FIVB Xiamen: Krasilnikov gets 28th birthday gold, Hughes-Ross finish fourth

Russian Viacheslav Krasilnikov won the FIVB four-star beach volleyball event Sunday in Xiamen, China, on his 28th birthday as he and partner Oleg Stoyanovskiy defeated Spain’s Pablo Herrera and Adrian Gavira 21-19, 21-13.

Qatar’s Cherif Samba and Ahmed Tijan completed the podium by defeating Adrian Carambula and Enrico Rossi 21-14, 21-19 for bronze.

The USA’s Jake Gibb and Taylor Crabb finished ninth after a loss to Herrera-Gavira 19-21, 21-14, 10-15. Billy Allen and Stafford Slick finished 17th after losing to Canada’s Sam Pedlow and Sam Schachter 16-21, 18-21.

Phil Dalhausser and Nick Lucena were 25th, losing their pool-play matches to Brazil’s Andre Loyola and George Wanderley (19-21, 17-21) and Poland’s Piotr Kantor and Bartosz Losiak (21-1, 19-21, 14-16.

Ryan Doherty and John Hyden finished in 33rd place, losing the final qualifying match to Turkey’s Murat Giginoglu and Volkan Gogtepe 16-21, 21-23.

In the women’s draw, Brazil’s Ana Patricia Silva and Rebecca Cavalcanti won gold by defeating top-seeded Marketa Slukova and Barbara Hermannova of the Czech Republic 25-23, 26-24. Australia’s Taliqua Clancy and Mariafe Artacho defeated Americans Sara Hughes and Summer Ross 21-18, 21-13 for bronze.

April Ross and Alix Klineman finished fifth after losing to Clancy-Artacho 21-14, 19-21, 9-15. Kerri Walsh Jennings and Brooke Sweat finished ninth with a loss to Hughes-Ross 18-21, 23-25. Kelley Larsen and Emily Stockman finished 17th after falling to Austria’s Lena Plesiutschnig and Katharina Schutzenhofer 21-17, 17-21, 12-15.

Men

Alison Cerutti/Alvaro Filho Brazil (23, Q2) def. Oscar Brandao/Thiago Santos Barbosa Brazil 21-14, 21-13 (0:34)

Qualifier Bracket

Round 1

Andre Loyola/George Wanderley Brazil (22, Q1) def. Zuhang Chen/Lingfei Dai China (Q32) 21-9, 21-15 (0:31)

Nils Ehlers/Lars Fluggen Germany (Q16) def. Julian Horl/Tobias Winter Austria (Q17) 21-14, 21-16 (0:32)

Steven van de Velde/Christiaan Varenhorst Netherlands (Q9) def. Rihards Finsters/Aleksandrs Solovejs Latvia (Q24) 21-17, 19-21, 15-12 (0:50)

Max Betzien/Jonathan Erdmann Germany (30, Q25) def. Nico Beeler/Marco Krattiger Switzerland (Q8) 22-24, 21-18, 15-13 (0:54)

Billy Allen/Stafford Slick United States (25, Q5) def. Tim Dickson/Marcus Ferguson Australia (Q28) 21-15, 21-14 (0:30)

Olivier Barthelemy/Edouard Rowlandson France (Q21) def. Ruslan Bykanov/Maksim Hudyakov Russia (Q12) 21-18, 21-17 (0:41)

Cole Durant/Damien Schumann Australia (Q13) def. Gabriel Kissling/Michiel Zandbergen Switzerland (Q20) 15-21, 22-20, 15-12 (0:51)

Philipp Bergmann/Yannick Harms Germany (24, Q4) def. Surin Jongklang/Banlue Nakprakhong Thailand (Q29) 21-12, 21-17 (0:33)

Robin Seidl/Philipp Waller Austria (Q3) def. Paul Burnett/Maximilian Guehrer Australia (Q30) 21-19, 21-19 (0:33)

Christopher McHugh/Zachery Schubert Australia (29, Q19) def. Nuttanon Inkiew/Sedtawat Padsawud Thailand (Q14) 21-11, 21-9 (0:29)

Murat Giginoglu/Volkan Gogtepe Turkey (26, Q11) def. Quincy Aye/Arnaud Gauthier-Rat France (Q22) 21-19, 21-13 (0:36)

Ryan Doherty/John Hyden United States (Q6) def. Yoshiumi Hasegawa/Takumi Takahashi Japan (Q27) 21-13, 21-13 (0:31)

Iaroslav Gordieiev/Sergiy Popov Ukraine (31, Q26) def. Grant O’Gorman/Ben Saxton Canada (Q7) 21-17, 21-19 (0:40)

Mathias Berntsen/Hendrik Mol Norway (Q23) def. Martin Ermacora/Moritz Pristauz-Telsnigg Austria (Q10) 21-14, 19-21, 15-13 (0:49)

Aleksandr Kramarenko/Taras Myskiv Russia (Q18) def. Maciej Rudol/Jakub Szalankiewicz Poland (Q15) 21-16, 21-19 (0:37)

Alison Cerutti/Alvaro Filho Brazil (23, Q2) def. Jie Li/Tingyang Yan China (Q31) 21-11, 21-13 (0:32)

Round 2

Andre Loyola/George Wanderley Brazil (22, Q1) def. Nils Ehlers/Lars Fluggen Germany (Q16) 22-20, 21-18 (0:37)

Max Betzien/Jonathan Erdmann Germany (30, Q25) def. Steven van de Velde/Christiaan Varenhorst Netherlands (Q9) 22-20, 21-14 (0:39)

Billy Allen/Stafford Slick United States (25, Q5) def. Olivier Barthelemy/Edouard Rowlandson France (Q21) 21-18, 15-21, 15-9 (0:48)

Philipp Bergmann/Yannick Harms Germany (24, Q4) def. Cole Durant/Damien Schumann Australia (Q13) 21-16, 19-21, 15-11 (0:45)

Christopher McHugh/Zachery Schubert Australia (29, Q19) def. Robin Seidl/Philipp Waller Austria (Q3) 21-19, 21-17 (0:37)

Murat Giginoglu/Volkan Gogtepe Turkey (26, Q11) def. Ryan Doherty/John Hyden United States (Q6) 21-16, 23-21 (0:38)

Iaroslav Gordieiev/Sergiy Popov Ukraine (31, Q26) def. Mathias Berntsen/Hendrik Mol Norway (Q23) 21-19, 25-23 (0:41)

Alison Cerutti/Alvaro Filho Brazil (23, Q2) def. Aleksandr Kramarenko/Taras Myskiv Russia (Q18) 21-16, 21-18 (0:39)

Pool A

Round 1

Anders Mol/Christian Sorum Norway (1) def. Zhuoxin Li/Chaowei Zhou China (32) 21-13, 21-15 (0:33)

Julius Thole/Clemens Wickler Germany (16) def. Clemens Doppler/Alexander Horst Austria (17) 21-17, 23-21 (0:40)

Round 2

Anders Mol/Christian Sorum Norway (1) def. Julius Thole/Clemens Wickler Germany (16) 21-19, 18-21, 15-11 (0:56)

Clemens Doppler/Alexander Horst Austria (17) def. Zhuoxin Li/Chaowei Zhou China (32) 21-17, 21-12 (0:33)

Pool B

Round 1

Michal Bryl/Grzegorz Fijalek Poland (2) def. Iaroslav Gordieiev/Sergiy Popov Ukraine (31, Q26) 16-21, 21-17, 15-10 (0:50)

Martins Plavins/Edgars Tocs Latvia (15) def. Saymon Barbosa/Gustavo “Guto” Carvalhaes Brazil (18) 18-21, 21-16, 15-7 (0:50)

Round 2

Michal Bryl/Grzegorz Fijalek Poland (2) def. Martins Plavins/Edgars Tocs Latvia (15) 21-19, 21-18 (0:41)

Iaroslav Gordieiev/Sergiy Popov Ukraine (31, Q26) def. Saymon Barbosa/Gustavo “Guto” Carvalhaes Brazil (18) 17-21, 21-18, 15-8 (0:51)

Pool C

Round 1

Aleksandrs Samoilovs/Janis Smedins Latvia (3) def. Max Betzien/Jonathan Erdmann Germany (30, Q25) 21-10, 21-12 (0:30)

Sam Pedlow/Sam Schachter Canada (19) def. Vitor Felipe/Pedro Solberg Brazil (14) 19-21, 21-14, 17-15 (0:55)

Round 2

Aleksandrs Samoilovs/Janis Smedins Latvia (3) def. Sam Pedlow/Sam Schachter Canada (19) 21-17, 25-27, 15-9 (0:51)

Vitor Felipe/Pedro Solberg Brazil (14) def. Max Betzien/Jonathan Erdmann Germany (30, Q25) 21-12, 23-21 (0:37)

Pool D

Round 1

Viacheslav Krasilnikov/Oleg Stoyanovskiy Russia (4) def. Christopher McHugh/Zachery Schubert Australia (29, Q19) 21-14, 20-22, 15-12 (0:51)

Nikita Liamin/Igor Velichko Russia (20) def. Evandro Goncalves/Bruno Oscar Schmidt Brazil (13) 23-21, 21-17 (0:43)

Round 2

Viacheslav Krasilnikov/Oleg Stoyanovskiy Russia (4) def. Nikita Liamin/Igor Velichko Russia (20) 21-15, 21-8 (0:31)

Evandro Goncalves/Bruno Oscar Schmidt Brazil (13) def. Christopher McHugh/Zachery Schubert Australia (29, Q19) 21-19, 21-14 (0:46)

Pool E

Round 1

Adrian Gavira/Pablo Herrera Spain (5) def. Likejiang Ha/Jiaxin Wu China (28) 21-14, 21-18 (0:35)

Esteban Grimalt/Marco Grimalt Chile (12) def. Mirco Gerson/Adrian Heidrich Switzerland (21) 24-22, 21-16 (0:37)

Round 2

Adrian Gavira/Pablo Herrera Spain (5) def. Esteban Grimalt/Marco Grimalt Chile (12) 21-18, 17-21, 15-12 (0:47)

Mirco Gerson/Adrian Heidrich Switzerland (21) def. Likejiang Ha/Jiaxin Wu China (28) 21-15, 21-14 (0:33)

Pool F

Round 1

Adrian Carambula/Enrico Rossi Italy (27) def. Piotr Kantor/Bartosz Losiak Poland (6) 21-15, 21-19 (0:35)

Andre Loyola/George Wanderley Brazil (22, Q1) def. Phil Dalhausser/Nick Lucena United States (11) 21-19, 21-17 (0:40)

Round 2

Adrian Carambula/Enrico Rossi Italy (27) def. Andre Loyola/George Wanderley Brazil (22, Q1) 21-19, 20-22, 19-17 (0:57)

Piotr Kantor/Bartosz Losiak Poland (6) def. Phil Dalhausser/Nick Lucena United States (11) 18-21, 21-19, 16-14 (0:55)

Pool G

Round 1

Cherif Samba/Ahmed Tijan Qatar (7) def. Murat Giginoglu/Volkan Gogtepe Turkey (26, Q11) 23-21, 21-15 (0:41)

Alison Cerutti/Alvaro Filho Brazil (23, Q2) def. Taylor Crabb/Jake Gibb United States (10) 22-20, 23-21 (0:49)

Round 2

Cherif Samba/Ahmed Tijan Qatar (7) def. Alison Cerutti/Alvaro Filho Brazil (23, Q2) 21-15, 21-14 (0:35)

Taylor Crabb/Jake Gibb United States (10) def. Murat Giginoglu/Volkan Gogtepe Turkey (26, Q11) 21-18, 21-18 (0:37)

Pool H

Round 1

Peng Gao/Yang Li China (8) def. Billy Allen/Stafford Slick United States (25, Q5) 25-23, 15-21, 15-10 (0:48)

Alexander Brouwer/Robert Meeuwsen Netherlands (9) def. Philipp Bergmann/Yannick Harms Germany (24, Q4) 21-15, 21-19 (0:38)

Round 2

Alexander Brouwer/Robert Meeuwsen Netherlands (9) def. Peng Gao/Yang Li China (8) 21-14, 16-21, 19-17 (0:45)

Billy Allen/Stafford Slick United States (25, Q5) def. Philipp Bergmann/Yannick Harms Germany (24, Q4) 21-16, 25-23 (0:42)

Winners Bracket

Round 1

Sam Pedlow/Sam Schachter Canada (19) def. Billy Allen/Stafford Slick United States (25, Q5) 21-16, 21-18 (0:37)

Taylor Crabb/Jake Gibb United States (10) def. Martins Plavins/Edgars Tocs Latvia (15) 22-20, 21-17 (0:35)

Piotr Kantor/Bartosz Losiak Poland (6) def. Esteban Grimalt/Marco Grimalt Chile (12) 19-21, 30-28, 15-13 (0:58)

Clemens Doppler/Alexander Horst Austria (17) def. Nikita Liamin/Igor Velichko Russia (20) 21-18, 21-13 (0:34)

Alison Cerutti/Alvaro Filho Brazil (23, Q2) def. Mirco Gerson/Adrian Heidrich Switzerland (21) 21-18, 21-19 (0:41)

Andre Loyola/George Wanderley Brazil (22, Q1) def. Iaroslav Gordieiev/Sergiy Popov Ukraine (31, Q26) 21-18, 21-10 (0:33)

Julius Thole/Clemens Wickler Germany (16) def. Evandro Goncalves/Bruno Oscar Schmidt Brazil (13) 22-24, 21-16, 15-13 (0:57)

Peng Gao/Yang Li China (8) def. Vitor Felipe/Pedro Solberg Brazil (14) 21-18, 21-19 (0:35)

Round 2

Anders Mol/Christian Sorum Norway (1) def. Sam Pedlow/Sam Schachter Canada (19) 29-27, 21-19 (0:45)

Pablo Herrera/Adrian Gavira Spain (5) def. Taylor Crabb/Jake Gibb United States (10) 21-19, 14-21, 15-10 (0:40)

Cherif Samba/Ahmed Tijan Qatar (7) def. Piotr Kantor/Bartosz Losiak Poland (6) 21-17, 24-22 (0:43)

Aleksandrs Samoilovs/Janis Smedins Latvia (3) def. Clemens Doppler/Alexander Horst Austria (17) 21-18, 21-15 (0:36)

Oleg Stoyanovskiy/Viacheslav Krasilnikov Russia (4) def. Alison Cerutti/Alvaro Filho Brazil (23, Q2) 21-15, 21-18 (0:37)

Alexander Brouwer/Robert Meeuwsen Netherlands (9) def. Andre Loyola/George Wanderley Brazil (22, Q1) 21-15, 21-11 (0:31)

Enrico Rossi/Adrian Carambula Italy (27) def. Julius Thole/Clemens Wickler Germany (16) 21-16, 20-22, 15-12 (0:54)

Michal Bryl/Grzegorz Fijalek Poland (2) def. Peng Gao/Yang Li China (8) 21-12, 15-21, 15-12 (0:44)

Round 3

Pablo Herrera/Adrian Gavira Spain (5) def. Anders Mol/Christian Sorum Norway (1) 18-21, 21-18, 17-15 (0:48)

Cherif Samba/Ahmed Tijan Qatar (7) def. Aleksandrs Samoilovs/Janis Smedins Latvia (3) 17-21, 21-18, 15-12 (0:47)

Oleg Stoyanovskiy/Viacheslav Krasilnikov Russia (4) def. Alexander Brouwer/Robert Meeuwsen Netherlands (9) 21-13, 21-15 (0:30)

Enrico Rossi/Adrian Carambula Italy (27) def. Michal Bryl/Grzegorz Fijalek Poland (2) 19-21, 21-19, 15-7 (0:49)

Semifinals

Pablo Herrera/Adrian Gavira Spain (5) def. Cherif Samba/Ahmed Tijan Qatar (7) 21-17, 21-17 (0:35)

Oleg Stoyanovskiy/Viacheslav Krasilnikov Russia (4) def. Enrico Rossi/Adrian Carambula Italy (27) 21-14, 21-19 (0:33)

Bronze medal

Cherif Samba/Ahmed Tijan Qatar (7) def. Enrico Rossi/Adrian Carambula Italy (27) 13-21, 21-15, 15-10 (0:46)

Gold medal

Oleg Stoyanovskiy/Viacheslav Krasilnikov Russia (4) def. Pablo Herrera/Adrian Gavira Spain (5) 21-19, 21-13 (0:35)

Women

Country Quota Matches

Azusa Futami/Akiko Hasegawa Japan (Q19) def. Yui Nagata/Yukako Suzuki Japan 21-15, 21-17 (0:32)

Qualifier Bracket

Round 1

Nicole Laird/Becchara Palmer Australia (Q17) def. Michaela Kubickova/Michala Kvapilova Czech Republic (Q16) 21-17, 22-20 (0:36)

Mariia Bocharova/Maria Voronina Russia (Q9) def. Monika Brzostek/Aleksandra Wachowicz Poland (Q24) 21-14, 21-14 (0:28)

Lena Plesiutschnig/Katharina Schutzenhofer Austria (29, Q8) def. Brittany Kendall/Stefanie Weiler Australia (Q25) 16-21, 21-17, 18-16 (0:48)

Brooke Sweat/Kerri Walsh Jennings United States (27, Q5) def. Esmee Bobner/Zoe Verge-Depre Switzerland (Q28) 21-11, 21-15 (0:28)

Aline Chamereau/Alexandra Jupiter France (Q12) def. Amanda Harnett/Marie-Christine Lapointe Canada (Q21) 21-18, 21-18 (0:39)

Laura Caluori/Dunja Gerson Switzerland (Q13) def. Nai-Han Kou/Pi Hsin Liu Chinese Taipei (Q20) 21-16, 22-20 (0:36)

Kim Behrens/Cinja Tillmann Germany (26, Q4) def. Line Hansen/Maria Tyndeskov Denmark (Q29) 21-15, 21-10 (0:27)

Elsa Baquerizo/Liliana Fernandez Spain (25, Q3) def. Li Jiang/Huimin Zhao China (Q30) 21-8, 21-12 (0:30)

Vasiliki Arvaniti/Penny Karagkouni Greece (Q14) def. Azusa Futami/Akiko Hasegawa Japan (Q19) 21-15, 21-14 (0:32)

Laura Bloem/Jolien Sinnema Netherlands (Q11) def. Martina Bonnerova/Martina Maixnerova Czech Republic (Q22) 22-20, 21-15 (0:34)

Diana Lunina/Maryna Samoday Ukraine (32, Q27) def. Niina Ahtiainen/Riikka Lehtonen Finland (Q6) 22-20, 24-22 (0:42)

Maria Carro/Paula Soria Spain (Q26) def. Ingrid Lunde/Oda Ulveseth Norway (Q7) 21-18, 21-19 (0:36)

Suzuka Hashimoto/Sayaka Mizoe Japan (30, Q10) def. Bing Bai/Lvwen Yuan China (Q23) 21-14, 21-14 (0:33)

Lezana Placette/Alexia Richard France (Q15) def. Reika Murakami/Kaho Sakaguchi Japan (Q18) 21-16, 21-12 (0:33)

Talita Antunes/Taiana Lima Brazil (22, Q2) def. Jiaomei Li/Lingling Lin China (Q31) 21-7, 21-13 (0:29)

Round 2

Rebecca Cavalcanti/Ana Patricia Silva Brazil (10, Q1) def. Nicole Laird/Becchara Palmer Australia (Q17) 21-8, 21-19 (0:28)

Lena Plesiutschnig/Katharina Schutzenhofer Austria (29, Q8) def. Mariia Bocharova/Maria Voronina Russia (Q9) 21-19, 21-15 (0:31)

Brooke Sweat/Kerri Walsh Jennings United States (27, Q5) def. Aline Chamereau/Alexandra Jupiter France (Q12) 28-26, 21-13 (0:39)

Kim Behrens/Cinja Tillmann Germany (26, Q4) def. Laura Caluori/Dunja Gerson Switzerland (Q13) 21-12, 25-27, 15-12 (0:47)

Elsa Baquerizo/Liliana Fernandez Spain (25, Q3) def. Vasiliki Arvaniti/Penny Karagkouni Greece (Q14) 24-22, 21-14 (0:38)

Diana Lunina/Maryna Samoday Ukraine (32, Q27) def. Laura Bloem/Jolien Sinnema Netherlands (Q11) 24-22, 22-20 (0:34)

Suzuka Hashimoto/Sayaka Mizoe Japan (30, Q10) def. Maria Carro/Paula Soria Spain (Q26) 21-17, 21-17 (0:37)

Talita Antunes/Taiana Lima Brazil (22, Q2) def. Lezana Placette/Alexia Richard France (Q15) 21-12, 21-18 (0:33)

Pool A

Round 1

Barbora Hermannova/Marketa Slukova Czech Republic (1) def. Diana Lunina/Maryna Samoday Ukraine (32, Q27) 21-13, 21-16 (0:33)

Victoria Bieneck/Isabel Schneider Germany (17) def. Nina Betschart/Tanja Huberli Switzerland (16) 21-15, 14-21, 15-13 (0:55)

Round 2

Barbora Hermannova/Marketa Slukova Czech Republic (1) def. Victoria Bieneck/Isabel Schneider Germany (17) 21-19, 15-21, 15-12 (0:55)

Nina Betschart/Tanja Huberli Switzerland (16) def. Diana Lunina/Maryna Samoday Ukraine (32, Q27) 21-18, 21-18 (0:37)

Pool B

Round 1

Heather Bansley/Brandie Wilkerson Canada (2) def. Meimei Lin/Jinjin Zeng China (31) 21-14, 21-12 (0:31)

Karla Borger/Julia Sude Germany (15) def. Miki Ishii/Megumi Murakami Japan (18) 21-16, 21-16 (0:40)

Round 2

Heather Bansley/Brandie Wilkerson Canada (2) def. Karla Borger/Julia Sude Germany (15) 21-15, 21-19 (0:40)

Miki Ishii/Megumi Murakami Japan (18) def. Meimei Lin/Jinjin Zeng China (31) 21-16, 21-16 (0:38)

Pool C

Round 1

Agatha Bednarczuk/Eduarda “Duda” Lisboa Brazil (3) def. Suzuka Hashimoto/Sayaka Mizoe Japan (30, Q10) 21-8, 21-17 (0:33)

Kelley Larsen/Emily Stockman United States (14) def. Taru Lahti/Anniina Parkkinen Finland (19) 18-21, 21-8, 15-9 (0:43)

Round 2

Agatha Bednarczuk/Eduarda “Duda” Lisboa Brazil (3) def. Kelley Larsen/Emily Stockman United States (14) 21-19, 21-15 (0:34)

Taru Lahti/Anniina Parkkinen Finland (19) def. Suzuka Hashimoto/Sayaka Mizoe Japan (30, Q10) 17-21, 21-18, 15-11 (0:48)

Pool D

Round 1

Melissa Humana-Paredes/Sarah Pavan Canada (4) def. Lena Plesiutschnig/Katharina Schutzenhofer Austria (29, Q8) 21-14, 21-19 (0:33)

Sandra Ittlinger/Chantal Laboureur Germany (13) def. Joana Heidrich/Anouk Verge-Depre Switzerland (20) 21-12, 13-21, 15-12 (0:48)

Round 2

Melissa Humana-Paredes/Sarah Pavan Canada (4) def. Sandra Ittlinger/Chantal Laboureur Germany (13) 21-9, 21-19 (0:32)

Lena Plesiutschnig/Katharina Schutzenhofer Austria (29, Q8) def. Joana Heidrich/Anouk Verge-Depre Switzerland (20) 18-21, 21-19, 15-10 (0:49)

Pool E

Round 1

Xinxin Wang/Chen Xue China (28) def. Alix Klineman/April Ross United States (5) 21-16, 21-18 (0:36)

Sanne Keizer/Madelein Meppelink Netherlands (12) def. Margareta Kozuch/Laura Ludwig Germany (21) 18-21, 21-18, 15-8 (0:48)

Round 2

Xinxin Wang/Chen Xue China (28) def. Sanne Keizer/Madelein Meppelink Netherlands (12) 21-15, 24-22 (0:36)

Alix Klineman/April Ross United States (5) def. Margareta Kozuch/Laura Ludwig Germany (21) 21-19, 21-17 (0:38)

Pool F

Round 1

Brooke Sweat/Kerri Walsh Jennings United States (27, Q5) def. Fernanda Alves/Barbara Seixas Brazil (6) 21-16, 21-14 (0:35)

Mariafe Artacho/Taliqua Clancy Australia (11) def. Talita Antunes/Taiana Lima Brazil (22, Q2) 21-13, 21-17 (0:32)

Round 2

Mariafe Artacho/Taliqua Clancy Australia (11) def. Brooke Sweat/Kerri Walsh Jennings United States (27, Q5) 23-25, 21-15, 15-11 (0:53)

Talita Antunes/Taiana Lima Brazil (22, Q2) def. Fernanda Alves/Barbara Seixas Brazil (6) 22-20, 21-13 (0:38)

Pool G

Round 1

Maria Antonelli/Carolina Salgado Brazil (7) def. Kim Behrens/Cinja Tillmann Germany (26, Q4) 21-15, 21-11 (0:33)

Rebecca Cavalcanti/Ana Patricia Silva Brazil (10, Q1) def. Katarzyna Kociolek/Kinga Wojtasik Poland (23) 21-16, 21-11 (0:33)

Round 2

Rebecca Cavalcanti/Ana Patricia Silva Brazil (10, Q1) def. Maria Antonelli/Carolina Salgado Brazil (7) 21-16, 21-13 (0:32)

Kim Behrens/Cinja Tillmann Germany (26, Q4) def. Katarzyna Kociolek/Kinga Wojtasik Poland (23) 15-21, 21-19, 15-12 (0:48)

Pool H

Round 1

Fan Wang/Xinyi Xia China (8) def. Elsa Baquerizo/Liliana Fernandez Spain (25, Q3) 21-18, 21-14 (0:35)

Sara Hughes/Summer Ross United States (9) def. Marta Menegatti/Viktoria Orsi Toth Italy (24) 21-17, 21-17 (0:36)

Round 2

Sara Hughes/Summer Ross United States (9) def. Fan Wang/Xinyi Xia China (8) 17-21, 26-24, 15-12 (0:57)

Elsa Baquerizo/Liliana Fernandez Spain (25, Q3) def. Marta Menegatti/Viktoria Orsi Toth Italy (24) 21-15, 22-20 (0:37)

Winners bracket

Round 1

Nina Betschart/Tanja Huberli Switzerland (16) def. Sandra Ittlinger/Chantal Laboureur Germany (13) 16-21, 21-17, 15-12 (0:51)

Fan Wang/Xinyi Xia China (8) def. Taru Lahti/Anniina Parkkinen Finland (19) 19-21, 21-16, 15-9 (0:45)

Brooke Sweat/Kerri Walsh Jennings United States (27, Q5) def. Kim Behrens/Cinja Tillmann Germany (26, Q4) 21-16, 21-17 (0:34)

Karla Borger/Julia Sude Germany (15) def. Elsa Baquerizo/Liliana Fernandez Spain (25, Q3) 21-16, 14-21, 15-11 (0:48)

Alix Klineman/April Ross United States (5) def. Victoria Bieneck/Isabel Schneider Germany (17) 21-19, 21-16 (0:39)

Lena Plesiutschnig/Katharina Schutzenhofer Austria (29, Q8) def. Kelley Larsen/Emily Stockman United States (14) 17-21, 21-17, 15-12 (0:48)

Talita Antunes/Taiana Lima Brazil (22, Q2) def. Maria Antonelli/Carolina Salgado Brazil (7) 21-19, 13-21, 15-10 (0:49)

Miki Ishii/Megumi Murakami Japan (18) def. Sanne Keizer/Madelein Meppelink Netherlands (12) 18-21, 3-2 retired (0:23)

Round 2

Heather Bansley/Brandie Wilkerson Canada (2) def. Nina Betschart/Tanja Huberli Switzerland (16) 21-18, 21-19 (0:38)

Ana Patricia Silva/Rebecca Cavalcanti Brazil (10, Q1) def. Fan Wang/Xinyi Xia China (8) 21-15, 21-18 (0:34)

Sara Hughes/Summer Ross United States (9) def. Brooke Sweat/Kerri Walsh Jennings United States (27, Q5) 21-18, 25-23 (0:39)

Sarah Pavan/Melissa Humana-Paredes Canada (4) def. Karla Borger/Julia Sude Germany (15) 21-17, 21-14 (0:35)

Alix Klineman/April Ross United States (5) def. Agatha Bednarczuk/Eduarda “Duda” Lisboa Brazil (3) 18-21, 21-18, 15-12 (0:50)

Taliqua Clancy/Mariafe Artacho Australia (11) def. Lena Plesiutschnig/Katharina Schutzenhofer Austria (29, Q8) 21-17, 21-11 (0:30)

Talita Antunes/Taiana Lima Brazil (22, Q2) def. Chen Xue/Xinxin Wang China (28) 21-13, 14-21, 15-11 (0:44)

Barbora Hermannova/Marketa Slukova Czech Republic (1) def. Miki Ishii/Megumi Murakami Japan (18) 21-17, 15-21, 15-8 (0:43)

Round 3

Ana Patricia Silva/Rebecca Cavalcanti Brazil (10, Q1) def. Heather Bansley/Brandie Wilkerson Canada (2) 21-19, 21-17 (0:35)

Sara Hughes/Summer Ross United States (9) def. Sarah Pavan/Melissa Humana-Paredes Canada (4) 23-21, 21-16 (0:35)

Taliqua Clancy/Mariafe Artacho Australia (11) def. Alix Klineman/April Ross United States (5) 21-14, 19-21, 15-9 (0:45)

Barbora Hermannova/Marketa Slukova Czech Republic (1) def. Talita Antunes/Taiana Lima Brazil (22, Q2) 22-20, 21-13 (0:36)

Semifinals

Ana Patricia Silva/Rebecca Cavalcanti Brazil (10, Q1) def. Sara Hughes/Summer Ross United States (9) 21-18, 21-17 (0:34)

Barbora Hermannova/Marketa Slukova Czech Republic (1) def. Taliqua Clancy/Mariafe Artacho Australia (11) 21-19, 21-18 (0:39)

Bronze medal

Taliqua Clancy/Mariafe Artacho Australia (11) def. Sara Hughes/Summer Ross United States (9) 21-18, 21-13 (0:31)

Gold medal

Ana Patricia Silva/Rebecca Cavalcanti Brazil (10, Q1) def. Barbora Hermannova/Marketa Slukova Czech Republic (1) 25-23, 26-24 (0:42)