FIVB Xiamen: Humana-Paredes and Pavan beat Hochevar and Claes for gold

By Lee Feinswog -
0
Sarah Pavan-Melissa Humana-Paredes-Brittany Hochevar-Kelly Claes-Mariafe Artacho-Taliqua Clancy-FIVB-Xiamen-Claes and Hochevar
Canada's Sarah Pavan/Melissa Humana-Paredes take gold, Kelly Claes/Brittany Hochevar silver, and Australia's Mariafe Artacho/Taliqua Clancy bronze in Xiamen/FIVB photo

Brittany Hochevar and new partner Kelly Claes got everyone’s attention at the FIVB Xiamen, a four-star event in China, but ultimately the pair lost in Sunday’s title match to Canadians Melissa Humana-Paredes and Sarah Pavan 21-19, 21-14.

The men’s gold medal match was an all-Russian affair as Oleg Stoyankovskiy and Igor Velichko beat countrymen Viacheslav Krasilnikov and Nikita Liamin 21-18, 21-19.

Brittany Hochevar-USA-FIVB-Xiamen-Claes and Hochevar
Brittany Hochevar digs/FIVB photo

In the women’s bronze match, Mariafe Artacho and Taliqua Clancy of Australia beat Brazilians Agatha Bednarczuk and Eduarda “Duda” Lisboa 21-18, 21-17, while in the men’s third-place match Brazilians Alison Cerutti and Bruno Oscar Schmidt defeated Poland’s Piotr Kantor and Bartosz Losiak 21-15, 21-13.

The next big event for most American pairs is the AVP-FIVB collaboration the first week of May in Huntington Beach, Calif.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY