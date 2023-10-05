Every week during the high school season, provided there are enough nominees from varsity coaches, VolleyballMag.com will recognize a Dream Team of high school volleyball players who were standouts the weekend before.

Most weeks, the eight-girl Dream Team will consist of the following:

Players will be considered for Dream Team ONLY if they are nominated by their high school coaches using this link: https://volleyballmag.com/hs-player-of-the-week-submissions/. This week’s Dream Team includes an extra outside, because no defensive specialists were nominated.

Nominations will be solicited by email to high school coaches only on our email list. To sign up, follow this link: https://volleyballmag.com/hs-email-sign-up/

Note to coaches and directors: while there is no science to how we choose members of our Dream Team, performing on bigger stages will give players an edge, as will nomination forms that describe with specificity how well a player performed the previous weekend.

VolleyballMag.com HS DREAM TEAM for October 4

S: Hannah McGuire, 5-10 Sr., Saint Francis (Mountain View, California) – Coach Lake Merchen called McGuire his MVP after the first-year starter led the Lancers to an upset of defending champion Cornerstone Christian in the final of the Nike ToC Southwest, to cap a 7-0 run through the prestigious event in Phoenix.

S/RS: Tristen Raymond, 5-10 Jr., Liberty (Peoria, Arizona) – The Lions impressed against top competition at the Nike Tournament of Champions – Southwest over the weekend. The Pepperdine commit was instrumental to their fourth-place finish, as she accumulated 43 kills (hitting .420), 55 assists and 32 digs over seven best-of-three matches.

S/RS: Hayden Snodgrass, 5-9 Sr., Andover Central (Andover, Kansas) – The 32-1 Jaguars played eight matches last week, with Snodgrass, an uncommitted senior who was an all-league OH as a sophomore and all-league setter as a junior, playing a starring role in both positions. In those matches, she passed serve at a 2.19 clip, authored four aces, , had 83 kills, five blocks, 96 assists and 49 digs. She had three double-doubles and a triple-double against top 15-ranked teams in their classification. She now has more than 1,000 career assists.

OH: Ellie White, 5-11 Sr., Mother McAuley (Chicago, Illinois) – White had 14 kills, nine digs, four blocks and three aces as the Mighty Macs swept Notre Dame Academy, 2-0, on Saturday to win the annual Asics Challenge.

OH: Maya Witherspoon, 5-11 Jr., Lafayette (Wildwood, Missouri) – Witherspoon was on fire last week in three wins that pushed the top-ranked and defending state-champion Lancers to 19-2 on the season. Over nine sets, Witherspoon recorded 48 kills, seven aces, 13 digs and 18 service receptions with zero errors. The Vanderbilt recruit is a hard worker, a leader by example and, as team captain, has the respect of her teammates.

MB: Willow Watson, 6-2 Jr., Arbor View (Las Vegas, Nevada) – A dynamic middle with a fast arm and knack for finding the open space, Watson’s skill set was on display at the Nike ToC Southwest, where she earned 37 kills, hitting .586, while adding 10 digs, 10 blocks and eight aces. She remains uncommitted.

MB: Ella Fulton, 6-1 Sophomore, Saint Francis (Mountain View, California) — Over the past week, Fulton had 41 kills (hitting .413) to help the Lancers defeat rival Archbishop Mitty in league play and win the Phoenix TOC Southwest over the weekend. She also had 19 blocks during this time period, many of which came in critical moments throughout the matches.

Libero: Sam Falk, 5-5 Sr. libero, Mother McAuley (Chicago, Illinois) – Falk followed up 32 digs in a three-set loss to Assumption on Thursday, with a mind-blowing 29 digs in a 2-0 win over Notre Dame Academy two days later in the finals of the Asics Challenge.

Also considered (by position, in order of consideration):

S: Gabby Marcello, 5-9 Sr., Dominican (New Orleans, Louisiana) – Marcello’s great week included 97 assists, 29 digs and seven aces. She averaged just over 10.5 assists per set for her team and, against ED White, went over the 2,000 assist mark for her career. Said head coach Jessica Chatellier: “She has done a great job of running a balanced, fast-paced offense, which has been a huge key to our overall success at 20-1 for the season!”

S: Mariah Bostic-Jones, 5-7 Sr., Ridgeview (Orange Park, Georgia) — The senior setter recorded 43 assists and 19 digs on the week as the Panthers swept Fleming Island and St. Johns Country Day. In doing so, she surpassed 1,500 assists for her Ridgeview career.

S: Mia Scott, 5-9 Sr., Legion Collegiate Academy (Rock Hill, South Carolina) – Scott was a key part of the Lancers’ 6-1 week. The senior amassed 142 assists, 42 digs, 12 aces, 10 kills and three blocks over that span. She has surpassed 500 assists for the season.

S: Ai-Vy Ho, 5-7 Soph., The Hockaday School (Dallas, Texas) – Ho was named Player of the Match after the Daisies swept both Ursuline and John Paul II. She received attention for her play at Durango the weekend before and did not slow down in the six subsequent sets, to the tune of 37 assists, 17 digs and two kills.



OH: Maura Hambly, 5-9 Fr., Palo Alto (California) – The freshman hit .415 with 29 kills, 24 digs and five blocks to lead Paly to a pair of SCVAL wins this week. She had double-doubles in both matches, and passed over a 2.0 to help the Vikings claim sole possession of first place in league play at the season’s halfway point.

OH: Mickhaila Murray, 5-10 Sr., Flint Hill (Oakton, Virginia) – In three wins last week, all 3-0 sweeps for the 17-2 Huskies, Murray totaled 35 kills. In one match she had 15 kills, 15 digs and three aces. Her step up in production was necessary in that match because the team’s superstar, Ryla Jones, was missing due to participation at the USAV NTDP.

OH: Connor Rahn, 6-0 Sr., Middleburg (Florida) – The University of Tampa recruit was brilliant in the Broncos’ valiant fight against Trinity Christian Academy last Tuesday. Rahm had 21 kills in the four-set loss, Middleburg’s only loss since Sept. 2. Over three matches last week, Rahn recorded a total of 45 kills, 38 digs, six aces and five blocks, and hit .506. “She has been a leader on and off the court and is one of our captains this season,” said coach Meredith Forkum. Rahn has surpassed 900 career kills and 700 career digs this season

OH: Torrin Higginbotham, 6-1 Jr., Savannah Arts Academy (Savannah, Georgia) — Higginbotham hit 0.526 with 12 kills in a straight-set victory over Tattnall County last Monday, and later led the Panthers with 11 kills and 12 digs against Effingham County. The junior added six kills, two aces and seven digs as Savannah Arts (25-7) beat visiting Richmond Hill, 25-14, 25-18, on Thursday.

OH: Carly O’Brien, 5-9 Sr., Dorman (Roebuck, South Carolina) – O’Brien hit .258 over a five-day period that saw her play in a total of nine matches, including seven during a 2-5 run at the Nike ToC Southwest. “She was/is our go-to player in all situations and did not disappoint during region play and while we were in Phoenix,” said coach Paula Kirkland. “Even though small compared to some big hitters we faced in Phoenix, Carly held her own and played just as big.” In addition to strong kill totals, O’Brien totaled 87 digs, 85 good receptions, six blocks and nine aces.

OH: Addison Burke, 6-1 Jr., Legion Collegiate Academy (Rock Hill, South Carolina) – Burke led the Lancers to a 6-1 week. The junior recorded 67 kills, 34 digs, seven aces, seven blocks and 42 receptions and went over the 800-kill mark for her career.

OH: Olivia Wayne, 6-4 Jr., The Hockaday School (Dallas, Texas) – Wayne was instrumental in two Daisy sweeps last week. She passed a 2.2 on 41 receptions, had 22 kills, 18 digs, four blocks and a team-high seven aces over six sets.

OH: Mary-Grace Miles, 5-6 Sr., Northeast Academy of Aerospace and Advanced Technologies (Elizabeth City, North Carolina) – Miles led the second-year Griffins to a 1-1 record over eight sets last week, in which she compiled 33 kills, 40 digs and passed a 2.44 on 57 receptions. The team’s top server also had four aces.

MB: Julia Hunt, 6-2 Sr., Holy Cross (Covington, Kentucky) – Hunt led her team to a 2-1 record this week. The Washington recruit had 65 kills (6.5/game), 33 digs, five aces, and five blocks. She continues to be a leader on the court and contributes on both sides of the ball – leading in kills and digs.

MB: Elizabeth Wynn, 6-1 Jr., Oconee County (Watkinsville, Georgia) – The first-year starter continued her rapid progression this week as she amassed 19 blocks and hit .384 against some of the Peach State’s top teams. She also passed in one rotation at the State Prep Play Date, which is unusual for her, and was a perfect 10-for-10 on the day.



MB: Olivia Miller, 6-0 Jr., Oconee County (Watkinsville, Georgia) – With Oconee’s starting setter out, Miller set and played her usual MB position for the Warriors at the State Prep Play Date against top in-state competition. She finished the week with 29 assists, 27 kills, 18 digs and 11 blocks.

Libero: Lauren Pipitone, 5-4 Jr., Dominican (New Orleans, Louisiana) – Dominican enjoyed a 3-0 week against state-ranked teams to improve to 20-1 on the season. Pipitone’s relentless pursuit, which produced 97 digs over nine sets, set the tone and completely frustrated Dominican’s opponents.

Libero: Nola Sevin, 5-6 Sr., Mount Carmel Academy (New Orleans, Louisiana) – A natural leader and the undisputed glue to the Cubs’ team, Sebin had 46 digs and 37 receptions over two wins last week (seven sets), one of which was a four-set decision over 11-4 Mandeville.

