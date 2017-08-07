Ed Chan offers 25 Photos from World Championships

World Championships in Vienna, Austria was utterly exhausting. Nearly all of the competition was held in 90+ degree weather, so much so that that heat wave is nicknamed “Lucifer”, and one day of pouring rain.

A five minute walk to public transportation, a 30 minute subway ride, followed by a half-mile walk to the venue, equipment and body searches daily, checking photo vests in and out daily, following all eight USA teams in photos and interviews, followed by writing and posting.

I typically left my AirBNB at 8 a.m. and returned at 7 p.m. with blistered feet from the walking and callouses from dragging around my 30 lb. roller. Dragged myself to bed after 1 a.m., processing, cropping, sorting, and tagging photos, transcribing interviews, writing posts, and completing social media follow-up.

Although it was utterly exhausting, and my bride thinks that my life is out of balance (and I’m willing to accede that she may be right), I offer you here an assortment of photos that I think represent this year’s world championships.

If you’ve been following our World Championships coverage, some of these have been used earlier. They are not intended to be the “best” photos from Worlds, more of a photo blog to recap the tournament.