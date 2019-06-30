Walsh Jennings and Sweat set records in 21-2, 21-2 FIVB Worlds victory

HAMBURG, Germany — Kerri Walsh Jennings and Brooke Sweat won a record-setting match Sunday at the 2019 FIVB World Beach Championships by the incredible scores of 21-2, 21-2.

That was a tough act to follow for the other American teams in action on a day when the temperature rose substantially, but not for Kelly Claes and Sarah Sponcil and April Ross and Alix Klineman, who also won easily.

Billy Allen and Stafford Slick stayed alive with a big upset when they rallied to win in three.

Later Sunday, Kelley Larsen and Emily Stockman played Nigerians Francisca Ikhiede and Tochukwu Nnoruga, Phil Dalhausser and Nick Lucena took on Canadians Grant O’Gorman and Ben Saxton, and Jake Gibb and Taylor Crabb played Russians Maksim Hudyakov and Igor Velichko.

This story will be updated later Sunday with those matches and more photos in our gallery below. Pool play continues Monday. Click here for BVBinfo.com’s full schedule and complete men’s results, and here for the women’s.

Walsh Jennings and Sweat set two records and tied another with their 21-2, 21-2, 21-minute beat-down of Maita Cousin and Nathalie Letendrie, the 42nd seed from Mauritius. Mauritius is an island off the coast of Madagascar known for its beaches, tropical climate and is a major European vacation destination.

But Hamburg was a tougher place to play than Mauritius: Cousin and Letendrie scored their first point in the first set to make it 19-1.

The previous lowest score in an FIVB two-set match was 52 total points, when Kristyna Kolocova and Marketa Slukova of the Czech Republic beat Ikram Ettayfi and Mahassine Siad of Morocco 21-8, 21-2 in the The Hague in 2015. That was also the lowest second-set score ever.

Sunday’s was also the lowest score in the first set. The previous record was set when Rebekka Kadijk and Marrit Leenstra of the Netherlands beat Cecilie Josefsen and Kristine Wiig of Norway 21-3, 21-10 in 2003.

This has been a tough tournament for the Mauritians, who lost their first match Friday to Australia’s Taliqua Clancy and Mariafe Artacho 21-5, 21-6.

But point differential is one of the FIVB tiebreakers, so it was important for Walsh Jennings and Sweat to not let up in anticipation of their Tuesday match against Clancy and Artacho with an automatic elimination playoff spot on the line.

“We wanted to have them score less than Australia,” Walsh Jennings said. “Everything matters, everyone can say ‘Don’t be an a-hole, don’t do that.’

“Normally, we would have taken that game to work on things and be more creative, but we just wanted to win and score a lot of points and not let them score too many, because that helps us moving forward.”

Sweat served 18 in a row to begin the match.

“I thought we put some pressure on them serving and they had some trouble there,” she understated. “They made some great shots. I was definitely running around.

“We had to be really scrappy. Sometimes we didn’t know where the ball was going, so we were hustling and scrapping. They definitely made us work for it and then we were able to put the ball away once we got it up.”

Walsh Jennings and Sweat earlier this season win the FIVB four-star in Jinijiang, China, and took fourth at a four-star two weeks ago in Warsaw.

“Everything is possible,” Sweat said. “I feel like we’re getting better and better throughout the tournament. We will just get back to clicking and our mojo, getting our rhythm, I’m looking forward to playing a lot.”

Both Walsh Jennings and Sweat, the 18th seed, and the seventh-seeded Australians are 1-1 in Pool G, because they both lost to 31st-seeded Marleen van Iersel and Joy Stubbe of the Netherlands. They get the Mauritians on Tuesday.

“We played the Aussies three times this year, we’re 2-1 and want to extend our streak. They’re very physical, very straight forward. It’s a great match for us to work on our rhythm. When we’re dancing, we’re really hard to beat, and that’s what we want to focus on, not the outcome, but how we feel out there, and tomorrow should be fun.”

Claes and Sponcil improved to 2-0 as the No. 16 seeds beat 40th-seeded Colombians Yuli Ayala and Diana Rios 21-8, 21-9 in 23 minutes.

“It’s hotter than yesterday, that’s for sure,” Sponcil said. “I think coming in, we just wanted to play on our side and make sure that we’re getting better each match, and I think we did that.”

“I totally agree,” Claes said. “We wanted to go in working on our serving, especially the serves we want to do against Canada (Melissa Humana-Parades and Sarah Pavan) on Tuesday, so I think this was a good training for that and staying consistent in kind of crazy plays.”

Klineman and Ross, the fifth seed, made quick work of 29th-seeded Xinxin Wang and Chen Xue of China 21-10, 21-11, winning in 32 minutes.

“The only time we played them this year, we actually lost, so we had a lot of motivation going into the match today,” Klineman said. “We know that they’re a tough serving team, they’re really physical too. They’re tall, and I feel like we came up with a really complete game plan and we executed it really well.”

Klineman and Ross are also 2-0 and play 20th-seeded Germans Karla Borger and Julia Sude on Monday.

“I think it’s going to be a great match,” Klineman said. “We’re playing the Germans on center court, and I’m sure it’s be a big crowd rooting for them. We’re excited for that adversity. We want to come out first in our pool and look forward to the playoffs.”

Allen and Slick, seeded 29th and facing an 0-2 start, came back to beat fifth-seeded Russians Ilya Leshukov and Konstantin Semenov 13-21, 27-25, 15-12.