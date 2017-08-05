Ross, Fendrick silver, Dalhausser, Lucena fifth at World Champs

VIENNA, Austria – Reigning Olympic gold medalists Laura Ludwig and Kira Walkenhorst of Germany added World Champion to their growing list of accolades Saturday with a 19-21, 21-13, 15-9 victory over April Ross and Lauren Fendrick of the United States.

Earlier Brazilians Larissa Franca and Talita Antunes earned a bronze medal at the World Championships in a 21-12, 16-21, 18-16 win over Canadians Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes.

Meanwhile in the men’s elimination bracket, Sunday’s semifinals are set as the Netherlands’ Maarten Van Garderen and Christiaan Varenhorst defeated Spain’s Adrian Gavira and Pablo Herrera 20-22, 21-19, 16-14, Brazil’s Evandro Goncalves and Andre Loyola defeated Canada’s Ben Saxton and Chaim Schalk 17-21, 22-20, 15-10, Russia’s Viacheslav Krasilinikov and Nikita Liamin defeated Phil Dalhausser and Nick Lucena 21-15, 21-18, and hometown favorites Clemens Doppler and Alexander Horst defeated Poland’s Piotr Kantor and Bartosz Losiak 31-33, 21-18, 15-11 in front of a packed stadium.

Goncalves and Loyola will face Varenhorst and Van Garderen at 10:00 a.m. local time, while Liamin and Krasilnikov will face Doppler and Horst at 11:00 a.m. The bronze medal match is slated for 1:45 p.m., with the gold medal match to follow at 3:00 p.m.

Ludwig and Walkenhorst, who both sustained right shoulder injuries this year, have come back in a big way. They were undefeated throughout the tournament, advanced out of a tricky pool containing three German teams, and defeated the No. 5 seed Brooke Sweat and Summer Ross as well as the No. 1 seed Larissa and Talita.

The gold medal match was a difficult affair, as the Americans Ross and Fendrick jumped out to an 8-5 lead on a pair of USA digs and successful transitions. The Germans inched back to even the score at 13-13. The score would stay tight the remainder of the set until Ludwig missed her serve to give the American their first set point at 20-19, when Ross scored a service ace to finish 21-19.

Set two was dominated by the Germans, who jumped out to 10-4 and 14-7 leads, cleaning up their service errors, reducing them from five in set one to zero in set two. The set was never in doubt as the Germans evened the match score with a 21-13 set score.

In the third set, Ross scored first blood on a service ace to go up 3-1, but Ludwig tied it up at 3-3 with a successful Fendrick dig and kill.

The Americans would go up again when Walkenhorst’s spike fell into the net for a 5-3 lead.

Ludwig made a pair of digs transitioned into points, plus a service ace to give her team a 7-5 advantage that would not be relinquished. Intense German serving pressure stressed the USA sideout game, allowing the Germans to score five real points and the match at 15-9.

In the post-match press conference, Fendrick acknowledged the Germans.

“Hats off to the German team, you guys played a really tough match. For April and I, we got together in June, that was our first tournament, then she broke her toe, and we had three weeks off, this is the first week she’s been 100%, so to come away with silver in the first week that she’s 100% is pretty phenomenal.”

After winning a tight first set, Ross knew that they still had their hands full.

“I knew that we still had a huge uphill battle to win if we wanted to take the match, so I didn’t count on anything after that first set.

“Obviously, that was one of the first sets we won all tournament. It was a very strategic match, and we didn’t adapt as well as we had been, and Germany played amazing.

“We’re just super-stoked to get this finish, and every big match you play in on the world stage, is a huge learning experience, so we’re going to take away a lot from this.”

On the other side of the net, the Germans were downright scared after dropping the first set.

“It was definitely a tight match.” Ludwig said. “It was going back and forth, and I think all four of us, we were holding back a little bit, maybe anxious, but they did a great job this tournament from game to game, and we just had to focus on us after the first set.

“We had to put more into the games and plays, we knew we could touch every ball, serve better, it wasn’t our best serving game in the first set, after the break, we said ‘We have to step up and do better.’

For her part, Walkenhorst is over the moon regarding her finish this week after recovering from shoulder injuries.

“I really can’t believe it. It was a tough season, we had a lot of problems, and really wanted to play well here, and game by game we got better, and I’m just really happy and can’t believe that we won the World Championships. I’m just really happy right now.”

In the men’s quarterfinals, the last American team, Dalhausser and Lucena, were upset by a very physical Russian team of Liamin and Krasilnikov. In set one, the Russians jumped out to 4-0 and 12-4 leads on effective serving and defense, preventing the Americans from drawing a breath.

The Americans made a three-point run on a pair of Dalhausser blocks to narrow the lead to 10-14, but the Russians would close it out 21-15.

In set two, both teams stayed within two points of each other until a pair of Dalhausser errors and a Krasilnikov tool made it 19-16. That margin would hold as Krasilnikov’s spike line found the sand for a 21-18 straight set finish.

Dalhausser acknowledged the Russian’s physicality as well as the parity overall on the world tour.

“They sided out great all match, they were the better team today, for sure. The world tour is very tough, there’s a lot of parity. Last week I think the 13th seed and the 24th seed were in the finals in Poland, so there’s a lot of good teams, and when a team like that is playing well, you’re going to go home. It’s a perfect example this week, I think Evandro and Andre are the top seeded team in the semifinals at number four.”

Still, Dalhausser was disappointed in their level of play Sunday.

“We were never able to get going, really. We never played that great. It’s unfortunate, but this tournament is amazing. It’s a beautiful venue, a beautiful city, other than the fifth place finish, I’ll have good memories.”

The Americans threw just about everything they had at the Russians, but they were simply playing too well.

“The problem was that they played really well.” Dalhausser said. “They were the best team on the court today. I feel like we went from Plan A to Plan B to Plan C, and back to Plan A.”

Women’s Bronze Medal

Talita Antunes/Larissa Franca Brazil (1) def. Melissa Humana-Paredes/Sarah Pavan Canada (7) 21-12, 16-21, 18-16 (0:59)

Women’s Gold Medal

Laura Ludwig/Kira Walkenhorst Germany (4) def. Lauren Fendrick/April Ross United States (14) 19-21, 21-13, 15-9 (1:04)

Men’s Quarterfinals

Maarten Van Garderen/Christiaan Varenhorst Netherlands (45) def. Adrian Gavira/Pablo Herrera Spain (9) 20-22, 21-19, 16-14 (1:06)

Evandro Goncalves/Andre Loyola Brazil (4) def. Ben Saxton/Chaim Schalk Canada (13) 17-21, 22-20, 15-10 (1:02)

Viacheslav Krasilnikov/Nikita Liamin Russia (6) def. Phil Dalhausser/Nick Lucena United States (3) 21-15, 21-18 (0:41)

Clemens Doppler/Alexander Horst Austria (12) def. Piotr Kantor/Bartosz Losiak Poland (7) 31-33, 21-18, 15-11 (1:20)