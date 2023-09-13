Every Wednesday during the high school season, provided there are enough nominees from varsity coaches, VolleyballMag.com will recognize a Dream Team of high school volleyball players who were standouts the weekend before.

Most weeks, the eight-girl Dream Team will consist of the following:

Setter

Setter, S/RS or RS

OH

OH

MB

MB

Libero

DS

Players will be considered for Dream Team ONLY if they are nominated by their high school coaches using this link: https://volleyballmag.com/hs-player-of-the-week-submissions/.

Nominations will be solicited by email to high school coaches only on our email list. To sign up, follow this link: https://volleyballmag.com/hs-email-sign-up/

Note to coaches and directors: while there is no science to how we choose members of our Dream Team, performing on bigger stages will give players an edge, as will nomination forms that describe with specificity how well a player performed the previous weekend.

VolleyballMag.com HS DREAM TEAM for September 13

S: Landry Zapalac, 5-5 Soph., Schulenburg (Texas) – Zapalac led the Shorthorns to a 3-0 week. The sophomore recorded 120 assists over 11 sets while adding 22 digs, eight aces, seven kills and seven blocks. She also tied the school record for assists in a match with 59.

S/RS: Brooke Walker, 6-2 Sr., Inola (Oklahoma) – Walker led the Longhorns to a high finish at the Catoosa Port City Classic Tournament. The uncommitted senior finished the weekend with 67 assists, 57 kills, 61 digs, 10 aces and eight blocks and led Inola to wins over four state-ranked top 10 teams.

OH: Olivia Swenson, 6-3 Sr., Wayzata (Plymouth, Minnesota) – A Minnesota recruit, Swenson kept the Trojans undefeated on the season by enjoying a big, big week, which included 49 kills while hitting 0.324, passing a 2.22 on 50 receptions, serving at 93%, and tallying 30 digs, six blocks, and six assists.

OH: Kaelyn Pribl, 6-0 Sr., Millard West (Omaha, Nebraska) – Pribyl had 21 kills with only one error, and hit a blistering .488, as the Wildcats downs Class B No. 2 Bennington to win the Kearney Invite. The Southern Illinois commit is averaging nearly five kills per set on the season.

MB: Jenna Hanes, 6-3 Sr., Cathedral Catholic (San Diego, California) – Hanes, a Michigan commit, was absolutely unstoppable at the Dave Mohs Orange County Championships over the weekend. She was named tournament MVP after the Dons avenged an earlier loss with a three-set win over Mater Dei in the championship match.

MB: Julia Hunt, 6-2 Sr., Holy Cross (Covington, Kentucky) – Hunt, a Washington commit, surpassed two huge career milestones this week. On Saturday, the Washington recruit got her 500th block. She followed that up three days later with career kill No. 2,000, part of a 40-kill night in a reverse-sweep win over Scott.

Libero: Kristen Simon, 5-6 Jr., Assumption (Louisville, Kentucky) — The backcourt glue to any team, Simon was instrumental in the Rockets’ overcoming several set losses to prevail at the LIVT over an elite national field. Over 14 sets, she recorded 72 digs and passed an unreal 2.89. Simon has committed to Wisconsin.

Libero: Mia Moser, 5-5 Sr., Lafayette (Wildwood, Missouri) — The Lancers on Saturday won the Rockwood Classic, featuring some of the best teams in Missouri plus Kansas power St. James. Moser, a UIndy commit, led the way for Lafayette. She averaged more than three digs per set and passed over a 2.2 on serve receive.

Also considered (by position, in order of consideration):

S: Alexis Jodie, 5-9 Sr., River Bluff (Lexington, South Carolina) – The Gators won three times last week, including one over perennial contender Wando, thanks in large part to the work of Jodie. The senior compiled 83 assists, 34 digs and 10 kills. She has now surpassed 2,000 career assists.

S: Payton Rowell, 5-6 Sr., Pitman (Turlock, California) – Rowell had 31 assists as Pitman swept St. Francis of Sacramento on Saturday to complete a 7-0 run through the Central CA Tournament. Rowell currently leads the state in assists according to MaxPreps.

S: Isabel Miller, 5-7 S, Oconee County (Watkinsville, Georgia) – Miller had a great week leading the Warriors against tough competition at the Lovett Block Party, where the team went 3-0 in pool play before falling, 18-16 in the third set, in Gold Bracket play at the end of the day. She had 138 assists in six matches, including 31 in a three-set win over Sequoyah (last year’s #1 team in Georgia per MaxPreps). She also had eight blocks and 36 digs.

S: Samantha Roffi, 5-6 Jr., Garden City (Michigan) – The Cougars went 5-1 last week with Roffi, their floor captain and leader, guiding them. Over 15 sets, the junior amassed 79 assists, 40 digs, 20 kills and 16 aces.

***

RS: Bryanna Young, 6-2 Jr., Legion Collegiate Academy (Rock Hill, South Carolina) – Young made the All-Tournament team at the Volley with the Knights Tournament, where the Lancers went 3-2. The team added a win earlier in the week. Over 15 sets played, Young amassed 43 kills, 31 digs, nine blocks and three aces and was a stalwart in serve-receive.

RS: Julia Savois, 5-8 Jr., Mount Carmel Academy (New Orleans, Louisiana) – Savois came off the bench after Game 1 to average four kills per set in a huge five-set win over Pope John Paul II. She finished the week with 16 more kills at the McGill-Toolen Tournament in Alabama.

***

OH: Taylor Boyce, 5-11 Sr., Windsor (California) – The Jaguars defeated two state-ranked opponents last week. Over eight sets in wins over Archie Williams and Redwood of Larkspur, the senior totaled 41 kills, averaging 5.125 kills per set.

OH: Charlotte Moriarty, 5-11 Sr., Assumption (Louisville, Kentucky) – Moriarty had a huge week for the Rockets, who won the LIVT on Saturday, besting a field stacked with elite teams. The senior finished the five-match slate (14 sets) with 48 kills and 49 digs.

OH: Avery Jackson, 5-10 Sr., The Hockaday School (Dallas, Texas) – Against national power Prestonwood Christian Academy, Jackson showed why she is among the best outsides nationally. The Stanford beach volleyball recruit recorded 25 kills, 11 digs and two blocks, and passed a 2.2 on 14 touches.

OH: Gabriella Spellings, 511 Sr., St. Michael’s (Austin, Texas) – The Crusaders improved to 26-8 on the year with a 3-0 week, fueled by Spellings, who had 51 kills, including 24 in a win against rival Brentwood Christian. The University of Chicago commit averaged 5.6 kills per set and had a .586 kill percentage while also serving consistently, with 33 serves (6 aces and 25 points) and playing strong defense with 17 digs.

OH: Carlie Cisneros, 6-2 Sr., Liberty North (Liberty, Missouri) — Cisneros eclipsed 1,000 digs in her high school career in a win last week versus Lee’s Summit West. The Arizona commit is also closing in on 2,000 kills and has led the Eagles to a 7-4 overall record against very tough competition.

OH: Taylor Rice, 5-9 Jr., Woodcreek (Roseville, California) – Over seven matches last week, Rice, Woodcreek’s captain and go-to hitter, totaled 67 kills, including 19 kills in back-to-back matches.

OH: Olivia Wayne, 6-4 Jr., The Hockaday School (Dallas, Texas) – Wayne was masterful this week against national power Prestonwood Christian Academy. An outside only for the past month, Wayne contributed 14 kills, six digs and four blocks for the Daisies, and passed a 2.4 on 20 receptions.

OH: Kennedy Rouse, 5-9 Jr., Legion Collegiate Academy (Rock Hill, South Carolina) – The Lancers went 4-2 last week behind Rouse, who had 36 kills, 43 digs, 57 receptions and eight aces. She was twice Player of the Match at the Volley with the Knights Tournament, where Legion went 3-2.

OH: Kylie Wilson, 5-9 Sr., River Bluff (Lexington, South Carolina) – In three matches last week (all wins), Wilson compiled 34 kills and 25 digs. She hit .247 and passed serve 55 times at a 2.2 clip.

***

MB: Madison Eissayou, 6-0 Sr., Pitman (Turlock, California) – Eissayou was named MVP as the Pride won the Central CA Classic tournament this past weekend, finishing 7-0. The senior had eight kills and two stuff blocks in a sweep of St. Francis of Sacramento in the championship final.

MB: Olivia Miller, 6-0 Jr., Oconee County (Watkinsville, Georgia) – Miller had a monster week for the 21-9 Warriors. She amassed 47 kills, with a .462 hitting percentage; and 25 blocks in six matches. In the final match against Marist at the Lovett Block Party on Saturday, she had 10 kills and 7 blocks.

***

Libero: Nola Sevin, 5-7 Sr., Mount Carmel Academy (New Orleans, Louisiana) – The Cubs had a strong 5-2 week, which included a 5-set win over Pope John Paul II and a nice showing in Alabama at the McGill-Toolen Tournament. Over those seven matches, Sevin had 101 digs. “She is a leader for our team and always finds a way to get the job done,” said coach Taylor Ricaud. “She is a hard worker and pushes the girls to be the best that they can be.”

Libero: Siena Ebert, 5-10 Fr., The Hockaday School (Dallas, Texas) – A starter since Day 1, Ebert has risen to the occasion all season, including this week against powerful Prestonwood Christian Academy, where she contributed 22 digs and passed a 2.4 on 37 receptions.

Libero: Addi Eberhardt, 5-1 Sr., Oconee County (Watkinsville, Georgia) – Eberhardt had an outstanding, including a great weekend at the Lovett Block Party against four top 50 teams in the state of Georgia. She passed at a 98% rate in serve receive with a 2+ average, including 100% on Saturday. She had 37 digs on the week and scored 54 points serving throughout the week. Against Sequoyah, last year’s top-ranked team in Georgia, she was 11/11 in serve receive with a 2.3 average and nine digs. “It was her best single day of play in her four years for Oconee,” said coach Mark Oglesby.

Libero: Anya Pershin, 5-7 Jr., Legion Collegiate Academy (Rock Hill, South Carolina) – Pershin had a career-high 22 digs in one match for the Lancers, who went 4-2 for the week. Over those six matches, the junior totaled 70 digs, 92 receptions and 13 aces.

