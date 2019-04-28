FIVB Xiamen: Krasilnikov gets 28th birthday gold, Hughes-Ross finish fourth

Russian Viacheslav Krasilnikov won the FIVB four-star beach volleyball event Sunday in Xiamen, China, on his 28th birthday as he and partner Oleg Stoyanovskiy defeated Spain’s Pablo Herrera and Adrian Gavira 21-19, 21-13.
Qatar’s Cherif Samba and Ahmed Tijan completed the podium by defeating Adrian Carambula and Enrico Rossi 21-14, 21-19 for bronze.
The USA’s Jake Gibb and Taylor Crabb finished ninth after a loss to Herrera-Gavira 19-21, 21-14, 10-15. Billy Allen and Stafford Slick finished 17th after losing to Canada’s Sam Pedlow and Sam Schachter 16-21, 18-21.
Phil Dalhausser and Nick Lucena were 25th, losing their pool-play matches to Brazil’s Andre Loyola and George Wanderley (19-21, 17-21) and Poland’s Piotr Kantor and Bartosz Losiak (21-1, 19-21, 14-16.
Ryan Doherty and John Hyden finished in 33rd place, losing the final qualifying match to Turkey’s Murat Giginoglu and Volkan Gogtepe 16-21, 21-23.
In the women’s draw, Brazil’s Ana Patricia Silva and Rebecca Cavalcanti won gold by defeating top-seeded Marketa Slukova and Barbara Hermannova of the Czech Republic 25-23, 26-24. Australia’s Taliqua Clancy and Mariafe Artacho defeated Americans Sara Hughes and Summer Ross 21-18, 21-13 for bronze.
April Ross and Alix Klineman finished fifth after losing to Clancy-Artacho 21-14, 19-21, 9-15. Kerri Walsh Jennings and Brooke Sweat finished ninth with a loss to Hughes-Ross 18-21, 23-25. Kelley Larsen and Emily Stockman finished 17th after falling to Austria’s Lena Plesiutschnig and Katharina Schutzenhofer 21-17, 17-21, 12-15.
Men Alison Cerutti/Alvaro Filho Brazil (23, Q2) def. Oscar Brandao/Thiago Santos Barbosa Brazil 21-14, 21-13 (0:34) Qualifier Bracket Round 1
Andre Loyola/George Wanderley Brazil (22, Q1) def. Zuhang Chen/Lingfei Dai China (Q32) 21-9, 21-15 (0:31)
Nils Ehlers/Lars Fluggen Germany (Q16) def. Julian Horl/Tobias Winter Austria (Q17) 21-14, 21-16 (0:32)
Steven van de Velde/Christiaan Varenhorst Netherlands (Q9) def. Rihards Finsters/Aleksandrs Solovejs Latvia (Q24) 21-17, 19-21, 15-12 (0:50)
Max Betzien/Jonathan Erdmann Germany (30, Q25) def. Nico Beeler/Marco Krattiger Switzerland (Q8) 22-24, 21-18, 15-13 (0:54)
Billy Allen/Stafford Slick United States (25, Q5) def. Tim Dickson/Marcus Ferguson Australia (Q28) 21-15, 21-14 (0:30)
Olivier Barthelemy/Edouard Rowlandson France (Q21) def. Ruslan Bykanov/Maksim Hudyakov Russia (Q12) 21-18, 21-17 (0:41)
Cole Durant/Damien Schumann Australia (Q13) def. Gabriel Kissling/Michiel Zandbergen Switzerland (Q20) 15-21, 22-20, 15-12 (0:51)
Philipp Bergmann/Yannick Harms Germany (24, Q4) def. Surin Jongklang/Banlue Nakprakhong Thailand (Q29) 21-12, 21-17 (0:33)
Robin Seidl/Philipp Waller Austria (Q3) def. Paul Burnett/Maximilian Guehrer Australia (Q30) 21-19, 21-19 (0:33)
Christopher McHugh/Zachery Schubert Australia (29, Q19) def. Nuttanon Inkiew/Sedtawat Padsawud Thailand (Q14) 21-11, 21-9 (0:29)
Murat Giginoglu/Volkan Gogtepe Turkey (26, Q11) def. Quincy Aye/Arnaud Gauthier-Rat France (Q22) 21-19, 21-13 (0:36)
Ryan Doherty/John Hyden United States (Q6) def. Yoshiumi Hasegawa/Takumi Takahashi Japan (Q27) 21-13, 21-13 (0:31)
Iaroslav Gordieiev/Sergiy Popov Ukraine (31, Q26) def. Grant O’Gorman/Ben Saxton Canada (Q7) 21-17, 21-19 (0:40)
Mathias Berntsen/Hendrik Mol Norway (Q23) def. Martin Ermacora/Moritz Pristauz-Telsnigg Austria (Q10) 21-14, 19-21, 15-13 (0:49)
Aleksandr Kramarenko/Taras Myskiv Russia (Q18) def. Maciej Rudol/Jakub Szalankiewicz Poland (Q15) 21-16, 21-19 (0:37)
Alison Cerutti/Alvaro Filho Brazil (23, Q2) def. Jie Li/Tingyang Yan China (Q31) 21-11, 21-13 (0:32) Round 2
Andre Loyola/George Wanderley Brazil (22, Q1) def. Nils Ehlers/Lars Fluggen Germany (Q16) 22-20, 21-18 (0:37)
Max Betzien/Jonathan Erdmann Germany (30, Q25) def. Steven van de Velde/Christiaan Varenhorst Netherlands (Q9) 22-20, 21-14 (0:39)
Billy Allen/Stafford Slick United States (25, Q5) def. Olivier Barthelemy/Edouard Rowlandson France (Q21) 21-18, 15-21, 15-9 (0:48)
Philipp Bergmann/Yannick Harms Germany (24, Q4) def. Cole Durant/Damien Schumann Australia (Q13) 21-16, 19-21, 15-11 (0:45)
Christopher McHugh/Zachery Schubert Australia (29, Q19) def. Robin Seidl/Philipp Waller Austria (Q3) 21-19, 21-17 (0:37)
Murat Giginoglu/Volkan Gogtepe Turkey (26, Q11) def. Ryan Doherty/John Hyden United States (Q6) 21-16, 23-21 (0:38)
Iaroslav Gordieiev/Sergiy Popov Ukraine (31, Q26) def. Mathias Berntsen/Hendrik Mol Norway (Q23) 21-19, 25-23 (0:41)
Alison Cerutti/Alvaro Filho Brazil (23, Q2) def. Aleksandr Kramarenko/Taras Myskiv Russia (Q18) 21-16, 21-18 (0:39)
Pool A Round 1
Anders Mol/Christian Sorum Norway (1) def. Zhuoxin Li/Chaowei Zhou China (32) 21-13, 21-15 (0:33)
Julius Thole/Clemens Wickler Germany (16) def. Clemens Doppler/Alexander Horst Austria (17) 21-17, 23-21 (0:40)
Round 2
Anders Mol/Christian Sorum Norway (1) def. Julius Thole/Clemens Wickler Germany (16) 21-19, 18-21, 15-11 (0:56)
Clemens Doppler/Alexander Horst Austria (17) def. Zhuoxin Li/Chaowei Zhou China (32) 21-17, 21-12 (0:33) Pool B Round 1
Michal Bryl/Grzegorz Fijalek Poland (2) def. Iaroslav Gordieiev/Sergiy Popov Ukraine (31, Q26) 16-21, 21-17, 15-10 (0:50)
Martins Plavins/Edgars Tocs Latvia (15) def. Saymon Barbosa/Gustavo “Guto” Carvalhaes Brazil (18) 18-21, 21-16, 15-7 (0:50) Round 2
Michal Bryl/Grzegorz Fijalek Poland (2) def. Martins Plavins/Edgars Tocs Latvia (15) 21-19, 21-18 (0:41)
Iaroslav Gordieiev/Sergiy Popov Ukraine (31, Q26) def. Saymon Barbosa/Gustavo “Guto” Carvalhaes Brazil (18) 17-21, 21-18, 15-8 (0:51) Pool C Round 1
Aleksandrs Samoilovs/Janis Smedins Latvia (3) def. Max Betzien/Jonathan Erdmann Germany (30, Q25) 21-10, 21-12 (0:30)
Sam Pedlow/Sam Schachter Canada (19) def. Vitor Felipe/Pedro Solberg Brazil (14) 19-21, 21-14, 17-15 (0:55) Round 2
Aleksandrs Samoilovs/Janis Smedins Latvia (3) def. Sam Pedlow/Sam Schachter Canada (19) 21-17, 25-27, 15-9 (0:51)
Vitor Felipe/Pedro Solberg Brazil (14) def. Max Betzien/Jonathan Erdmann Germany (30, Q25) 21-12, 23-21 (0:37) Pool D Round 1
Viacheslav Krasilnikov/Oleg Stoyanovskiy Russia (4) def. Christopher McHugh/Zachery Schubert Australia (29, Q19) 21-14, 20-22, 15-12 (0:51)
Nikita Liamin/Igor Velichko Russia (20) def. Evandro Goncalves/Bruno Oscar Schmidt Brazil (13) 23-21, 21-17 (0:43) Round 2
Viacheslav Krasilnikov/Oleg Stoyanovskiy Russia (4) def. Nikita Liamin/Igor Velichko Russia (20) 21-15, 21-8 (0:31)
Evandro Goncalves/Bruno Oscar Schmidt Brazil (13) def. Christopher McHugh/Zachery Schubert Australia (29, Q19) 21-19, 21-14 (0:46) Pool E Round 1
Adrian Gavira/Pablo Herrera Spain (5) def. Likejiang Ha/Jiaxin Wu China (28) 21-14, 21-18 (0:35)
Esteban Grimalt/Marco Grimalt Chile (12) def. Mirco Gerson/Adrian Heidrich Switzerland (21) 24-22, 21-16 (0:37) Round 2
Adrian Gavira/Pablo Herrera Spain (5) def. Esteban Grimalt/Marco Grimalt Chile (12) 21-18, 17-21, 15-12 (0:47)
Mirco Gerson/Adrian Heidrich Switzerland (21) def. Likejiang Ha/Jiaxin Wu China (28) 21-15, 21-14 (0:33) Pool F Round 1
Adrian Carambula/Enrico Rossi Italy (27) def. Piotr Kantor/Bartosz Losiak Poland (6) 21-15, 21-19 (0:35)
Andre Loyola/George Wanderley Brazil (22, Q1) def. Phil Dalhausser/Nick Lucena United States (11) 21-19, 21-17 (0:40) Round 2
Adrian Carambula/Enrico Rossi Italy (27) def. Andre Loyola/George Wanderley Brazil (22, Q1) 21-19, 20-22, 19-17 (0:57)
Piotr Kantor/Bartosz Losiak Poland (6) def. Phil Dalhausser/Nick Lucena United States (11) 18-21, 21-19, 16-14 (0:55) Pool G Round 1
Cherif Samba/Ahmed Tijan Qatar (7) def. Murat Giginoglu/Volkan Gogtepe Turkey (26, Q11) 23-21, 21-15 (0:41)
Alison Cerutti/Alvaro Filho Brazil (23, Q2) def. Taylor Crabb/Jake Gibb United States (10) 22-20, 23-21 (0:49) Round 2
Cherif Samba/Ahmed Tijan Qatar (7) def. Alison Cerutti/Alvaro Filho Brazil (23, Q2) 21-15, 21-14 (0:35)
Taylor Crabb/Jake Gibb United States (10) def. Murat Giginoglu/Volkan Gogtepe Turkey (26, Q11) 21-18, 21-18 (0:37) Pool H Round 1
Peng Gao/Yang Li China (8) def. Billy Allen/Stafford Slick United States (25, Q5) 25-23, 15-21, 15-10 (0:48)
Alexander Brouwer/Robert Meeuwsen Netherlands (9) def. Philipp Bergmann/Yannick Harms Germany (24, Q4) 21-15, 21-19 (0:38) Round 2
Alexander Brouwer/Robert Meeuwsen Netherlands (9) def. Peng Gao/Yang Li China (8) 21-14, 16-21, 19-17 (0:45)
Billy Allen/Stafford Slick United States (25, Q5) def. Philipp Bergmann/Yannick Harms Germany (24, Q4) 21-16, 25-23 (0:42)
Winners Bracket Round 1
Sam Pedlow/Sam Schachter Canada (19) def. Billy Allen/Stafford Slick United States (25, Q5) 21-16, 21-18 (0:37)
Taylor Crabb/Jake Gibb United States (10) def. Martins Plavins/Edgars Tocs Latvia (15) 22-20, 21-17 (0:35)
Piotr Kantor/Bartosz Losiak Poland (6) def. Esteban Grimalt/Marco Grimalt Chile (12) 19-21, 30-28, 15-13 (0:58)
Clemens Doppler/Alexander Horst Austria (17) def. Nikita Liamin/Igor Velichko Russia (20) 21-18, 21-13 (0:34)
Alison Cerutti/Alvaro Filho Brazil (23, Q2) def. Mirco Gerson/Adrian Heidrich Switzerland (21) 21-18, 21-19 (0:41)
Andre Loyola/George Wanderley Brazil (22, Q1) def. Iaroslav Gordieiev/Sergiy Popov Ukraine (31, Q26) 21-18, 21-10 (0:33)
Julius Thole/Clemens Wickler Germany (16) def. Evandro Goncalves/Bruno Oscar Schmidt Brazil (13) 22-24, 21-16, 15-13 (0:57)
Peng Gao/Yang Li China (8) def. Vitor Felipe/Pedro Solberg Brazil (14) 21-18, 21-19 (0:35) Round 2
Anders Mol/Christian Sorum Norway (1) def. Sam Pedlow/Sam Schachter Canada (19) 29-27, 21-19 (0:45)
Pablo Herrera/Adrian Gavira Spain (5) def. Taylor Crabb/Jake Gibb United States (10) 21-19, 14-21, 15-10 (0:40)
Cherif Samba/Ahmed Tijan Qatar (7) def. Piotr Kantor/Bartosz Losiak Poland (6) 21-17, 24-22 (0:43)
Aleksandrs Samoilovs/Janis Smedins Latvia (3) def. Clemens Doppler/Alexander Horst Austria (17) 21-18, 21-15 (0:36)
Oleg Stoyanovskiy/Viacheslav Krasilnikov Russia (4) def. Alison Cerutti/Alvaro Filho Brazil (23, Q2) 21-15, 21-18 (0:37)
Alexander Brouwer/Robert Meeuwsen Netherlands (9) def. Andre Loyola/George Wanderley Brazil (22, Q1) 21-15, 21-11 (0:31)
Enrico Rossi/Adrian Carambula Italy (27) def. Julius Thole/Clemens Wickler Germany (16) 21-16, 20-22, 15-12 (0:54)
Michal Bryl/Grzegorz Fijalek Poland (2) def. Peng Gao/Yang Li China (8) 21-12, 15-21, 15-12 (0:44) Round 3
Pablo Herrera/Adrian Gavira Spain (5) def. Anders Mol/Christian Sorum Norway (1) 18-21, 21-18, 17-15 (0:48)
Cherif Samba/Ahmed Tijan Qatar (7) def. Aleksandrs Samoilovs/Janis Smedins Latvia (3) 17-21, 21-18, 15-12 (0:47)
Oleg Stoyanovskiy/Viacheslav Krasilnikov Russia (4) def. Alexander Brouwer/Robert Meeuwsen Netherlands (9) 21-13, 21-15 (0:30)
Enrico Rossi/Adrian Carambula Italy (27) def. Michal Bryl/Grzegorz Fijalek Poland (2) 19-21, 21-19, 15-7 (0:49)
(ALL TIMES EASTERN)
NCAA MEN: NATIONAL COLLEGIATE CHAMPIONSHIP
Tuesday, April 30
Quarterfinals
USC vs. Lewis, 8 p.m., BigWest.org
Pepperdine vs. Princeton, 10:30 p.m., BigWest.org
Thursday, May 2
Semifinals
Hawai'i vs. USC-Lewis winner,...