Best photos from UCLA, Ohio State, Penn State, USC at AVCA Showcase

For a photographer, the AVCA showcase was an extraordinary opportunity, not only because the event featured four of the top 15 men’s college volleyball teams (No. 2 UCLA, No. 3 Ohio State, then-No. 9 Penn State and No. 13 USC), but also because it was held at UCLA’s Pauley Pavilion, which has state-of-the-art lighting.

Even better, the matches were played Thursday evening and early afternoon Saturday. So there were only a handful of photographers (good) but only a couple of thousand fans (bad).

With plenty of photo-taking positions available, and not having to fight for as we do at the NCAA championships, which will also be Pauley in May, Ed Chan made the most of the opportunity and offers his 25 favorite photos from the event.

