FIVB World Championships, Big Ten, it’s all on FloVolleyball

More than 150 NCAA volleyball matches and hundreds more of the best volleyball from all over the world will air live on FloVolleyball in the next few months.

FIVB World Championships (ongoing through October 20)

Four months after FloSports and the FIVB (Fédération Internationale de Volleyball) announced a landmark partnership, the World Championships for both women and men will air on FloVolleyball.tv and the FloSports app.

The FIVB has enjoyed great success over the last 70 years as volleyball has grown to become one of the most popular and widely practiced sports in the world. The 2018 World Championships are a continuation of a pivotal period in the future for the sport, the FIVB and FloVolleyball.

NCAA Women’s Volleyball (ongoing through November)

The 2018 NCAA women’s volleyball season is in full gear. Every Big Ten’s women’s volleyball match available on BTN Plus also will be available live and on-demand on FloVolleyball.

The Big Ten Network and FloSports last year announced a four-year agreement which includes the distribution rights to more than 1,000 non-televised Big Ten Conference events.

All. The. Volleyball.

View the schedule here.

And More!

FloVolleyball’s schedule is strong: Big Ten Network, VNL, FIVB, JVA, AVCA, NORCECA, EIVA … What are you waiting for?

To access live and on-demand coverage of all the volleyball events a die-hard fan desires, plus additional coverage, visit FloVolleyball.tv and become a monthly or annual PRO subscriber. Either subscription unlocks access to premium content across the entire FloSports network. Watch the matches on your big screen by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Roku, or Apple TV 4.

