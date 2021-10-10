Mol-Sorum, Borger-Sude win FIVB World Tour Finals gold, A Team captures bronze

Norwegian Olympic gold-medalists Anders Mol and Christian Sorum and Germans Karla Borger and Julia Sude won gold medals Sunday at the FIVB World Tour Finals in Cagliari, Italy.

American April Ross and Alix Klineman won the women’s bronze.

Mol and Sorum took home $150,000 when they beat Ondrej Perusic and David Schweiner of the Czech Republic in the men’s final 22-20, 23-21. The Czechs split $80,000.

Steven van de Velde and Christiaan Varenhorst of the Netherlands took the bronze with a 23-21, 21-17 win over Italy’s Daniele Lupo and Paolo Nicolai. They got a check for $50,000, while the Italians took home $35,000.

Americans Taylor Crabb and Jake Gibb, playing his last tournament, did not make the playoffs but still made $15,000.

Sude and Borger beat Canadians Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes 21-13, 23-21, and also took home $150K.

Ross and Klineman, the Tokyo gold medalists, beat Russians Svetlana Kholomina and Nadezda Makroguzova 21-8, 21-17. The split $50,000.

The other American pair in the women’s field, Kelly Claes and Sarah Sponcil, were eliminated in the quarterfinals by Ross and Klineman and took home $20,000.

