FIVB Vienna: Dalhausser-Lucena get tough win, Claes-Hughes start 2-0

VIENNA, Austria — The most intriguing early matchup at the FIVB World Beach Volleyball Championships pitted Americans Phil Dalhausser and Nick Lucena against Ryan Doherty and John Hyden.
The 2017 resume for Dalhausser and Lucena’s includes three golds and a bronze, while Doherty and Hyden are one of the hottest teams on tour at the moment, with a recent silver and fifth-place finish.
Both teams are tough on side-out offenses. With the 6-foot-9 Dalhausser and 7-1 Doherty, opposing offenses have limited choices. So when they played Friday, you would expect both teams to give up side outs grudgingly, and so it was.
Both Dalhausser and Doherty put up an impressive blocking display, but in the end it was Dalhausser and Lucena winning 17-21, 21-18, 16-14.
“Our play wasn’t smooth by any means, but we got the job done and came out with the win,” Dalhausser said. “It’s not ideal to play a good match right off the bat. You want to be able to work your way into the tournament.”
There was no working their way in for them or any of the Americans, although Kelly Claes and Sara Hughes are 2-0, while most of their compatriots are 1-0. On Saturday Jake Gibb and Taylor Crabb defeated Argentina’s Julian Azaad and Nicolas Capogrosso 21-18, 21-17, while Casey Patterson and Theo Brunner had a 21-17, 21-17 win over Austria’s Robin Seidl and Tobias Winter.
Summer Ross and Brooke Sweat needed only 32 minutes to dispatch Lena Plesiutschnig and Cornelia Rimser of Austria 21-15, 21-14, while April Ross and Lauren Fendrick needed three sets to defeat Xinxin Wang and Chen Xue of China 21-17, 20-22, 15-9. And Nicole Branagh, who lost partner Kerri Walsh Jennings to injury and tabbed Emily Day, scored a 21-16, 26-24 Saturday win over Germany’s Victoria Bieneck and Isabel Schneider.
Sunday matches run from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time, with three American women’s teams in action. Ross and Sweatface Tatyana Mashkova and Bakhtygul Samalikova of Kazakhstan at 4:00 p.m., while Fendrick and April Ross face Nicole Laird and Jessyka Ngauamo of Australia at 5 p.m. on center court. Day and Branagh follow them in the stadium, facing Brazilians Larissa Franca and Talita Antunes.
Ryan’s a great blocker,” Lucena said, “John’s a great defender. Ryan had a great day blocking, I think John is a block whisperer, he turned Brad (Keenan) into a great blocker as well. They really stepped up today. We usually side out a bit better as the tournament goes on, we were fortunate enough to get the win.”
Added Dalhausser, “John and Ryan, in my opinion, are a top-10 team right now, they’re playing good ball, plus they know us really well.”
Branagh and Day trailed 13-10 in the second set of their match.
“I just knew that if we could clean up our side-out game we could earn points,” said Day, who last weekend won AVP Hermosa Beach with Brittany Hochevar. “Nicole has a great serve, her digging has been amazing, I got a couple of blocks at the net, so we just hung in there, tied it up at 17-17, and went from there.”
No lead was greater than a point the rest of the set, which Day ended with a block.
“Nicole attacked her serve, the set was tight, and I just went ball,” Day said.
Claes and Hughes won their Friday match handily against Canadians Jamie Broders and Taylor Pischke 21-15, 21-14. They followed that up Saturday with a 21-10, 21-10 sweep against Denyse Mutatsimpundu and Charlotte Nzayisenga of Rwanda 21-10, 21-10.
“We want to make a great end of the season,” Hughes said.“We want to make a name for ourselves out here, that’s our goal, and we want to end up on top.”
The Rwandan team, first to represent their country in the World Championships, served extremely aggressively, but Hughes and Claes weathered the storm and were able to take advantage of their opponents’ errors.
Claes and Hughes are now coached by Brazilian legend Jose Loiola.
“We’re doing a lot of individualized things,” Hughes said. “Not only team goals, but looking at what each individual needs to get better at. I think we did a really good job of that in this match.”
Claes gave a lot of credit to the Rwandans’ serving.
“They were very scrappy, but I think we were a bit better at being more consistent than they were.” Claes said.
“We’ve never played them before,” said Hughes, “but we’re excited to play a top team. “We’re learning as we go, but our main objective is to stay aggressive every play.”
