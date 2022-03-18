VolleyballMag.com veteran beach photographer Michael Gomez was in Miami earlier this week to shoot the tournament at FIU that included USC, Florida Gulf Coast, UNF, Palm Beach Atlantic and Florida Memorial.

USC beat both FIU and FGCU. FIU beat Palm Beach Atlantic, UNF and FGCU before facing USC and getting swept 5-0.

These are some of Gomez’s favorite photos from the two-day event. Follow him on Instagram at @shotbygomez and see his photos at www.mgphotography.me

Click on a photo to see it full size:

PLEASE JOIN THE TEAM!

Keep free volleyball journalism free by becoming a VolleyballMag.com Sustaining Member: https://volleyballmag.com/sustaining-membership/

Or make a contribution through Venmo @VolleyballMag