TV interview: Veteran LSU coach Flory named to SEC Council on Racial Equity and Social Justice

Fran Flory enters her 22nd year with the Tigers, making her not only the longest-tenured head coach at LSU, but the second-longest-tenured coach in the SEC.

Flory recently was the only volleyball coach named to the SEC Council on Racial Equity and Social Justice.

I caught up with her last week for my Baton Rouge-area television show, Sports 225, for two segments to talk about not only that, but also her team — which, by all accounts, should be pretty good — and her daughter, Lindsay, now in her second season as a pro volleyball player in Germany.

Also, we taped on Tuesday, three days before the SEC finally announced its format for fall sports, which includes an eight-match season from October 16-November 27 with six weeks of competition against four opponents, twice each. The actual schedule has yet to be announced.

Fran Flory on Sports 225, segment 1:

Fran Flory on Sports 225, segment 2: