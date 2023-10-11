Every week during the high school season, provided there are enough nominees from varsity coaches, VolleyballMag.com will recognize a Dream Team of high school volleyball players who were standouts the weekend before.

Most weeks, the eight-girl Dream Team will consist of the following:

Setter

Setter, S/RS or RS

OH

OH

MB

MB

Libero

DS

Players will be considered for Dream Team ONLY if they are nominated by their high school coaches using this link: https://volleyballmag.com/hs-player-of-the-week-submissions/. This week’s Dream Team includes an extra OH and extra libero, because no defensive specialists and insufficient middles were nominated.

Nominations will be solicited by email to high school coaches only on our email list. To sign up, follow this link: https://volleyballmag.com/hs-email-sign-up/

Note to coaches and directors: while there is no science to how we choose members of our Dream Team, performing on bigger stages will give players an edge, as will nomination forms that describe with specificity how well a player performed the previous weekend.

VolleyballMag.com HS DREAM TEAM for October 11

S: Charlie Fuerbringer, 5-11 Sr., Mira Costa (Manhattan Beach, California) – Fuerbringer is the facilitator for one of the best offenses in the country. The Wisconsin recruit, who “can do actually anything on the court,” according to coach Cam Green, was named MVP as the Mustangs trounced a tough field to win the Redondo/Mira Costa Power Classic last weekend. “She finds a way to put our girls in good situations and puts a ton of stress on every team that’s blocking us,” Green added.



RS: Elizabeth Sessa, 6-1 Sr. RS, Hinsdale Central (Hinsdale, Illinois) – The Brown University commit had 29 kills and 11 blocks last week over 17 sets, including career kills No. 500 in a close loss to Benet Academy during tournament play.

OH: Macaria Spears, 6-4 Jr., Prestonwood Christian Academy (Plano, Texas) – With a national television audience watching on Friday, Spears lit up 2022 national champion Cathedral Catholic for 17 kills, while hitting over .500, in a sweep that avenged a loss two weeks earlier in the season. She also had 13 kills the night before in PCA’s sweep of Bishop Lynch, which improved its record to 7-0 in District play.

OH: Katie Cole, 6-1 Jr. OH, Ridgeview (Orange Park, Florida) – The former middle dominated the net this past Thursday versus Trinity Christian Academy, recording a career-high 27 kills in the five-set win, while adding four blocks. The junior averaged four kills per set and hit .588 as the Panthers wrapped up a 3-0 week.

OH: Keonahi’ilani Solaita, 5-10 Jr, Oak Hills (Hesperia, California) – Solaita had a massive week for the Bulldogs. She amassed 33 kills, hitting .458, and added 16 digs n a four-set win over Serrano, then followed up with 18 kills (hitting .536) and 18 digs in a sweep of Hesperia.

MB: Mayenabasi Akpan, 6-2 Soph, South Medford (Medford, Oregon) – Akpan is in the midst of a stretch in which she has recorded 25 or more kills three times, including 28 in a five-set win over Grants Pass on Oct. 5.

Libero: Ava Young, 5-8 Jr., Hinsdale Central (Hinsdale, Illinois) – Young recorded career ace No. 100 earlier this week versus Downers Grove North, then added on during the weekend tournament to move into second place in school history in that category. She also was outstanding in other areas as well for the Red Devils, passing a 2.18 on 59 receptions, with 60 digs and 16 assists.

Libero: Kieryn Adams, 5-3 Sr., Schulenburg (Texas) – Adams helped lead the Lady Horns to two key District wins against the school’s biggest rivals last week. She tallied 34 digs in one four-set win, then 37 in a five-set victory over Shiner. Adams also served at a 92 percent clip.

Also considered (by position, in order of consideration):

S: Maggie Rhew, 5-7 Jr., Oaks Christian (Westlake Village, California) – The Lions won twice last week, once with Rhew part of a two-setter offense and one where she ran the entire show. Over those six sets, she had 54 assists, 11 digs and three aces.

OH: Morgan Jones, 6-0 Sr., Huntley (Illinois) – Jones led the Red Raiders in kills in every match this week. The matches included an undefeated run through their own tournament on Saturday and a 10-kill performance yesterday as Huntley clinched the Fox Valley Conference title.

OH: Giana Elgarico, 5-11 Jr., Marist Catholic (Eugene, Oregon) – Elgarico slammed home 40 kills to help the Spartans, 18-1, capture the Seaside Tournament on Saturday. Elgarico was HM All-State as a sophomore.



OH: Isa Lopez, 6-0 Soph., Providence School (Jacksonville, Florida) — The sophomore outside hitter recorded a new career-high 33 kills in the five-set loss to Nease (25-15, 21-25, 25-23, 10-25, 15-13) on Thursday night.

OH: Emmrie Marx, 5- Jr. OH, Schulenburg (Texas) – Marx helped lead the Lady Horns to two key District wins against the school’s biggest rivals last week. She had 19 kills in a four-set win over Weimar and 16 kills in a five-set win over Shiner. “She is becoming a dominant hitter as we hit the second half of the district season,” said coach Donald Zapalac.

OH: Sofia Alexander, 5-6 Sr. Richardson (Texas) – Alexander reached 1,000 career kills in a match last Friday and, this week, added 25 more kills over two matches. She has had 20 matches this year with double figure kill totals and has 14 double-doubles (kills and digs) to date..

OH: DeMyah Jackson, 5-8 Sr., Oakleaf (Orange Park, Florida) – Over five matches for the Knights last weekend (three wins), Jackson recorded 35 kills, 30 digs, 10 aces and five blocks while passing a 2.5.

OH: Mishelle Dominguez, 5-7 Jr., Sultana (Hesperia, California) – The Sultans qualified for the playoffs with two banner wins. Dominguez had double-doubles in each, which were of the “must-win” variety. She had 36 digs and 10 kills in a five-set win over Hesperia, then followed up with 10 aces and 11 digs (plus seven kills) in a win over Apple Valley. She also passed a 2.4 on 35 receptions over the two matches combined.



