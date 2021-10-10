A Team goes for bronze as Sunday’s medal matches set at FIVB World Tour Finals

April Ross and Alix Klineman, the Tokyo Olympics gold medalists and last USA team left in the field, lost to Canadians Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes in the semifinals Saturday of the FIVB World Tour Finals in Cagliari, Italy.

Pavan and Humana-Paredes won that match 21-15, 21-12 to move into Sunday’s final against Germans Karla Borger and Julia Side.

Ross and Klineman will play Russians Svetlana Kholomina and Nadezda Makorguzova in the bronze-medal match.

The men’s final features Ondrej Perusic and David Schweiner of the Czech Republic vs. Olympic gold-medalists Anders Mol and Christian Sorum of Norway.

Italians Daniele Lupo and Paolo Nicolai plays Steven van de Velde and Christiaan Varenhorst of the Netherlands for bronze.

Earlier Saturday, Ross and Klineman ousted fellow American Kelly Claes and Sarah Sponcil in the quarterfinals 18-21, 21-13, 15-8.