Goncalves, Loyola take top prize in Vienna

VIENNA, Austria – Parts of Vienna received nearly an inch of rain Sunday, but it failed to dampen the mood of Brazil’s Evandro Goncalves and Andre Loyola, who earned the $60,000 top prize at the Vienna World Championships today in a tightly contested 23-21, 22-20 gold medal match against Austria’s Alexander Horst and Clemens Doppler, who settled for silver.

The inclement weather, which took out the live stream and challenge system for a short period, didn’t seem to have any effect on the energy of an FIVB-estimated 10,000 fans, who packed the arena to support quality volleyball, but especially the home team, Horst and Doppler.

Russia’s Nikita Liamin and Viacheslav Krasilnikov filled out the podium by defeating the Netherlands’ Christiaan Varenhorst and Maarten Van Garderen 21-17, 21-17 to win bronze.

Earlier in the day, Goncalves and Loyola advanced to the gold medal match with a 21-15, 21-13 defeat of Varenhorst and Garderen, while Doppler and Horst edged Liamin and Krasilnikov 22-20, 21-19, much to the delight of the hometown crowd.

The gold medal matchup is illustrative of the extreme parity of the men’s tour. Goncalves and Loyola, ranked fourth, have only one podium finish this year, earning silver in Fort Lauderdale. Loyola, only 22 years of age, has only competed full time on the world tour for two years.

Clemens and Doppler, ranked 20th on the world tour, but ranked 12th due to FIVB home field advantage, have not finished higher than fifth this year.

The 6 foot 10 Goncalves is one of the most feared servers on the tour, known as “the Black Mamba,” known as an all-or-nothing server, frequently scoring aces and errors. In the first set, he immediately put the Austrians on the back foot by starting the match with two service winners.

The Austrians are also known as lethal servers, applied pressure of their own, and soon reached their first set point at 20-16. Doppler’s serve fell long, and Goncalves went on a miraculous three-point run with an ace and two service winners to tie the score at 20-all.

The Austrians would have another set point at 21-20, but a big cross-court Andre swing tied it a 21-21.

Andre went on to finish the set with a Doppler block and a service winner to give Brazil the set 23-21.

Asked about the massive serving display at the end of set one, Goncalves credited his coaching staff and partner.

“I’ve always worked really hard on my serving,” Goncalves said through an interpreter, “it’s something I’ve done for a while, nothing new for me, for the last two years I’ve been serving really well on the world tour, and I’m glad that the end of the first set serves changed the set a little bit, but it’s not all about me.

“It’s about my coaching staff, and my partner, who all help me to get better, so it’s not just my serves, it’s my serves and my staff, who all help me with that.”

Horst talked about the disappointment of losing that first set.

“We will remember this first set a long time, because we had three set points in a world championship final, only held every two years.”

The second set was extremely tense, as no team was able to achieve more than a two point lead the entire set. In fact, only three points were scored by the serving team. Doppler was called over to give Brazil a 4-2 lead, Andre was called for a double-hit to knot things up at 19-19, and Andre scored a stuff block to give Brazil the match at 22-20.

Goncalves believes that Brazil’s mental strength was a big factor in their gold medal win.

“Yes, I had a good run serving in the first set,” noted Goncalves, “but so did the Austrians.”

“The mental part of the game was strong for us, especially for Andre, he’s 22 years old, playing his first world championships against 10,000 people on center court. It’s not easy to handle that and he did.”

“There are many factors that got us back into the game, but serving and the mental part were the most important.”

The win gives Goncalves back-to-back World Championships, as he won the event in 2015 at Klagenfurt with Pedro Solberg. At 22 years of age, Loyola is the youngest World Champion ever.

“I didn’t know about that before,” Loyola said, “and I’m really happy and emotional about that, but there’s no way that I can talk about this game and this tournament without talking about Evandro too.

“In the first set when he got those aces, I look at him now and I see a superhero, he went to an entirely different level in this game, but I think that throughout this tournament he had the record for aces.”

For the Austrians, the silver is the first World Championship medal for their country, made even more special in front of the home fans.

“For us, it’s like a fairy tale,” Horst said, “because there’s never been an Austrian team winning a medal at the world championships, and we reached a final here at home in front of this amazing, crazy crowd.

“Of course, we’ll a little disappointed that we didn’t win, but they deserved it today a little bit more, and for sure it is the biggest success we’ve had in our sports career.”