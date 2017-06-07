Long Beach State coach Brian Gimmillaro steps down after 32 years

Long Beach State University released a statement on Wednesday that iconic coach Brian Gimmillaro is retiring. Gimmillaro is not quoted in the school’s news release.

Gimmillaro, who has been the head women’s volleyball coach for 32 years at the Beach, won three NCAA championships, in 1989, 1993 and 1998, Gimmillaro coached 23 All-Americans, including beach Olympic legend Misty May-Treanor, and indoor Olympians Tara Cross-Battle and Danielle Scott-Aruda.

Gimmillaro started at Long Beach in 1985. His accomplishments include a 25-year run of NCAA tournament appearances and 835 wins for a 79-percent winning percentage.

VBM last interviewed him in October, when we asked him what drove him to still coach after 32 years:

Gimmillaro is the second Division I women’s head coach to resign in the last three days. On Tuesday, Illinois State announced that coach Melissa Myers resigned effective immediately. She had been at the Normal, Ill., school for nine years.

