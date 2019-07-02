Walsh Jennings-Sweat get into FIVB Worlds winners bracket with 4 other USA pairs

HAMBURG, Germany — The women’s winners bracket is set for the 2019 FIVB World Beach Championships, and Kerri Walsh Jennings and Brooke Sweat, who went 1-2 in pool play, are in.

So are Kelley Larsen and Emily Stockman, who won Tuesday, and Sara Hughes and Summer Ross, who lost Tuesday. The bracket also includes Americans Alix Klineman and April Ross and Kelly Claes and Sarah Sponcil (who lost Tuesday).

Action continues Wednesday. Click here for BVBinfo.com’s full schedule and complete men’s results, and here for the women’s. Please enjoy our photo gallery below. Here is the women’s winners bracket:

Winner’s Bracket

Round 1

Marta Menegatti / Viktoria Orsi Toth Italy (24) vs. Ana Gallay / Fernanda Pereyra Argentina (38)

Sandra Ittlinger / Chantal Laboureur Germany (1) vs. Kelly Claes / Sarah Sponcil United States (16)

Melissa Humana-Paredes / Sarah Pavan Canada (9) vs. Fan Wang / Xinyi Xia China (19)

Kelley Larsen / Emily Stockman United States (15) vs. Sanne Keizer / Madelein Meppelink Netherlands (8)

Karla Borger / Julia Sude Germany (20) vs. Kim Behrens / Cinja Tillmann Germany (22)

Lena Plesiutschnig / Katharina Schutzenhofer Austria (2) vs. Fernanda Alves / Barbara Seixas Brazil (12)

Nina Betschart / Tanja Huberli Switzerland (17) vs. Natalia Dubovcova / Andrea Strbova Slovakia (36)

Xinxin Wang / Chen Xue China (29) vs. Rebecca Cavalcanti / Ana Patricia Silva Brazil (4)

Joana Heidrich / Anouk Verge-Depre Switzerland (27) vs. Leonie Kortzinger / Sarah Schneider Germany (47)

Mariafe Artacho / Taliqua Clancy Australia (7) vs. Heather Bansley / Brandie Wilkerson Canada (3)

Svetlana Kholomina / Nadezda Makroguzova Russia (14) vs. Elsa Baquerizo / Liliana Fernandez Spain (21)

Brooke Sweat / Kerri Walsh Jennings United States (18) vs. Agatha Bednarczuk / Eduarda “Duda” Lisboa Brazil (6)

Joy Stubbe / Marleen Van Iersel Netherlands (31) vs. Victoria Bieneck / Isabel Schneider Germany (28)

Sara Hughes / Summer Ross United States (11) vs. Margareta Kozuch / Laura Ludwig Germany (34)

Alix Klineman / April Ross United States (5) vs. Maria Antonelli / Carolina Salgado Brazil (10)

Ekaterina Birlova / Evgeniya Ukolova Russia (33) vs. Tina Graudina / Anastasija Kravcenoka Latvia (26)

After they lost, Jake Gibb said to teammate Taylor Crabb, “The tournament starts now. Now it’s do or die, and now the fun stuff starts.”

Top USA men’s team Phil Dalhausser and Nick Lucena were upset again and finished pool play 1-2. They won’t know until Tuesday if they get into the winners bracket, get to play a “lucky losers” match, or go home.

Jake Gibb and Taylor Crabb lost Tuesday, but finished 2-1 and will move on. Same for Tri Bourne and Trevor Crabb, who also lost and went 2-1. Billy Allen and Stafford Slick won and are also 2-1.

Larsen and Stockman, seeded 15th, knocked off 10th-seeded Brazilians Maria Antonelli and Carolina Salgado 24-22, 14-21, 15-9 to go 2-1 in pool play.

“I think we weren’t as aggressive in our sideout as we needed to be, and I think I started forcing some options that I shouldn’t have, and they took advantage of those opportunities that we messed up,” Larsen said.

“I think we cleaned it up in the third, it was back and forth. I think we created some good opportunities and we just didn’t finish and capitalize on them.”

Added Stockman, “That team, we’ve played them a ton of times, and we always battle them. They’re a really good team. We’re super-stoked to come out on top.”

Hughes and Ross lost to Russians Svetlana Kholomina and Nadezda Makroguzova 21-16, 21-18.

“It’s definitely something we can bounce back from,” Hughes said. “It’s just a loss, and we got second in pool play.

“The tournament starts tomorrow with playoffs. There’s no doubt that we’re going to fight for the next match.”

Claes and Sponcil dropped a tough one to Canadians Melissa Humana-Paredes and Sarah Pavan 22-24, 21-17, 18-16.

Dalhausser and Lucena lost to Alexander Brouwer / Robert Meeuwsen of the Netherlands 21-19, 21-15.

“Hats off to Alex and Robbie. They served tough,” Lucena said. “There’s no excuses. The last two matches we haven’t been at our best, and it’s unfortunate, but it happens. It is a tough pool. All these teams can play at a high level.”

Allen and Slick overpowered Tamer Abdelrasoul and Assam Mahmoud of Qatar 21-13, 21-11.

“I think we played really well,” Slick said.”Not just today but this whole tournament, the whole pool. I think we battled really hard, we played and executed the game plans that we wanted to execute as a team.

“Specifically, today against Qatar we just needed to control our side of the net and we did that.”

Gibb and Taylor Crabb lost 21-17, 21-19 to Piotr Kantor and Bartosz Losiak of Poland.

“We wanted to serve aggressively so that they couldn’t run their fast route, and try to make them one-dimensional, but their ball control is so good that even with bad passes or tough serves they can still run those sets, they played well,” Crabb said.

“I think we’re playing well,” Gibb said. “I think we ran into a serving machine there where we couldn’t run the offense that we like to run, so they kind of took us out of what we do well. But we’ll just keep tuning our game up, we’re in a good place. I feel good going into the tournament now.”

And Bourne and Trevor Crabb, who also won their first two pool-play matches, lost to Germans Julius Thole and Clemens Wickler 21-16, 21-17.

“The conditions were a little tricky, with the winds swirling like that (inside the stadium), but it’s just a matter of finding our rhythm, and we couldn’t quite find it on defense,” Bourne said.

“We’ll take this one in, acknowledge it, but it’s short-term memory. Realistically, it doesn’t matter. We’re still in the same place in the tournament, time to forget about it and move on. “

“This is when the real tournament starts,” Crabb said. “It’s single elimination, no one gets a bye, so it’s interesting, and the first-round matchups are all going to be tough, so you have to be ready.”