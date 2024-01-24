Girls club volleyball Dream Team: Flynn, Osunsanmi, Antoine-Dillon, Nelson, Spears, Flemister, Grenadier, Tavares-Seda

Every Wednesday during the club season, VolleyballMag.com will recognize a Dream Team of eight girls volleyball players (15s to 18s age groups) who were standouts the weekend before.

The team, most weeks, consisted of the following:

Setter or S/RS

Setter, S/RS or RS

OH

OH

MB

MB

Libero

DS

This is our first Dream Team of the 2024 club season and covers play from MLK Weekend as well as the one that followed.

We include our eight-player Dream Team below, as well as others we considered, based exclusively upon nominations received.

Note to coaches and directors: while there is no science to how we choose members of our Dream Team, performing on bigger stages will give players an edge, as will nomination forms that describe with specificity how well a player performed the previous weekend.

This week, we have two right sides, because we received no DS nominees.

VolleyballMag DREAM TEAM for January 24

S: Campbell Flynn, 6-3 Jr., Legacy 17-1 adidas (MI) — Flynn, a Nebraska recruit, had 196 assists, 53 digs, 31 kills and 19 aces as Legacy went 8-1 and finished second at the Nike Classic in the 17/18 Division over MLK Weekend.

RS: Kennedy Osunsanmi, 6-3 Sr., CITY 18 Gold (CA) – The ultra-physical UCLA signee was unstoppable in Chicago over MLK Weekend. She helped lead CITY to a second place showing in 18 Open at the Windy City Qualifier.

RS: Deavan Antoine-Dillon, 6-0 Jr., Sunshine 17-Pacific (CA) – Those at Sunshine knew that it was just a matter of time for Antoine-Dillon to explode onto the scene. Well, it has happened, and the junior showed off her development by leading Sunshine to a top finish at the SCVA Division 1 tournament with her relentless pursuit of the ball and unwavering aggression. “Deavan has unmatched physical power,” said Katie Rhew. “She is the strongest physical player I have ever coached. Her blocking prowess is terrifying for hitters, with six outright solo blocks, and three assisted blocks on Day 1. Deavan is just starting in her breakout season. We know Sunshine can produce some terminal Opposites from Sierra Canyon – Deavan is the next one on that list.”

OH: Grace Nelson, 6-0 Sr., 1st Alliance 18 Gold (IL) – The Kansas recruit had two big weekends back to back for one of the best 18s teams in the nation. Nelson led the team in kills and aces and was second in digs and receptions, as 1st Alliance won 18 Open at the Windy City Qualifier and then went 6-0 the first weekend of the Windy City 17/18 Open Power League.

OH: Macaria Spears, 6-3 Jr., TAV 18 Black (TX) – A terminal hitter committed to Texas, Spears was dominant this past weekend in helping 18 Black win 18 Open and a bid at the Lone Star Qualifier in Austin. “Cari is just hitting the ball at such a high point that she’s so hard to defend, in or out of system,” noted someone from the club.

MB: Maya Flemister, 6-2 Jr., Elevation 17 Peak (CO) – During her first club tournament of the season at the Colorado Challenge, the University of Arizona commit came out firing on all cylinders. She finished the tournament with 43 kills on 78 swings and hit .474. “She was a huge contributor to the team’s offense as she connected on many big swings in front of and behind her setter,” said coach Tara Harms.

MB: Olivia Grenadier, 6-1 Jr., Legacy 17-1 adidas (MI) – A Colorado commit, Grenadier had 58 kills and hit .440 for Legacy, which went 8-1 and finished second in the 17/18 Division at the Nike Classic in Columbus over MLK Weekend.

Libero: Bella Tavares–Seda, 5-6 Fr., JJVA 16 Teal (FL) – Feisty and fierce, Tavares-Seda passed a 2.22 for 16 Teal at the JJVA Tropical Ice Open tourney in Jacksonville over MLK Weekend. She helped set up the offense with her precise passing and defensive skills and led her team to a fifth-place finish in 16 Open.

Also considered (by position, in order of consideration):

S: Kate Duffey, 6-0 Sr., CITY 18 Gold (CA) – New to the club, Duffey had an awesome weekend as CITY qualified in 18 Open out of the gate at the Windy City qualifier. The UCLA signee impacted the team immediately with her leadership, decision making and precise location.

S: Ally Hughes, 5-9 Jr., Elevation 17 Cabo (OH) – Hughes is new to Elevation and has made an immediate impact on 17 Cabo. At the Nike Classic over MLK Weekend, the very athletic Hughes helped Elevation go 7-2 and place fifth in the Gold bracket. Director John Paul Case said that Hughes not only is an asset on the court, but adds tremendously to the culture of the team off of it as well.

S: KK Dumpit, 5-5 Sr., Club Fusion 18-1 National (IL) – Dumpit led Fusion to an undefeated run through 18 Liberty at Windy City over MLK Weekend. The Rockhurst University commit had 143 assists and added seven kills by dumping it.

S: Vivian Brown, 5-4 Fr., SEVA 15 Crimson (TN) – Brown is a hustler in a 5-1 offense who put up hittable sets all MLK weekend at the Sweet Tea Challenge in Hoover, Alabama.. She bettered the ball even when the pass was less than perfect. Brown also serves as team captain and is a spirited leader.

***

RS: Leni Stanton-Parker, 6-0 Jr., Metro 17 Travel (D.C.) – The Michigan commit averaged four kills per set to lead Metro to the 17 Open title at the JVA Rock ‘N Rumble in Cleveland over MLK Weekend.

RS: Jadyn Livings, 6-1 Sr., TAV 18 Black (TX) – Livings helped TAV win 18 Open at Lone Star this past Sunday by hitting well from the right side, passing with competence and terminating with pace from the back row. The USC signee is part of a talented group that attacks with efficiency from behind the 10-foot line, taking pressure off of the team’s first contact control.

***

OH: Rachel Van Gorp, 5-9 Sr., KC Power 18 Black (KS) – Van Gorp was part of a cadre of attackers who helped Power qualify in 18 Open at MLK in Kansas City, but the Kansas Player of the Year (according to VolleyballMag.com) separated herself because of her prowess from behind the service line, which included 13 aces on Day 2.

OH: Hayden Koehler, 5-8 Fr., SEVA 15 Crimson (TN) – Koehler led her team in kills and digs over MLK Weekend at the Sweet Tea Challenge in Hoover, Alabama. “Hayden faced challenges in seeing her former team/friends across the court but maintained her composure and competitive edge in spite of the pressure of competing against them,” said Heather Williams.

