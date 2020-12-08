FIVB releases tentative 2021 beach volleyball schedule

Let there be beach volleyball.

Maybe.

Hopefully.

After a year in which the number of events on the FIVB schedule plummeted from 46 to 14, the FIVB has released a tentative — tentative being the key word here — schedule for the 2021 season.

It is a hopeful one, too. Currently, there are 10 four-star events and one five-star — the Gstaad Major — scheduled before the Olympic Games, which are scheduled for July 23-August 8.

With the FIVB previously announcing that the Olympic qualification period for 2021 to end June 13, it provides 10 four-star and better qualification events for the men and nine for the women. The Gstaad Major falls after the Olympic qualification deadline.

Also on the schedule post-Tokyo are the Rome World Tour Finals, to be held, tentatively, September 8-12.

The preliminary schedule:

February 10-14: Rwanda two-star

February 22-26: Doha one-star (men only)

March 4-7: Langkawi one-star

March 8-12: Doha four-star (men only)

March 24-28: Gold Coast four-star

March 31-April 4: Cancun four-star

April 7-11: Itapema four-star

April 8-11: Satun one-star

April 21-25: Yangzhou four-star

April 28-May 2: Xiamen four-star

May 5-9: Jinjiang three-star

May 6-9: Johor one-star

May 19-23: Poland four-star (city TBD)

May 26-30: Sochi four-star

June 2-6: Ostrava four-star

June 9-13: Jurmala four-star

June 10-13: Miguel Pereira one-star *** End of Olympic qualification period for Tokyo 2021 ***

June 30-July 4: Portugal three-star (city TBD)

July 6-11: Gstaad Major

July 23-August 8: Tokyo Olympic Games

September 8-12: Rome World Tour Finals

September 8-12: Bali two-star

In bold are the events that will have major Olympic implications. With 22 events on the schedule, and 13 of those being four-star and above, it seems the FIVB is doing everything it can to retain its initial slate of events in the Olympic qualification process.

At its current juncture, the Olympic race is down to three teams on the men’s side for the United States, and four for the women.

Jake Gibb and Taylor Crabb, on the heels of a victory — their first as a team on the World Tour — at the Chetumal four-star have a decent lead over Tri Bourne and Trevor Crabb, who are currently second in the American standings for Tokyo. Gibb and Crabb are currently ranked eighth in the world Olympic standings with 6,680 points. Bourne and Crabb are 11th, with 6,360.

Rounding out the men’s efforts on the American side are Phil Dalhausser and Nick Lucena, who are No. 16 in the world Olympic standings with 5,840 points. Important to note, however, is that Dalhausser and Lucena currently have only eleven finishes. This means that they will get all of their points from their next finish, as they do not have to drop any. In the Olympic qualifying process, teams take their 12 best finishes from the Olympic qualifying period, which finishes the day before the Gstaad Major.

Bourne and Crabb and Gibb and Crabb both have hit the 12-tournament threshold, meaning they can only improve their standing by dropping a poor finish and replacing it with a better one.

The women’s side, meanwhile, is equally as tight, with an extra team in the mix. Barring anything extraordinary, April Ross and Alix Klineman will be competing in Tokyo. They are currently ranked second in the world, with 8,760 points, trailing only Brazilians Rebecca Cavalcanti and Ana Patricia Silva. Their 8,760 points are nearly 2,000 above the next American team, Brooke Sweat and Kerri Walsh Jennings, who have 6,960.

Just one spot down the world rankings are Sarah Sponcil and Kelly Claes, who have 6,640 points as a team in the Olympic race. And, one spot below them, resides Kelley Kolinske and Emily Stockman at 6,080.

A catch in that race is that Stockman and Kolinske are actually ahead of Claes and Sponcil in the FIVB rankings — the FIVB and Olympic rankings are different. So, while Stockman and Kolinske will begin the season directly into the main draw, Sponcil and Claes will need to, at first, battle through a country quota and qualifier.

The big if, of course, is how many of these events will be played as scheduled, and how many will be played at all. While there are hopes that myriad vaccines will ease the restrictions of travel and work around the world, little is certain at this point. A lesser curiosity, though a curiosity nonetheless, is whether events can be attended by fans — in Japan, the VNL is selling out — or if events will resemble that of the AVP Champions Cup, which was held without fans.

Either way, there is volleyball on the schedule.

There’s hope for something that resembles normalcy.