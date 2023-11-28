Get In Your Votes!

 Skip to main content

November 28, 2023

Ready, Set, Predict! 

Our VolleyballMag 2023 Division I Tournament Bracket, brought to you by Bison, Inc., is live and ready for your vote.

Voting is open until the start of the semifinal matches, but only those 18 and over with entries in by 4 p.m. Eastern on Thursday, November 30, will be eligible for the Grand Prize Drawing for your chance at a $250 e-gift card!

Challenge your friends and family and see whose predictions ring true when the champion is crowned on December 17!

VOTE NOW! 

