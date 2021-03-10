FIVB officially announces 2021 beach volleyball calendar

The FIVB, which is currently conducting its first major pro beach tournament of the year, announced its 2021 schedule Wednesday.

Many of the top players are in Doha, Qatar, for a 4-star with Olympic points at stake. The complete 2021 schedule includes seven more 4-star events, and nine 1-star and 2-star events. It comes, of course, a year after which most of the FIVB slate was wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic.

After the ongoing event in Qatar, next up is a series of three tournaments in row — they’re calling it the “Cancun Hub” — in Cancun, Mexico, April 16-20, April 22-26 and April 28-May 2. The FIVB reported that the three events will have a total prize of $900,000, $300,000 per event.

In a news release, the FIVB said:

“The FIVB is significantly investing in the Cancun Hub tournaments, and working in collaboration with the Mexican Volleyball Federation, the Quintana Roo local government and the event promoter Moveo-lab, to guarantee athletes the opportunity to compete in a safe environment before the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, while earning ranking points and prize money.”

The addition of the four-star Olympic qualifiers has the most impact on the USA’s Olympic races, where Kerri Walsh Jennings and Brooke Sweat, Sarah Sponcil and Kelly Claes, and Kelley Kolinske and Emily Stockman vie for a single Olympic berth, with April Ross and Alix Klineman having all but locked up the first berth.

For the men, Taylor Crabb and Jake Gibb hold a significant lead for the first spot, with Phil Dalhausser and Nick Lucena and Tri Bourne and Trevor Crabb vying for the second spot.

Trevor Crabb was disappointed at the lack of 5-star events.

“We are excited that there are at least going to be a few more qualifying events for us. The overall schedule is pretty weak with no five stars which is a shame. I think the FIVB should have stepped up a little more.”

2021 FIVB beach tournaments:

March 8-12, Doha, Qatar, 4-star, Olympic qualifier

April 16-20, Cancun, Mexico, 4-star, Olympic qualifier

April 22-26, Cancun, Mexico, 4-star, Olympic qualifier

April 28-May 2, Cancun, Mexico, 4-star, Olympic qualifier

May 22-23, Sofia, Bulgaria, 1-star

May 26-30, Sochi, Russia, 4-star, Olympic qualifier

May 27-30, Prague, Czech Republic, 2-star

June 2-6, Ostrava, Czech Republic, 4-star, Olympic qualifier

June 10-13, Sofia, Bulgaria, 1-star

June 21-27, Continental Cup Finals for all 5 confederations (TBA)

July 6-11, Gstaad, Switzerland, 4-star

July 14-18, Rubavu, Rwanda, 2-star

July 15-18, Leuven, Belgium, one-star

July 15-18, Sofi, Bulgaria (M), 1-star

July 22-25, Sofia Bulgaria (W), 1-star

July 24-August 7, Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

July 29-August 1, Ljubljana, Slovakia, 1-star

August 5-8, Sofia, Bulgaria, 1-star

September 8-12, Italy (city TBD), World Tour Finals

September 14-19, Roi Et, Thailand, U19 Beach Volleyball World Championships