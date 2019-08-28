UK’s Curry draws on success of 2018, Pan Am experience heading into 2019

Kentucky is No. 7 in the AVCA preseason poll, and junior Gabby Curry is the reigning SEC libero of the year.

She’s also a great interview as you’ll see below.

The 5-foot-8 product of Buford, Georgia, averaged 4.36 digs per set and had 26 aces in 2018 for the Wildcats, who went unbeaten in league play to win the SEC and advanced to the NCAA Tournament round of 16 before losing to Nebraska.

Coach Craig Skinner returns a loaded roster that includes two of the college game’s stars, outside hitter Leah Edmond and setter Madison Lilley. Lilley’s was Curry’s Pan Am teammate this summer for the USA, just one of the topics we cover in this video interview.

The Wildcats, 26-5 overall last season and 18-0 in the SEC, open play Friday at Utah where it faces three teams that played in 2018 NCAA Tournament, Cal Poly, the host Utes, and Saint Mary’s.