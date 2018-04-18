Three USA pairs advanced Wednesday to the main draw in the FIVB four-star event in Xiamen, China.

The new teams of Brittany Hochevar and Kelly Claes, Kelley Larsen and Emily Stockman, and Billy Allen and Ryan Doherty won their qualifying matches.

They will join three other USA women’s teams and two men’s teams already in Thursday’s main draw, Sara Hughes and Summer Ross, April Ross and Alix Klineman and the 2018 debut of Kerri Walsh Jennings with Nicole Branagh.

Theo Brunner and John Hyden, and Jake Gibb and Taylor Crabb will begin men’s competition Thursday.

Hochevar and Claes defeated Noy Chorin and Sofia Starikov of Israel (21-13, 21-9) and Andressa Cavalcanti and Juliana Felisberta of Brazil (21-18, 16-21, 15-11).

Larsen and Stockman beat Suzuka Hashimoto and Syaka Mizoe of Japan (22-24, 21-15, 15-10) and Aline Chamereau and Lezana Placette of France (21-14, 21-15).

Allen and Doherty defeated Shani Cohen and Netanel Ohana of Israel (21-19, 21-18) and USA compatriots Miles Evans and Billy Kolinske (21-13, 22-20).

Click here for the BVBinfo.com list of all the men’s matches, and click here for the women’s results and schedule.

Thursday’s USA pool play matches include:

Gibb and Crabb face Brazil’s Alvaro Filho and Saymon Barbosa in the morning local time, while Brunner and Hyden play Dries Koelkoren and Tom van Walle of Belgium simultaneously.

Doherty and Allen follow against Ha Likejiang and Wu Jiaxin of China, with Hughes and Summer Ross to face Ingrid Lunde and Oda Ulveseth of Norway soon after.

in the afternoon, April Ross and Klineman’s first opponent will be Katarzyna Kolosinska and Kinga Kociolek of Poland, with Claes and Hochevar meeting Mariafe Artacho Del Solar and Taliqua Clancy of Australia.

Walsh-Jennings and Branagh play at the same time against Kim Behrens and Sandra Ittlinger of Germany, while Larsen and Stockman face Agatha Bednarczuk and Eduarda Duda of Brazil.