FIVB Moscow: Walsh Jennings-Sweat to play for bronze

Kerri Walsh Jennings and Brooke Sweat lost a tough semifinal match Saturday to Brazilians Taiana Lima and Talita Antunes 23-21, 23-21 on a chilly day at the four-star FIVB Moscow.

Before a sparse, bundled-up crowd, the Americans rallied from a 19-16 deficit in the second set.

The Walsh Jennings and Sweat loss sets up a bronze medal match against Germans Karla Borger and Julia Sude, who lost to Joana Heidrich and Anouk Verge-Depre of Switzerland 20-22, 21-16, 15-12.

The bronze match will be followed by the gold medal match between Lima and Antunes against Heidrich and Verge-Depre.

The other American team left on Saturday, Kelly Claes and Sarah Sponcil, lost in the quarterfinals to the Swiss pair 22-20, 21-16. Also in the quarters, Walsh Jennings and Sweat beat Brazilians Ana Patricia Silva and Rebecca Cavalcanti 24-22, 21-16.

The men’s gold medal final pits Latvians Aleksandrs Samoilovs and Janis Smedins against Brazilians Alison Cerutti and Alvaro Filho, while fellow Brazilians Guto Carvalhaes and Saymon Barbosa face Germany’s Julius Thole and Clemens Wickler for bronze.

Click here for the complete men’s results from BVBinfo.com, and here for the complete women’s results.