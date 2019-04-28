FIVB Xiamen: Krasilnikov gets 28th birthday gold, Hughes-Ross finish fourth

FIVB Xiamen 2019
Russian Viacheslar Krasilnikov earns himself a gold medal birthday present with partner Oleg Stoyanovskiy/FIVB photo

Russian Viacheslav Krasilnikov won the FIVB four-star beach volleyball event Sunday in Xiamen, China, on his 28th birthday as he and partner Oleg Stoyanovskiy defeated Spain’s Pablo Herrera and Adrian Gavira 21-19, 21-13.

Qatar’s Cherif Samba and Ahmed Tijan completed the podium by defeating Adrian Carambula and Enrico Rossi 21-14, 21-19 for bronze.

The USA’s Jake Gibb and Taylor Crabb finished ninth after a loss to Herrera-Gavira 19-21, 21-14, 10-15. Billy Allen and Stafford Slick finished 17th after losing to Canada’s Sam Pedlow and Sam Schachter 16-21, 18-21.

Phil Dalhausser and Nick Lucena were 25th, losing their pool-play matches to Brazil’s Andre Loyola and George Wanderley (19-21, 17-21) and Poland’s Piotr Kantor and Bartosz Losiak (21-1, 19-21, 14-16.

Ryan Doherty and John Hyden finished in 33rd place, losing the final qualifying match to Turkey’s Murat Giginoglu and Volkan Gogtepe 16-21, 21-23.

In the women’s draw, Brazil’s Ana Patricia Silva and Rebecca Cavalcanti won gold by defeating top-seeded Marketa Slukova and Barbara Hermannova of the Czech Republic 25-23, 26-24. Australia’s Taliqua Clancy and Mariafe Artacho defeated Americans Sara Hughes and Summer Ross 21-18, 21-13 for bronze.

April Ross and Alix Klineman finished fifth after losing to Clancy-Artacho 21-14, 19-21, 9-15. Kerri Walsh Jennings and Brooke Sweat finished ninth with a loss to Hughes-Ross 18-21, 23-25. Kelley Larsen and Emily Stockman finished 17th after falling to Austria’s Lena Plesiutschnig and Katharina Schutzenhofer 21-17, 17-21, 12-15.

Men
Alison Cerutti/Alvaro Filho Brazil (23, Q2) def. Oscar Brandao/Thiago Santos Barbosa Brazil 21-14, 21-13 (0:34)
Qualifier Bracket
Round 1
Andre Loyola/George Wanderley Brazil (22, Q1) def. Zuhang Chen/Lingfei Dai China (Q32) 21-9, 21-15 (0:31)
Nils Ehlers/Lars Fluggen Germany (Q16) def. Julian Horl/Tobias Winter Austria (Q17) 21-14, 21-16 (0:32)
Steven van de Velde/Christiaan Varenhorst Netherlands (Q9) def. Rihards Finsters/Aleksandrs Solovejs Latvia (Q24) 21-17, 19-21, 15-12 (0:50)
Max Betzien/Jonathan Erdmann Germany (30, Q25) def. Nico Beeler/Marco Krattiger Switzerland (Q8) 22-24, 21-18, 15-13 (0:54)
Billy Allen/Stafford Slick United States (25, Q5) def. Tim Dickson/Marcus Ferguson Australia (Q28) 21-15, 21-14 (0:30)
Olivier Barthelemy/Edouard Rowlandson France (Q21) def. Ruslan Bykanov/Maksim Hudyakov Russia (Q12) 21-18, 21-17 (0:41)
Cole Durant/Damien Schumann Australia (Q13) def. Gabriel Kissling/Michiel Zandbergen Switzerland (Q20) 15-21, 22-20, 15-12 (0:51)
Philipp Bergmann/Yannick Harms Germany (24, Q4) def. Surin Jongklang/Banlue Nakprakhong Thailand (Q29) 21-12, 21-17 (0:33)
Robin Seidl/Philipp Waller Austria (Q3) def. Paul Burnett/Maximilian Guehrer Australia (Q30) 21-19, 21-19 (0:33)
Christopher McHugh/Zachery Schubert Australia (29, Q19) def. Nuttanon Inkiew/Sedtawat Padsawud Thailand (Q14) 21-11, 21-9 (0:29)
Murat Giginoglu/Volkan Gogtepe Turkey (26, Q11) def. Quincy Aye/Arnaud Gauthier-Rat France (Q22) 21-19, 21-13 (0:36)
Ryan Doherty/John Hyden United States (Q6) def. Yoshiumi Hasegawa/Takumi Takahashi Japan (Q27) 21-13, 21-13 (0:31)
Iaroslav Gordieiev/Sergiy Popov Ukraine (31, Q26) def. Grant O’Gorman/Ben Saxton Canada (Q7) 21-17, 21-19 (0:40)
Mathias Berntsen/Hendrik Mol Norway (Q23) def. Martin Ermacora/Moritz Pristauz-Telsnigg Austria (Q10) 21-14, 19-21, 15-13 (0:49)
Aleksandr Kramarenko/Taras Myskiv Russia (Q18) def. Maciej Rudol/Jakub Szalankiewicz Poland (Q15) 21-16, 21-19 (0:37)
Alison Cerutti/Alvaro Filho Brazil (23, Q2) def. Jie Li/Tingyang Yan China (Q31) 21-11, 21-13 (0:32)
Round 2
Andre Loyola/George Wanderley Brazil (22, Q1) def. Nils Ehlers/Lars Fluggen Germany (Q16) 22-20, 21-18 (0:37)
Max Betzien/Jonathan Erdmann Germany (30, Q25) def. Steven van de Velde/Christiaan Varenhorst Netherlands (Q9) 22-20, 21-14 (0:39)
Billy Allen/Stafford Slick United States (25, Q5) def. Olivier Barthelemy/Edouard Rowlandson France (Q21) 21-18, 15-21, 15-9 (0:48)
Philipp Bergmann/Yannick Harms Germany (24, Q4) def. Cole Durant/Damien Schumann Australia (Q13) 21-16, 19-21, 15-11 (0:45)
Christopher McHugh/Zachery Schubert Australia (29, Q19) def. Robin Seidl/Philipp Waller Austria (Q3) 21-19, 21-17 (0:37)
Murat Giginoglu/Volkan Gogtepe Turkey (26, Q11) def. Ryan Doherty/John Hyden United States (Q6) 21-16, 23-21 (0:38)
Iaroslav Gordieiev/Sergiy Popov Ukraine (31, Q26) def. Mathias Berntsen/Hendrik Mol Norway (Q23) 21-19, 25-23 (0:41)
Alison Cerutti/Alvaro Filho Brazil (23, Q2) def. Aleksandr Kramarenko/Taras Myskiv Russia (Q18) 21-16, 21-18 (0:39)
Pool A
Round 1
Anders Mol/Christian Sorum Norway (1) def. Zhuoxin Li/Chaowei Zhou China (32) 21-13, 21-15 (0:33)
Julius Thole/Clemens Wickler Germany (16) def. Clemens Doppler/Alexander Horst Austria (17) 21-17, 23-21 (0:40)
Round 2
Anders Mol/Christian Sorum Norway (1) def. Julius Thole/Clemens Wickler Germany (16) 21-19, 18-21, 15-11 (0:56)
Clemens Doppler/Alexander Horst Austria (17) def. Zhuoxin Li/Chaowei Zhou China (32) 21-17, 21-12 (0:33)
Pool B
Round 1
Michal Bryl/Grzegorz Fijalek Poland (2) def. Iaroslav Gordieiev/Sergiy Popov Ukraine (31, Q26) 16-21, 21-17, 15-10 (0:50)
Martins Plavins/Edgars Tocs Latvia (15) def. Saymon Barbosa/Gustavo “Guto” Carvalhaes Brazil (18) 18-21, 21-16, 15-7 (0:50)
Round 2
Michal Bryl/Grzegorz Fijalek Poland (2) def. Martins Plavins/Edgars Tocs Latvia (15) 21-19, 21-18 (0:41)
Iaroslav Gordieiev/Sergiy Popov Ukraine (31, Q26) def. Saymon Barbosa/Gustavo “Guto” Carvalhaes Brazil (18) 17-21, 21-18, 15-8 (0:51)
Pool C
Round 1
Aleksandrs Samoilovs/Janis Smedins Latvia (3) def. Max Betzien/Jonathan Erdmann Germany (30, Q25) 21-10, 21-12 (0:30)
Sam Pedlow/Sam Schachter Canada (19) def. Vitor Felipe/Pedro Solberg Brazil (14) 19-21, 21-14, 17-15 (0:55)
Round 2
Aleksandrs Samoilovs/Janis Smedins Latvia (3) def. Sam Pedlow/Sam Schachter Canada (19) 21-17, 25-27, 15-9 (0:51)
Vitor Felipe/Pedro Solberg Brazil (14) def. Max Betzien/Jonathan Erdmann Germany (30, Q25) 21-12, 23-21 (0:37)
Pool D
Round 1
Viacheslav Krasilnikov/Oleg Stoyanovskiy Russia (4) def. Christopher McHugh/Zachery Schubert Australia (29, Q19) 21-14, 20-22, 15-12 (0:51)
Nikita Liamin/Igor Velichko Russia (20) def. Evandro Goncalves/Bruno Oscar Schmidt Brazil (13) 23-21, 21-17 (0:43)
Round 2
Viacheslav Krasilnikov/Oleg Stoyanovskiy Russia (4) def. Nikita Liamin/Igor Velichko Russia (20) 21-15, 21-8 (0:31)
Evandro Goncalves/Bruno Oscar Schmidt Brazil (13) def. Christopher McHugh/Zachery Schubert Australia (29, Q19) 21-19, 21-14 (0:46)
Pool E
Round 1
Adrian Gavira/Pablo Herrera Spain (5) def. Likejiang Ha/Jiaxin Wu China (28) 21-14, 21-18 (0:35)
Esteban Grimalt/Marco Grimalt Chile (12) def. Mirco Gerson/Adrian Heidrich Switzerland (21) 24-22, 21-16 (0:37)
Round 2
Adrian Gavira/Pablo Herrera Spain (5) def. Esteban Grimalt/Marco Grimalt Chile (12) 21-18, 17-21, 15-12 (0:47)
Mirco Gerson/Adrian Heidrich Switzerland (21) def. Likejiang Ha/Jiaxin Wu China (28) 21-15, 21-14 (0:33)
Pool F
Round 1
Adrian Carambula/Enrico Rossi Italy (27) def. Piotr Kantor/Bartosz Losiak Poland (6) 21-15, 21-19 (0:35)
Andre Loyola/George Wanderley Brazil (22, Q1) def. Phil Dalhausser/Nick Lucena United States (11) 21-19, 21-17 (0:40)
Round 2
Adrian Carambula/Enrico Rossi Italy (27) def. Andre Loyola/George Wanderley Brazil (22, Q1) 21-19, 20-22, 19-17 (0:57)
Piotr Kantor/Bartosz Losiak Poland (6) def. Phil Dalhausser/Nick Lucena United States (11) 18-21, 21-19, 16-14 (0:55)
Pool G
Round 1
Cherif Samba/Ahmed Tijan Qatar (7) def. Murat Giginoglu/Volkan Gogtepe Turkey (26, Q11) 23-21, 21-15 (0:41)
Alison Cerutti/Alvaro Filho Brazil (23, Q2) def. Taylor Crabb/Jake Gibb United States (10) 22-20, 23-21 (0:49)
Round 2
Cherif Samba/Ahmed Tijan Qatar (7) def. Alison Cerutti/Alvaro Filho Brazil (23, Q2) 21-15, 21-14 (0:35)
Taylor Crabb/Jake Gibb United States (10) def. Murat Giginoglu/Volkan Gogtepe Turkey (26, Q11) 21-18, 21-18 (0:37)
Pool H
Round 1
Peng Gao/Yang Li China (8) def. Billy Allen/Stafford Slick United States (25, Q5) 25-23, 15-21, 15-10 (0:48)
Alexander Brouwer/Robert Meeuwsen Netherlands (9) def. Philipp Bergmann/Yannick Harms Germany (24, Q4) 21-15, 21-19 (0:38)
Round 2
Alexander Brouwer/Robert Meeuwsen Netherlands (9) def. Peng Gao/Yang Li China (8) 21-14, 16-21, 19-17 (0:45)
Billy Allen/Stafford Slick United States (25, Q5) def. Philipp Bergmann/Yannick Harms Germany (24, Q4) 21-16, 25-23 (0:42)
Winners Bracket
Round 1
Sam Pedlow/Sam Schachter Canada (19) def. Billy Allen/Stafford Slick United States (25, Q5) 21-16, 21-18 (0:37)
Taylor Crabb/Jake Gibb United States (10) def. Martins Plavins/Edgars Tocs Latvia (15) 22-20, 21-17 (0:35)
Piotr Kantor/Bartosz Losiak Poland (6) def. Esteban Grimalt/Marco Grimalt Chile (12) 19-21, 30-28, 15-13 (0:58)
Clemens Doppler/Alexander Horst Austria (17) def. Nikita Liamin/Igor Velichko Russia (20) 21-18, 21-13 (0:34)
Alison Cerutti/Alvaro Filho Brazil (23, Q2) def. Mirco Gerson/Adrian Heidrich Switzerland (21) 21-18, 21-19 (0:41)
Andre Loyola/George Wanderley Brazil (22, Q1) def. Iaroslav Gordieiev/Sergiy Popov Ukraine (31, Q26) 21-18, 21-10 (0:33)
Julius Thole/Clemens Wickler Germany (16) def. Evandro Goncalves/Bruno Oscar Schmidt Brazil (13) 22-24, 21-16, 15-13 (0:57)
Peng Gao/Yang Li China (8) def. Vitor Felipe/Pedro Solberg Brazil (14) 21-18, 21-19 (0:35)
Round 2
Anders Mol/Christian Sorum Norway (1) def. Sam Pedlow/Sam Schachter Canada (19) 29-27, 21-19 (0:45)
Pablo Herrera/Adrian Gavira Spain (5) def. Taylor Crabb/Jake Gibb United States (10) 21-19, 14-21, 15-10 (0:40)
Cherif Samba/Ahmed Tijan Qatar (7) def. Piotr Kantor/Bartosz Losiak Poland (6) 21-17, 24-22 (0:43)
Aleksandrs Samoilovs/Janis Smedins Latvia (3) def. Clemens Doppler/Alexander Horst Austria (17) 21-18, 21-15 (0:36)
Oleg Stoyanovskiy/Viacheslav Krasilnikov Russia (4) def. Alison Cerutti/Alvaro Filho Brazil (23, Q2) 21-15, 21-18 (0:37)
Alexander Brouwer/Robert Meeuwsen Netherlands (9) def. Andre Loyola/George Wanderley Brazil (22, Q1) 21-15, 21-11 (0:31)
Enrico Rossi/Adrian Carambula Italy (27) def. Julius Thole/Clemens Wickler Germany (16) 21-16, 20-22, 15-12 (0:54)
Michal Bryl/Grzegorz Fijalek Poland (2) def. Peng Gao/Yang Li China (8) 21-12, 15-21, 15-12 (0:44)
Round 3
Pablo Herrera/Adrian Gavira Spain (5) def. Anders Mol/Christian Sorum Norway (1) 18-21, 21-18, 17-15 (0:48)
Cherif Samba/Ahmed Tijan Qatar (7) def. Aleksandrs Samoilovs/Janis Smedins Latvia (3) 17-21, 21-18, 15-12 (0:47)
Oleg Stoyanovskiy/Viacheslav Krasilnikov Russia (4) def. Alexander Brouwer/Robert Meeuwsen Netherlands (9) 21-13, 21-15 (0:30)
Enrico Rossi/Adrian Carambula Italy (27) def. Michal Bryl/Grzegorz Fijalek Poland (2) 19-21, 21-19, 15-7 (0:49)
Semifinals
Pablo Herrera/Adrian Gavira Spain (5) def. Cherif Samba/Ahmed Tijan Qatar (7) 21-17, 21-17 (0:35)
Oleg Stoyanovskiy/Viacheslav Krasilnikov Russia (4) def. Enrico Rossi/Adrian Carambula Italy (27) 21-14, 21-19 (0:33)
Bronze medal
Cherif Samba/Ahmed Tijan Qatar (7) def. Enrico Rossi/Adrian Carambula Italy (27) 13-21, 21-15, 15-10 (0:46)
Gold medal
Oleg Stoyanovskiy/Viacheslav Krasilnikov Russia (4) def. Pablo Herrera/Adrian Gavira Spain (5) 21-19, 21-13 (0:35)
Women
Country Quota Matches
Azusa Futami/Akiko Hasegawa Japan (Q19) def. Yui Nagata/Yukako Suzuki Japan 21-15, 21-17 (0:32)
Qualifier Bracket
Round 1
Nicole Laird/Becchara Palmer Australia (Q17) def. Michaela Kubickova/Michala Kvapilova Czech Republic (Q16) 21-17, 22-20 (0:36)
Mariia Bocharova/Maria Voronina Russia (Q9) def. Monika Brzostek/Aleksandra Wachowicz Poland (Q24) 21-14, 21-14 (0:28)
Lena Plesiutschnig/Katharina Schutzenhofer Austria (29, Q8) def. Brittany Kendall/Stefanie Weiler Australia (Q25) 16-21, 21-17, 18-16 (0:48)
Brooke Sweat/Kerri Walsh Jennings United States (27, Q5) def. Esmee Bobner/Zoe Verge-Depre Switzerland (Q28) 21-11, 21-15 (0:28)
Aline Chamereau/Alexandra Jupiter France (Q12) def. Amanda Harnett/Marie-Christine Lapointe Canada (Q21) 21-18, 21-18 (0:39)
Laura Caluori/Dunja Gerson Switzerland (Q13) def. Nai-Han Kou/Pi Hsin Liu Chinese Taipei (Q20) 21-16, 22-20 (0:36)
Kim Behrens/Cinja Tillmann Germany (26, Q4) def. Line Hansen/Maria Tyndeskov Denmark (Q29) 21-15, 21-10 (0:27)
Elsa Baquerizo/Liliana Fernandez Spain (25, Q3) def. Li Jiang/Huimin Zhao China (Q30) 21-8, 21-12 (0:30)
Vasiliki Arvaniti/Penny Karagkouni Greece (Q14) def. Azusa Futami/Akiko Hasegawa Japan (Q19) 21-15, 21-14 (0:32)
Laura Bloem/Jolien Sinnema Netherlands (Q11) def. Martina Bonnerova/Martina Maixnerova Czech Republic (Q22) 22-20, 21-15 (0:34)
Diana Lunina/Maryna Samoday Ukraine (32, Q27) def. Niina Ahtiainen/Riikka Lehtonen Finland (Q6) 22-20, 24-22 (0:42)
Maria Carro/Paula Soria Spain (Q26) def. Ingrid Lunde/Oda Ulveseth Norway (Q7) 21-18, 21-19 (0:36)
Suzuka Hashimoto/Sayaka Mizoe Japan (30, Q10) def. Bing Bai/Lvwen Yuan China (Q23) 21-14, 21-14 (0:33)
Lezana Placette/Alexia Richard France (Q15) def. Reika Murakami/Kaho Sakaguchi Japan (Q18) 21-16, 21-12 (0:33)
Talita Antunes/Taiana Lima Brazil (22, Q2) def. Jiaomei Li/Lingling Lin China (Q31) 21-7, 21-13 (0:29)
Round 2
Rebecca Cavalcanti/Ana Patricia Silva Brazil (10, Q1) def. Nicole Laird/Becchara Palmer Australia (Q17) 21-8, 21-19 (0:28)
Lena Plesiutschnig/Katharina Schutzenhofer Austria (29, Q8) def. Mariia Bocharova/Maria Voronina Russia (Q9) 21-19, 21-15 (0:31)
Brooke Sweat/Kerri Walsh Jennings United States (27, Q5) def. Aline Chamereau/Alexandra Jupiter France (Q12) 28-26, 21-13 (0:39)
Kim Behrens/Cinja Tillmann Germany (26, Q4) def. Laura Caluori/Dunja Gerson Switzerland (Q13) 21-12, 25-27, 15-12 (0:47)
Elsa Baquerizo/Liliana Fernandez Spain (25, Q3) def. Vasiliki Arvaniti/Penny Karagkouni Greece (Q14) 24-22, 21-14 (0:38)
Diana Lunina/Maryna Samoday Ukraine (32, Q27) def. Laura Bloem/Jolien Sinnema Netherlands (Q11) 24-22, 22-20 (0:34)
Suzuka Hashimoto/Sayaka Mizoe Japan (30, Q10) def. Maria Carro/Paula Soria Spain (Q26) 21-17, 21-17 (0:37)
Talita Antunes/Taiana Lima Brazil (22, Q2) def. Lezana Placette/Alexia Richard France (Q15) 21-12, 21-18 (0:33)
Pool A
Round 1
Barbora Hermannova/Marketa Slukova Czech Republic (1) def. Diana Lunina/Maryna Samoday Ukraine (32, Q27) 21-13, 21-16 (0:33)
Victoria Bieneck/Isabel Schneider Germany (17) def. Nina Betschart/Tanja Huberli Switzerland (16) 21-15, 14-21, 15-13 (0:55)
Round 2
Barbora Hermannova/Marketa Slukova Czech Republic (1) def. Victoria Bieneck/Isabel Schneider Germany (17) 21-19, 15-21, 15-12 (0:55)
Nina Betschart/Tanja Huberli Switzerland (16) def. Diana Lunina/Maryna Samoday Ukraine (32, Q27) 21-18, 21-18 (0:37)
Pool B
Round 1
Heather Bansley/Brandie Wilkerson Canada (2) def. Meimei Lin/Jinjin Zeng China (31) 21-14, 21-12 (0:31)
Karla Borger/Julia Sude Germany (15) def. Miki Ishii/Megumi Murakami Japan (18) 21-16, 21-16 (0:40)
Round 2
Heather Bansley/Brandie Wilkerson Canada (2) def. Karla Borger/Julia Sude Germany (15) 21-15, 21-19 (0:40)
Miki Ishii/Megumi Murakami Japan (18) def. Meimei Lin/Jinjin Zeng China (31) 21-16, 21-16 (0:38)
Pool C
Round 1
Agatha Bednarczuk/Eduarda “Duda” Lisboa Brazil (3) def. Suzuka Hashimoto/Sayaka Mizoe Japan (30, Q10) 21-8, 21-17 (0:33)
Kelley Larsen/Emily Stockman United States (14) def. Taru Lahti/Anniina Parkkinen Finland (19) 18-21, 21-8, 15-9 (0:43)
Round 2
Agatha Bednarczuk/Eduarda “Duda” Lisboa Brazil (3) def. Kelley Larsen/Emily Stockman United States (14) 21-19, 21-15 (0:34)
Taru Lahti/Anniina Parkkinen Finland (19) def. Suzuka Hashimoto/Sayaka Mizoe Japan (30, Q10) 17-21, 21-18, 15-11 (0:48)
Pool D
Round 1
Melissa Humana-Paredes/Sarah Pavan Canada (4) def. Lena Plesiutschnig/Katharina Schutzenhofer Austria (29, Q8) 21-14, 21-19 (0:33)
Sandra Ittlinger/Chantal Laboureur Germany (13) def. Joana Heidrich/Anouk Verge-Depre Switzerland (20) 21-12, 13-21, 15-12 (0:48)
Round 2
Melissa Humana-Paredes/Sarah Pavan Canada (4) def. Sandra Ittlinger/Chantal Laboureur Germany (13) 21-9, 21-19 (0:32)
Lena Plesiutschnig/Katharina Schutzenhofer Austria (29, Q8) def. Joana Heidrich/Anouk Verge-Depre Switzerland (20) 18-21, 21-19, 15-10 (0:49)
Pool E
Round 1
Xinxin Wang/Chen Xue China (28) def. Alix Klineman/April Ross United States (5) 21-16, 21-18 (0:36)
Sanne Keizer/Madelein Meppelink Netherlands (12) def. Margareta Kozuch/Laura Ludwig Germany (21) 18-21, 21-18, 15-8 (0:48)
Round 2
Xinxin Wang/Chen Xue China (28) def. Sanne Keizer/Madelein Meppelink Netherlands (12) 21-15, 24-22 (0:36)
Alix Klineman/April Ross United States (5) def. Margareta Kozuch/Laura Ludwig Germany (21) 21-19, 21-17 (0:38)
Pool F
Round 1
Brooke Sweat/Kerri Walsh Jennings United States (27, Q5) def. Fernanda Alves/Barbara Seixas Brazil (6) 21-16, 21-14 (0:35)
Mariafe Artacho/Taliqua Clancy Australia (11) def. Talita Antunes/Taiana Lima Brazil (22, Q2) 21-13, 21-17 (0:32)
Round 2
Mariafe Artacho/Taliqua Clancy Australia (11) def. Brooke Sweat/Kerri Walsh Jennings United States (27, Q5) 23-25, 21-15, 15-11 (0:53)
Talita Antunes/Taiana Lima Brazil (22, Q2) def. Fernanda Alves/Barbara Seixas Brazil (6) 22-20, 21-13 (0:38)
Pool G
Round 1
Maria Antonelli/Carolina Salgado Brazil (7) def. Kim Behrens/Cinja Tillmann Germany (26, Q4) 21-15, 21-11 (0:33)
Rebecca Cavalcanti/Ana Patricia Silva Brazil (10, Q1) def. Katarzyna Kociolek/Kinga Wojtasik Poland (23) 21-16, 21-11 (0:33)
Round 2
Rebecca Cavalcanti/Ana Patricia Silva Brazil (10, Q1) def. Maria Antonelli/Carolina Salgado Brazil (7) 21-16, 21-13 (0:32)
Kim Behrens/Cinja Tillmann Germany (26, Q4) def. Katarzyna Kociolek/Kinga Wojtasik Poland (23) 15-21, 21-19, 15-12 (0:48)
Pool H
Round 1
Fan Wang/Xinyi Xia China (8) def. Elsa Baquerizo/Liliana Fernandez Spain (25, Q3) 21-18, 21-14 (0:35)
Sara Hughes/Summer Ross United States (9) def. Marta Menegatti/Viktoria Orsi Toth Italy (24) 21-17, 21-17 (0:36)
Round 2
Sara Hughes/Summer Ross United States (9) def. Fan Wang/Xinyi Xia China (8) 17-21, 26-24, 15-12 (0:57)
Elsa Baquerizo/Liliana Fernandez Spain (25, Q3) def. Marta Menegatti/Viktoria Orsi Toth Italy (24) 21-15, 22-20 (0:37)
Winners bracket
Round 1
Nina Betschart/Tanja Huberli Switzerland (16) def. Sandra Ittlinger/Chantal Laboureur Germany (13) 16-21, 21-17, 15-12 (0:51)
Fan Wang/Xinyi Xia China (8) def. Taru Lahti/Anniina Parkkinen Finland (19) 19-21, 21-16, 15-9 (0:45)
Brooke Sweat/Kerri Walsh Jennings United States (27, Q5) def. Kim Behrens/Cinja Tillmann Germany (26, Q4) 21-16, 21-17 (0:34)
Karla Borger/Julia Sude Germany (15) def. Elsa Baquerizo/Liliana Fernandez Spain (25, Q3) 21-16, 14-21, 15-11 (0:48)
Alix Klineman/April Ross United States (5) def. Victoria Bieneck/Isabel Schneider Germany (17) 21-19, 21-16 (0:39)
Lena Plesiutschnig/Katharina Schutzenhofer Austria (29, Q8) def. Kelley Larsen/Emily Stockman United States (14) 17-21, 21-17, 15-12 (0:48)
Talita Antunes/Taiana Lima Brazil (22, Q2) def. Maria Antonelli/Carolina Salgado Brazil (7) 21-19, 13-21, 15-10 (0:49)
Miki Ishii/Megumi Murakami Japan (18) def. Sanne Keizer/Madelein Meppelink Netherlands (12) 18-21, 3-2 retired (0:23)
Round 2
Heather Bansley/Brandie Wilkerson Canada (2) def. Nina Betschart/Tanja Huberli Switzerland (16) 21-18, 21-19 (0:38)
Ana Patricia Silva/Rebecca Cavalcanti Brazil (10, Q1) def. Fan Wang/Xinyi Xia China (8) 21-15, 21-18 (0:34)
Sara Hughes/Summer Ross United States (9) def. Brooke Sweat/Kerri Walsh Jennings United States (27, Q5) 21-18, 25-23 (0:39)
Sarah Pavan/Melissa Humana-Paredes Canada (4) def. Karla Borger/Julia Sude Germany (15) 21-17, 21-14 (0:35)
Alix Klineman/April Ross United States (5) def. Agatha Bednarczuk/Eduarda “Duda” Lisboa Brazil (3) 18-21, 21-18, 15-12 (0:50)
Taliqua Clancy/Mariafe Artacho Australia (11) def. Lena Plesiutschnig/Katharina Schutzenhofer Austria (29, Q8) 21-17, 21-11 (0:30)
Talita Antunes/Taiana Lima Brazil (22, Q2) def. Chen Xue/Xinxin Wang China (28) 21-13, 14-21, 15-11 (0:44)
Barbora Hermannova/Marketa Slukova Czech Republic (1) def. Miki Ishii/Megumi Murakami Japan (18) 21-17, 15-21, 15-8 (0:43)
Round 3
Ana Patricia Silva/Rebecca Cavalcanti Brazil (10, Q1) def. Heather Bansley/Brandie Wilkerson Canada (2) 21-19, 21-17 (0:35)
Sara Hughes/Summer Ross United States (9) def. Sarah Pavan/Melissa Humana-Paredes Canada (4) 23-21, 21-16 (0:35)
Taliqua Clancy/Mariafe Artacho Australia (11) def. Alix Klineman/April Ross United States (5) 21-14, 19-21, 15-9 (0:45)
Barbora Hermannova/Marketa Slukova Czech Republic (1) def. Talita Antunes/Taiana Lima Brazil (22, Q2) 22-20, 21-13 (0:36)
Semifinals
Ana Patricia Silva/Rebecca Cavalcanti Brazil (10, Q1) def. Sara Hughes/Summer Ross United States (9) 21-18, 21-17 (0:34)
Barbora Hermannova/Marketa Slukova Czech Republic (1) def. Taliqua Clancy/Mariafe Artacho Australia (11) 21-19, 21-18 (0:39)
Bronze medal
Taliqua Clancy/Mariafe Artacho Australia (11) def. Sara Hughes/Summer Ross United States (9) 21-18, 21-13 (0:31)
Gold medal
Ana Patricia Silva/Rebecca Cavalcanti Brazil (10, Q1) def. Barbora Hermannova/Marketa Slukova Czech Republic (1) 25-23, 26-24 (0:42)

