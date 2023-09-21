Every week during the high school season, provided there are enough nominees from varsity coaches, VolleyballMag.com will recognize a Dream Team of high school volleyball players who were standouts the weekend before.

Most weeks, the eight-girl Dream Team will consist of the following:

Players will be considered for Dream Team ONLY if they are nominated by their high school coaches using this link: https://volleyballmag.com/hs-player-of-the-week-submissions/.

Nominations will be solicited by email to high school coaches only on our email list. To sign up, follow this link: https://volleyballmag.com/hs-email-sign-up/

Note to coaches and directors: while there is no science to how we choose members of our Dream Team, performing on bigger stages will give players an edge, as will nomination forms that describe with specificity how well a player performed the previous weekend.

VolleyballMag.com HS DREAM TEAM for September 21

S/RS: Kaylie Kofe, 5-6 Sr., Bonneville (Idaho Falls, Idaho) – Kofe, a Utah State recruit, had 204 assists, 45 kills, 25 aces and 12 blocks as the Bees had a big week, including claiming the title at the 31st Annual Bonneville Classic.

RS: Jada Aksu, 6-0 Jr., Georgetown Day School (Washington D.C.) – A power hitter, Aksu was a force in the Mighty Hoppers going 3-2 at the Endless Summer Tournament on Saturday. She scored at will from both the front and back row, tallying 49 kills to just 10 errors on 112 swings. She hit .348 against some of the best high school teams on the East Coast and added nine aces and eight blocks.

OH: Madison Quest, 6-3 Jr., Divine Savior Holy Angels (Milwaukee, Wisconsin) – The Wisconsin recruit has taken the undefeated Dashers to the top of the Wisconsin state rankings. She was at it again this past weekend at the 32-team Charger Challenge Tournament, going 7-0 on the weekend for the title. Quest contributed 73 kills, 40 4igs, 10 total blocks and 11 aces to the effort in earning All-Tournament status.

OH: Emma Segal, 5-6 Sr., Frontier (Chalmers, Indiana) – Segal terminated 82 times last week to help the Falcons to three wins last week. An IU recruit for defense, the 5-6 senior had 40 kills in the win on Sept. 14 to break her career high! Segal holds the school record for career kills (with more than 1,500) and, on Monday, broke the school record for career aces with 250. Segal added 28 digs over the three matches, along with seven aces and 61 receptions.

OH: Quinn Anderson, 6-0 Sr., Westborough (Massachusetts) – The Rangers played perennial powerhouse Barnstable on Sept. 14, winning a five-set thriller behind a career-high 39 kills from Anderson, the reigning Gatorade POY. The senior also had 14 digs, seven aces, two blocks and hit .449. Westborough is 4-0 to start the season.

MB: Manaia Ogbechie, 6-3 Jr., Oaks Christian (Westlake Village, California) – A Northwestern recruit, Ogbechie hit .510 with 21 kills, six blocks and four aces in two wins last week versus Newbury Park and Thousand Oaks. “She’s as terminal of a blocker as she is an attacker,” said coach Julie Bennett. “I’ve never seen so many hit out around her in one of our matches this week. It’s pretty fun to see the looks on our opponent’s faces when they see her in hitting warmups.”

MB: Christiana Greene, 5-9 Sr., Cardinal Newman (Columbia, South Carolina) — In wins over traditional independent school powers Porter-Gaud and Ashley Hall last week, Greene, who also plays outside, had 23 kills, seven digs and three blocks. She surpassed 1,000 career kills as well.

Libero: Sydney Little, 5-4 Sr., Ridgeview (Orange Park, Florida) – Little paced the Ridgeview defense all week, starting with 32 digs in a 3-set victory against Bartram Trail and 22 digs in a 4-set win over Bolles. She averaged 7.0 digs per set at the JJVA River City Classic, where the team finished 2nd overall. She made the All-Tournament Team and is a huge reason the Panthers were 8-1 through Saturday.

Also considered (by position, in order of consideration):

S: Clara Yu, 5-10 Sr., Georgetown Day School (Washington D.C.) – Committed to Columbia University, Yu was a lion for the Hoppers at Endless Summer on Saturday, totaling 139 assists, 32 digs, 23 aces, 15 kills and six blocks across six matches, which included five on the weekend. Her all-around excellence helped Georgetown Day score big wins over the likes of Hedgesville, Frank Cox and Musselman.

OH: Carson Carraway, 6-2 Fr., Jackson Academy (Jackson, Mississippi) – Carraway carried the Raiders to a 4-2 record against tough opponents this past week. The team’s go-to hitter despite her tender years, Carraway notched 89 kills, 38 digs an 11 aces and passed a 2.05 over17 sets. “Carson is a force and going to be one of the top prospects in the country,” said coach Mel Denson.

OH: Camryn Chatellier, 5-10 Sr. Dominican (New Orleans. Louisiana) – An LSU beach commit, Chatellier eclipsed 1,000 career kills this past weekend in tournament play, which included 14 kills and zero errors in a tough 2-1 loss to Archbishop Hannan, a result reversed two days later.

OH: Emma Quast, 5-10 Sr., Hinsdale Central (Hinsdale, Illinois) – Coach Kelly Stapleton credited Quast’s “competitive drive and fearless effort” for the Red Devils’ 4-1 record and fifth-place finish at the tough Wheaton Classic this week. The All-Tournament pick amassed 44 kills, 33 digs, eight aces, seven blocks and passed a 2.02 on 105 receptions.

OH: Avery Jackson, 5-10 Sr., The Hockaday School (Dallas, Texas) – In two matches last week covering eight sets, Jackson, a Stanford beach commit, continued to stuff the stat sheet to the tune of 38 kills, 30 digs, six blocks and four aces, while hitting almost .300 and passing a 2.4 on 42 receptions.

OH: Kayla Taylor, 5-9 Sr., Sunny Hills (Fullerton, California) – Taylor continues to shine for the Lancers. One of the state’s leading attackers, Taylor had 34 kills over eight sets in two wins last week and showed off her six-rotation ability with 19 digs and five aces. This, coming on the heels of an MVP performance, in the Division 2 tournament at Dave Mohs one week earlier.

OH: Mackenzie Anderson, 5-7 Soph., James Logan (Union City, California) – Anderson was on her game for Logan, which went 6-1 for the week, including a 4-1 showing and triumph in the Gold Bracket at the Bishop O’Dowd Invitational on Saturday. For the week, Anderson tallied 62 kills, 96 digs, 12 aces and six blocks.

OH: Natalie Carr, 5-11 Soph., Canon-McMillan (Canonsburg, Pennsylvania) – A second-year varsity player, Carr led the Big Macs to two 3-0 sweeps this week, compiling 44 kills, 12 digs and eight aces, while hitting .411.

OH: Brinley Bartlett, 5-8 Sr., Oconee County (Watkinsville, Georgia) — In five matches last week, including a 2-0 Region win over state No. 25 Hart County and a three set win over previously undefeated and No. 12 Lakeside-Evans, Bartlett had 40 kills, 28 digs and four blocks. “Her aggressive defense and timely offense was important in both of those critical matches,” noted coach Mark Oglesby.

OH: Olivia Wayne, 6-4 Jr., The Hockaday School (Dallas, Texas) – New to the outside position this year, Wayne continues to grow in the role, as evident by her 18 kills, eight digs and 2.0 passing over two matches for the Daisies last week.

MB: Molly Fitzpatrick, 5-11 Soph., Bartram Trail (Saint Johns, Florida) – Fitzpatrick earned All-Tournament Team honors for her outstanding performance at the JJVA River City Classic, averaging 2.2 kills per set with a 0.253 hitting efficiency; and adding a team-high 11 aces as her team finished second n the Coastal Division. She was lethal in the semifinal match against Tocoi Creek, finishing with 8 kills and 2 aces. “She consistently finds ways to score against opponents and is proving to be an offensive threat at both the net and service line,” said JJVA coach Meghan Magnusson.

MB: Destiny Drakeford, 6-0 Sr., Ridge View (Columbia, South Carolina) – Drakeford had 22 kills and 10 blocks for the Blazers over two matches last week.

MB: Bennett Trubey, 6-5 Sr., The Hockaday School (Dallas, Texas) – Hockaday helped the Daisies split matches against tough opponents last week. She contributed 13 kills, four blocks and five digs and hit .296 over eight sets.

Libero: Aniya Warren, 5-9 Jr., Benet Academy (Lisle, Illinois) – Warren was named MVP as Benet swept its way through the tough Wheaton Classic last week, including a finals win over previously-unbeaten Marist.

Libero: Ava Young, 5-7 Jr., Hinsdale Central (Hinsdale, Illinois) – Returning from an ankle injury suffered during club, Young came back this week stronger than ever, exclaimed coach Kelly Stapleton. In the tough Wheaton Classic, with matches against high-level Illinois teams, Young controlled the backcourt and defense for the Red Devils, who finished 4-1 in the tournament and even took a set off of Marist, the first set loss that the RedHawks had yielded to that point. In the tournament, Young had 51 digs, 17 assists, five aces and received 52 balls at a 2.12 clip. “Ava was a quiet, calming presence during high-intensity moments to keep the team on course,” Stapleton said.

