsen Netherlands (10) def. Marco Cairus/Mauricio Vieyto Uruguay (39) 21-15, 22-20 (0:31)

Match 20: Michal Bryl/Grzegorz Fijalek Poland (15) def. Adrian Carambula/Alex Ranghieri Italy (34) 21-18, 21-15 (0:40)

Round 2

Match 43: Alexander Brouwer/Robert Meeuwsen Netherlands (10) vs. Adrian Carambula/Alex Ranghieri Italy (34)

Match 44: Michal Bryl/Grzegorz Fijalek Poland (15) vs. Marco Cairus/Mauricio Vieyto Uruguay (39)

Round 3

Match 67: Alexander Brouwer/Robert Meeuwsen Netherlands (10) vs. Michal Bryl/Grzegorz Fijalek Poland (15)

Match 68: Adrian Carambula/Alex Ranghieri Italy (34) vs. Marco Cairus/Mauricio Vieyto Uruguay (39)

Pool K

Round 1

Match 21: Daniele Lupo/Paolo Nicolai Italy (11) def. Abubakarr Kamara/Lombie Patrick Sierra Leone (38) 21-7, 21-8 (0:22)

Match 22: Christopher McHugh/Damien Schumann Australia (35) def. Oleg Stoyanovskiy/Artem Yarzutkin Russia (14) 21-19, 23-21 (0:39)

Round 2

Match 45: Daniele Lupo/Paolo Nicolai Italy (11) vs. Christopher McHugh/Damien Schumann Australia (35)

Match 46: Oleg Stoyanovskiy/Artem Yarzutkin Russia (14) vs. Abubakarr Kamara/Lombie Patrick Sierra Leone (38)

Round 3Match 69: Daniele Lupo/Paolo Nicolai Italy (11) vs. Oleg Stoyanovskiy/Artem Yarzutkin Russia (14)

Match 70: Christopher McHugh/Damien Schumann Australia (35) vs. Abubakarr Kamara/Lombie Patrick Sierra Leone (38)

Pool L

Round 1

Match 23: Clemens Doppler/Alexander Horst Austria (12) vs. Aaron Nusbaum/Ryan Vandenburg Canada (37)

Match 24: Ben Saxton/Chaim Schalk Canada (13) vs. Rahman Raoufi/Bahman Salemiinjehboroun Iran (36)

Round 2

Match 47: Clemens Doppler/Alexander Horst Austria (12) def. Rahman Raoufi/Bahman Salemiinjehboroun Iran (36) 21-19, 21-15 (0:38)

Match 48: Ben Saxton/Chaim Schalk Canada (13) def. Aaron Nusbaum/Ryan Vandenburg Canada (37) 21-14, 21-19 (0:34)

Round 3

Match 71: Clemens Doppler/Alexander Horst Austria (12) vs. Ben Saxton/Chaim Schalk Canada (13)

Match 72: Rahman Raoufi/Bahman Salemiinjehboroun Iran (36) vs. Aaron Nusbaum/Ryan Vandenburg Canada (37)