Rob Espero caught up with BYU men’s volleyball star opposite Gabi Garcia Fernandez last week.

The 6-foot-7 junior opposite from San Juan, Puerto Rico, was on his way to perhaps being the national player of the year in NCAA Division I-II men’s volleyball. But he’s taking the effects on his sport and school from the coronavirus in stride.

BYU, by the way, had elevated to No. 1 in the AVCA poll when the season was called off: