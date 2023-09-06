Every Wednesday during the high school season, provided there are enough nominees from varsity coaches, VolleyballMag.com will recognize a Dream Team of high school volleyball players who were standouts the weekend before.

Most weeks, the eight-girl Dream Team will consist of the following:

Setter

Setter, S/RS or RS

OH

OH

MB

MB

Libero

DS

Players will be considered for Dream Team ONLY if they are nominated by their high school coaches using this link: https://volleyballmag.com/hs-player-of-the-week-submissions/.

Nominations will be solicited by email to high school coaches only on our email list. To sign up, follow this link: https://volleyballmag.com/hs-email-sign-up/

Note to coaches and directors: while there is no science to how we choose members of our Dream Team, performing on bigger stages will give players an edge, as will nomination forms that describe with specificity how well a player performed the previous weekend.

VolleyballMag.com HS DREAM TEAM for Sept. 6, 2023



S: Kaia Thiele, 5-11 Jr., Cornerstone Christian (San Antonio, Texas) – A UNLV recruit, Thiele set the Warriors to the title at last weekend’s Nike Tournament of Champions Southeast in Florida. Over 13 sets, the junior compiled 80 assists and 31 digs while hitting .417. She was named to the All-Tournament Team.

S/RS: Calli Kenny, 5-9 Sr., Willowbrook (Villa Park, Illinois) – Kenny, a Marquette recruit, led the 9-0 Warriors to seven wins last week, two of which were against top-ranked area teams. In a win over Lyons Township, Kenny recorded 20 kills, eight assists, seven digs and four aces. Twelve of the kills came in the decisive third set.

OH: Megan Fitch, 6-1 Jr., Cornerstone Christian (San Antonio, Texas) – Fitch was named MVP of the Nike Tournament of Champions Southeast after amassing 68 kills, 39 digs and seven aces over 13 sets.

OH: Mora Mooney, 5-11 Sr., St. Michael’s Catholic Academy (Austin, Teas) — Mooney helped SMCA to a third-place finish in a competitive 36-team tournament at Prince of Peace in Plano. She averaged an astounding 7.05 kills/set in the eight matches the team played and was even better against the best competition. Mooney is also a leading passer and defender as well as a team captain.

OH: Avery Jackson, 5-10 Sr., The Hockaday School (Dallas, Texas) – In two matches last week against formidable competition, Jackson compiled 43 kills, 38 digs, six blocks and three aces while passing a 2.6. The Stanford beach volleyball recruit also last week became the first player in school history to surpass both 1,000 career kills and 1,000 career digs. Jackson also holds five other school records in the single-match and single-season categories.

MB: Bridey Potter, 6-1 Sr., Wando (Mount Pleasant, South Carolina) – Potter was named MVP of the Porter Gaud Invitational after leading the Warriors to the title. The senior finished the tourney with 37 kills, eight blocks and seven aces.

MB: Meredith Magliolo, 6-1 Sr., Schulenburg (Texas) – Magliolo led the Shorthorns to two wins last week. Over seven sets, the senior contributed 22 kills on 29 swings, with just one error, and added nine blocks. The powerful Magliolo also is a high jump star.

Libero: Violet Poole, 5-3 Soph., Wando (Mount Pleasant, South Carolina) – Poole was named All-Tournament after helping Wando take the title at the Porter Gaud Invitational. She finished the weekend with 64 digs and seven aces and passed 71 serves at a 2.1 clip.

Also considered (by position, in order of consideration):

S: Mia Scott, 5-9 Sr., Legion Collegiate Academy (Rock Hill, South Carolina) – Scott set a new single-match school record with 50 assists against Covenant Day in a 3-1 win. Scott is one of the leaders on an 8-1 Legion team.

S: Isabel Miller, 5-7 S, Oconee County (Watkinsville, Georgia) – Miller continues to be a leader for the 14-8 Warriors. In eight sets last week, during which her team compiled a 4-0 record, Miller had 75 assists, 25 digs, eight aces, seven kills and six blocks.

S: Katie Salonga, 5-7 Sr., Foothill (Pleasanton, California) – The Colorado recruit had 72 assists last week in big wins over Branson and Campolindo. She also had six aces in the Campo win.

S: Campbell Trubey, 5-11 Jr., The Hockaday School (Dallas, Texas) – The Daisies splt matches last week, losing to elite Lovejoy in four before deating reigning 3A state champion Gunter. Trubey had 52 assists and 21 digs in those matches and achieved a milestone by surpassing 1,000 career assists.

S: Landry Zapalac, 5-5 Soph., Schulenburg (Texas) – Zapalac created diversity in the Shorthorns’ offense last week and orchestrated two wins. Over seven sets, she recorded 79 assists while adding 15 digs and five aces.

S: Sahara Morken, 5-4 Jr., Mabel-Canton (Mabel, Minnesota) – Morken has spearheaded the Cougars’ undefeated start to 2023. The 2022 First Team All-State pick led her team to a 6-0 weekend at the Floodwood Tournament. She is averaging more than 11 assists per set on the year.

S: Alexis Jodie, 5-9 Soph., River Bluff (Lexington, South Carolina) – The sophomore led the Gators to a strong finish at the Porter-Gaud Invitational last weekend. Over nine matches last week, Jodie amassed 146 assists, 54 digs and 15 kills.

S/RS: Ellie Jackson, 5-6 Jr., Columbiana (Ohio) – A starter since her freshman year, Jackson helped the Clippers remain unbeaten on the year by starring in three wins last week, in which she recorded 42 assists, 35 digs, 25 kills and eight aces. She is a leader and has been a team captain the past two seasons.

***

OH: Taylor Boyce, 5-11 Sr., Windsor (California) – The Jaguars went 4-3 over seven matches last week totaling 19 sets. Boyce was a standout, averaging five kills per set while adding 50 digs. Said coach Christen Hamilton: “As one of only two seniors starting for the young Windsor squad, her leadership has been a tremendous asset to the team’s early success.”

OH: Kylie Yen, 6-0 Sr., Palo Alto (California) – Yen had 27 kills and 11 digs in last Tuesday’s reverse sweep of Mercy of Burlingame. She had 18 of those kills in the final three sets while hitting .483, and ended the match with an ace. Two days later, she had a team-high 13 kills plus seven digs in a sweep of Homestead.

OH: Paige Bennett, 6-0 Sr., Foothill (Pleasanton, California) – Bennett led the Falcons to two big wins last week against tough opponents Branson and Campolindo. The Winthrop recruit combined for 33 kills and was especially potent against Branson, the reigning Div. I state champions, with 21 kills while hitting .470, plus seven service points.

OH: Saige Day, 5-10 Sr., Inola (Oklahoma) – A John Brown University recruit, Day helped lead Inola, ranked fifth in 4A, to sweeps of two top 20 rivals. She led the team in both kills and aces and had a combined 32 kills, 17 dgs and six aces while hitting .338.

OH: Carly O’Brien, 5-9 Sr., Dorman (Roebuck, South Carolina) – O’Brien was outstanding in the Cavaliers’ one match last week versus defending 5A champion Mauldin. The senior had 21 kills, 14 digs, hit. 500 and was perfect in serve-receive. Dorman was supposed to play in the Nike ToC Southeast but the trip was canceled due to Hurricane Idalia.

OH: Abbey Swan, 5-7 Jr., Clinton Prairie (Frankfort, Indiana) – The Gophers went 3-1 last week and would not have been nearly as competitive without Swan. The uncommitted junior amassed 84 kills over those four matches, including a school-record-tying 34 in one; and added 49 digs and 10 aces.

OH: Kylie Wilson, 5-9 Sr., River Bluff (Lexington, South Carolina) – In nine matches last week, Wilson had 73 kills and 19 digs for the Gators and passed a .210 on 47 attempts.



OH: Alli Reimer, 6-0 Sr., Parkland (Allentown, Pennsylvania) – Reimer had 21 kills last week in two wins spanning five sets. She took 41 swings and made zero errors, thus hitting and killing at the same .512 percentage. A primary passer, she also had 15 receptions at a 2.27 rate.

OH: Addie Smith, 6-0 Sr., Wando (Mount Pleasant, South Carolina) – Smith powered home 47 kills for tournament champion Wando at the Porter Gaud Invitational. She was named All-Tournament.

OH: Allison Risley, 5-11 Sr., Lafayette (Wildwood, Missouri) – Risley has helped the defending Class 5 champion Lancers get off to a 3-0 start to 2023 by averaging 3.1 kills and 2.5 digs per set, while also leading the team in serve-receive rating. The Northern Kentucky recruit, voted team captain by her peers, plays with grit and leads by example.

OH: Siena Steines, 5-11 Sr., Hinsdale Central (Hinsdale, Illinois) – A recent commit to Wesleyan University, Steines stood out for the Red Devils in their one match last week versus St. Charles East. She had six digs and two aces and hit .300 in the 2-0 win.

***



MB: Madeline Way, 6-0 Sr., Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, California) – The Trailblazers needed every one of Way’s team-high 17 kills to get by gritty Oaks Christian in five sets last week. The Hawaii recruit also had five blocks and has been coming up big all season with kills and blocks in ultimate sets. “Our team success has been in big part due to her ability to make big plays in important moments, support our group of young players with leadership and encouragement, and compete with intensity, speed and senior confidence!” noted coach Stefanie Wigfall.

MB: Riley Greene, 6-1 Jr., Cardinal Mooney (Sarasota, Florida) – Cardinal Mooney went 4-2 playing in the Nike ToC Southeast. Greene had 65 kills, 14 blocks and 10 aces for the weekend and, last night, set a school record with nine blocks.

MB: Emily Caracci, 5-9 Jr., Mount Carmel Academy (New Orleans, Louisiana) – A leader on and off the court, Caracci had 10 kills in each of the Cubs’ first two matches, including a four-set win over small-school power Metairie Park Country Day, to help the Taylor Ricaud era at the New Orleans powerhouse get off on the right foot.

MB: Kinley Soiney, 5-11 Soph., Mabel-Canton (Mabel, Minnesota) – A high-efficiency middle in her third year as a starter, Soiney has been a go-to for the Cougars in their 8-0 start, including a 6-0 record at a tournament last weekend. She has 110 kills in 162 swings on the season.

MB: Bennett Trubey, 6-5 Sr. MB, The Hockaday School (Dallas, Texas) – Against two highly-ranked opponents last week, Trubey was amazing in the middle and from the service line. The team captain had 12 kills, five aces, five blocks and five digs and provided outstanding leadership to help the Daisies split.

© 2023 VolleyballMag.com. Do not reproduce in whole or part without crediting VolleyballMag.com