Girls Fab 50: Texas, California top big-numbers list that includes players from 21 states

This year’s VolleyballMag.com Girls Fab 50 is large in a lot of ways.

For starters, it’s the largest voting panel of NCAA Division I coaches we’ve had for the Fab 50 girls rankings. We continue the tradition of listing the top players in the nation as we enter the fourth decade off what used to be Volleyball magazine and is now Volleyballmag.com.

And as usual two of the biggest states in the land, Texas and California, landed the most players on the list. The Lone Star State led with nine entries on the Fab 50, while California was right behind with eight.

A total of 21 states are represented, while 40 clubs (another impressive large number) had at least one player from their outfit make the Fab 50, continuing the demonstration of just how rich in talent this sport continues to be across the country.

On the club front, Texas Image out of Grand Prairie, Texas, leads with three entries on the Fab 50 with Molly Phillips (Texas), Azhani Tealer (Kentucky) and Audrey Nalls (TCU). Runners-up status goes to KiVA, Houston Juniors, MN Select, Mintonette, Carolina Union, NORCO and Sunshine with two each.

Stanford had the most Fab 50 recruits this time around with four, with Purdue, Ohio State, Nebraska and Oregon following close behind with three each. Will these four find their way to the top of the VolleyballMag.com women’s recruiting class rankings that will follow in several weeks? Stay tuned.

While we’re talking about large, how about 22 players getting at least one vote in the top-five players in the class of 2019 rankings?

Texas signee Skylar Fields is the No. 1 recruit in the class with Stanford recruit Kendall Kipp solidly entrenched in the No. 2 spot and Caitie Baird, another Kevin Hambly signee at Stanford, at No. 3. Fields had the most first-place votes among the panel of NCAA coaches with Kipp and Baird close behind in that category. Nebraska recruit Madi Kubik checks in at No. 4 on this list, while Selina Xu is fifth, giving Stanford three of the top five recruits in the class. That may already answer the question as to who will have the No. 1 recruiting class here.

We also present our annual look at 25 of the top underclassmen to watch in the country, many of which graduate to our big list the following year. Top vote-getters on this list include the likes of TAV middle blocker Annabelle Smith, teammate and Texas commit Madison Williams and Sports Performance outside hitter and Minnesota commit Taylor Landfair (from south-Chicago-suburban Plainfield Central High School), along with Texas commit Naomi Cabello (setter from Florida-based Top Select).

2019 VolleyballMag.com Girls Fab 50

(Name, Height, Pos, High School, Club, College)

Julia Adams, 6-2 OH, Plano (Texas), Dallas Summit, TCU

Anita Anwusi, 6-3, MB, Alief Hastings (Houston, Texas), Houston Juniors, LSU

Izzy Ashburn, 5-11, S, Champlin Park (Minnesota), MN Select, Wisconsin

Caitie Baird, 6-3, OH, Perry Meridian (Indianapolis, Indiana), Circle City, Stanford

Natalie Berty, 6-3, OH, Mater Dei (Santa Ana, California), Momentous, Stanford

Morgan Christon, 6-2, OH, Allen (Texas), TAV, Kansas

Lauren Clark, 6-0, OH, Champlin Park (Minnesota), MN Select, Penn State

AnnaMarie Dodson, 6-5, MB, Rock Mountain (Fort Collins, Colorado), NORCO, UCLA

Emma Ellis, 6-2, OH, Charlotte (North Carolina) Catholic, Carolina Union, Purdue

Sydney Ferguson, 6-3, OH, North Stafford (Stafford, Virginia), VA Juniors, Penn State

Skylar Fields, 6-2, OH, Ridge Point (Missouri City, Texas), Houston Juniors, Texas

Grace Frohling, 6-5 RS-S, Marymount (Los Angeles, California), Sunshine, San Diego

Gabby Gonzales, 6-4, OH, Walton (Marietta, Georgia), A5, Ohio State

Kate Grimmer, 6-1, RS, Queen Creek (Arizona), AZ Storm, BYU

Kayleigh Hames, 6-1, OH, Webb School (Knoxville, Tennessee), K2, Pepperdine

Ellie Holzman, 6-2 OH-MB, Mount Carmel Academy (New Orleans, La.), WD Nation, Illinois

Madison Horin, 6-3, MB, Munster (Indiana), 1st Alliance, USC

Skyy Howard, 6-2, MB, Mallard Creek (Charlotte, N.C.), Carolina Union, North Carolina

Ellie Husemann, 6-4, MB, Eagan (Minnesota), Northern Lights, Minnesota

Kendall Kipp, 6-4 MB-OH, Corona del Mar (Newport Beach, Calif.), Laguna Beach, Stanford

Maddie Koch, 6-2, OH, Ashwaubenon (Wisconsin), WVA, Purdue

Kenzie Knuckles, 5-7, Libero, Yorktown (Indiana), NA, Nebraska

Madi Kubik, 6-1, OH, Valley (West Des Moines, Iowa), Iowa PowerPlex, Nebraska

Alex Laita, 6-1, OH, Palisades Charter (Pacific Palisades, California), Sunshine, Oregon

Morgan Lewis, 6-3, RS-MB, La Costa Canyon (Carlsbad, California), WAVE, Oregon

Kara McGhee, 6-4, MB, Clark (San Antonio, Texas), San Antonio Magic, Baylor

Emma Monks, 6-2, MB, Assumption (Louisville, Kentucky), KIVA, Michigan State

Kylie Murr, 5-4, Libero, Yorktown (Indiana), Munciana, Ohio State

Audrey Nalls, 6-1, OH, Waxahachie (Texas), TX Image, TCU

Camille Nazor, 6-1, Setter, Assumption (Louisville, Kentucky), KiVA, Duke

Onye Ofoegbu, 6-3, MB, Poly (Long Beach, California), Long Beach, UC Irvine

Kalen Owes, 6-2, OH, Desert Vista (Phoenix, Arizona), AZ East Valley, USC

Molly Phillips, 6-4 MB-OH, Mansfield (Texas), TX Image, Texas

Machaela Podraza, 6-2, S, Big Walnut (Sunbury, Ohio), Mintonette, Ohio State

Megan Renner, 6-2, S, Linn-Mar (Marion, Iowa), Iowa Rockets, Purdue

Jessica Robinson, 6-2 OH-MB, Troy (Michigan), Legacy, Michigan

Shea Rubright, 6-5, MB, West Valley (Yakima, Washington), CRU, Minnesota

Treyaunna Rush, 6-1, RS, Texas (Texarkana, Texas), Untouchables, Texas A&M

Sophie Summers, 6-3, MB, Sunset (Beaverton, Oregon), Athena, Washington

Zhani Tealer, 5-10, RS-OH, South Grand Prairie (Grand Prairie, Texas), TX Image, Kentucky

Temitayo Thomas-Ailara, 6-2, OH, Marian Cath. (Chi.Heights, Ill.), Michio Chicago, Northwestern

Amaya Tillman, 6-2, MB, Shawnee Heights (Tecumseh, Kansas), KC Power, Louisville

Gracie Van Driel, 6-1, MB, Rose Hill (Kansas), Fight Club, Kansas

Savannah Vach, 5-10, S, Oviedo (Florida), OTVA, Miami

McKenna Vicini, 6-2, MB, Lexington (Kentucky) Catholic, Lexington United, Stanford

Riley Wagoner, 6-0, OH, Dublin Coffman (Dublin, Ohio), Mintonette, Hawaii

Peyton Wilhite, 6-4, RS-OH, Cathedral Catholic (San Diego, California), COAST, Georgetown

Taylor Williams, 6-3, OH, Churchill (Eugene, Oregon), NPJ, Oregon

Selina Xu, 5-11, S, Menlo School (Atherton, California), Vision, Stanford

Riley Zuhn, 6-5, OH, Fossil Ridge (Fort Collins, Colorado), NORCO, Nebraska

Top 5 Players in this Class (Rank 1-5)

1. Skylar Fields

2. Kendall Kipp

3. Caitie Baird

4. Madi Kubik

5. Selina Xu

2019 VolleyballMag.com Girls 25 Underclassmen to Watch

Naomi Cabello, 6-0, S, Jr., East Ridge (Clermont, Florida), Top Select, Texas

Anna DeBeer, 5-11, OH, Jr., Assumption (Louisville, Kentucky), KiVA, Louisville

Jade Demps, 6-2, OH, Jr., Broughton (Raleigh, North Carolina), Triangle, Wisconsin

Leilani Dodson, 6-1, MB, Jr., Nazareth Academy (LaGrange Park, Illinois), Adversity, BYU

Madie Endsley, 6-2, OH, Jr., Cathedral Catholic (San Diego, California), Coast, Washington

Annie Fitzpatrick, 6-0, OH, Jr., Trinity Catholic (Ocala, Florida), Ocala Power, Penn State

Madison Hammill, 6-0, S, Jr., Center Grove (Greenwood, Indiana), Munciana, Wisconsin)

Birdie Hendrickson, 6-2, S, Jr., Logan Rogersville (Missouri), Springfield Jrs., Florida

Nalani Iosia, 5-6, Libero, Jr., Redondo Union (Redondo Beach, California), Long Beach, Texas

Allison Jacobs, 5-11, OH, Jr., West Ranch (Stevenson Ranch, California), Legacy, UCLA

Taylor Landfair, 6-4, OH, Jr., Plainfield (Illinois) Central, Sports Performance, Minnesota

Emily Londot, 6-3, MB, Jr., Utica (Ohio), Mintonette, Ohio State

Kaya Merkler, 6-3, MB, Jr., Chapel Hill (North Carolina), Triangle VBC, North Carolina

Kaylynn Meyer, 6-3, MB, Jr., Superior (Nebraska), VC Nebraska, Nebraska

Jess Mrzuik, 5-11, OH, Jr., Mercy (Farmington Hills, Michigan), Legacy, Michigan

Iman Ndiaye, 6-1, RS, Jr., Plano (Texas) West, TAV, Penn State

Nnedi Okammor, 6-4, MB, Jr., Hebron (Carrollton, Texas), TAV, Florida

Rylee Rader, 6-1, MB, Jr., Assumption (Louisville, Kentucky), KiVA, Ohio State

Devyn Robinson, 6-0, MB, Jr., Ankeny (Iowa) Centennial, Iowa PowerPlex, Wisconsin

Reagan Rutherford, 6-0, S-RS, Jr. Ridge Point (Missouri City, Texas), Skyline, Kentucky

Melani Shaffmaster, 6-3, S, Jr., New Castle (Indiana), Munciana, Minnesota

Annabelle Smith, 6-3, MB, Jr., Carroll (Southlake, Texas), TAV, NA

Madisen Skinner, 6-2, OH, Jr., HCYA (Houston, Texas), Skyline, Kentucky

Leilah Smith, 6-4, MB, Jr., Hockaday School (Dallas Texas), TAV, NA

Tommi Stockham, 6-1, OH, Jr., Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nevada), Dig This, USC

Madison Williams, 6-2, OH, Jr., Lake Ridge (Mansfield, Texas), TAV, Texas

Note: There was a three-way tie for the 24th position, which means there are 26 underclassmen to watch on this year’s list.