VolleyballMag.com DREAM TEAM for May 10

S: Taylor Cook, 5-11 sophomore, Dallas Skyline 16 Royal (TX) – Cook guided her Skyline team to a 6-1 record at the NTR bid tournament last weekend. She ran a 5-1 effectively, dishing to her middles often, and finding the hot hand on the outside in Bella Ocampo, as her team qualified for Junior Nationals in the 16 National division.



OH: Lillian Edwards, 5-8 sophomore, Colorado Juniors 16 Kaleena (CO) – Edwards led Juniors to the title at ZBT and a Junior Nationals bid in 16 American last weekend. She averaged more than five kills per set in the 11 sets played, and also contributed with good passing and 3+ digs per set. “Lillian willed the team to win, flying around the court and making defensive plays that kept the team in rallies,” coach Kaleena Davidson said. “Her competitive nature really shined!:

OH: Alyssa Walker, 5-7 junior, Alamo 17 Premier (TX) – Walker, a player coach Scott Mattera said, “might have the fastest arm I’ve coached in 25 years of coaching,” was essential to her team qualifying for Junior Nationals in the 17 USA division at the Lone Star Region Bid Tournament this past weekend. Her athleticism and power made her unblockable and she took full advantage.

OH: Greer Chambless, 6-1 sophomore, Dallas Premier 16 Black (TX) – Assistant coach Allison Camp reports that Chambless played her best tournament of the season last weekend at the region bid event. The sophomore passed a 2.2 on the weekend with 53 serve receive touches. And she hit .235 with 36 kills, six blocks and 60 digs. “For someone newer to serve receive experience at a high level, she has risen to the challenge and blossomed in the back row this season!” Camp said

OH: Bella Ocampo, 5-9 sophomore. Dallas Skyline 16 Royal (TX) – Ocampo was Skyline’s kills leader at the NTR bid tournament over the weekend. She slammed home 48 kills and led the team in passing (2.23) and had 58 digs as her team qualified in the 16 National division.

OH: Weynishet Farnworth, 5-10 sophomore, Colorado Juniors 16 Kaleena (CO) – In 11 sets last week at the ZBT tournament hosted by the Rocky Mountain Region, Farnworth hit .350 with 36 kills, passed a 1.92 and averaged 3.64 digs per set. She never left the floor and was essential to CJ’s winning the event and securing the American bid to Junior Nationals.

OH: Emma Sorensen, 6-0 sophomore, Dallas Premier 16 Black (TX) – Sorensen was on her game this past weekend at the North Texas Region bid tournament. A classic L2 who enjoys the back row even more than the net, Sorensen passed a 2.4 while leading the team in serve-receive touches. “She is an incredible defender and serve receive asset and played one of her strongest weekends for us at the North Texas Regional Bid Tournament,” said assistant coach Allison Camp.

MB: Sydney Strenger, 6-1 sophomore. Dallas Skyline 16 Royal (TX) – Strenger hit .436 this weekend at the NTR bid tournament. “Syd was huge establishing our middle attack as the team qualified for USAV Nationals in the 16 National division,” said director Jon Rye.

MB: Kaelynn Sims, 6-1 sophomore. Dallas Skyline 16 Royal (TX) – Sims topped Skyline in blocks with 13 and hit over .300 as 16 Royal qualified in 16 National at the North Texas Region bid tournament this past weekend.

Libero: Taylor Matthews, 5-10 sophomore, Colorado Juniors 16 Kaleena (CO) — In just her second tournament as a libero, Matthews passed a 2.18, served effectively and averaged more than three digs per set. She was instrumental in a Juniors rally from an early deficit to defeat Front Range 16 Black to win the tournament and secure an American bid to Junior Nationals.

