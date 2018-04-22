FIVB Xiamen: Humana-Paredes and Pavan beat Hochevar and Claes for gold

Brittany Hochevar and new partner Kelly Claes got everyone’s attention at the FIVB Xiamen, a four-star event in China, but ultimately the pair lost in Sunday’s title match to Canadians Melissa Humana-Paredes and Sarah Pavan 21-19, 21-14.

The men’s gold medal match was an all-Russian affair as Oleg Stoyankovskiy and Igor Velichko beat countrymen Viacheslav Krasilnikov and Nikita Liamin 21-18, 21-19.