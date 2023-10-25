Just about every week during the high school season, provided there are enough nominees from varsity coaches, VolleyballMag.com will recognize a Dream Team of high school volleyball players who were standouts the weekend before.

The goal is for the eight-girl Dream Team to consist of the following:

Setter

Setter, S/RS or RS

OH

OH

MB

MB

Libero

DS

Players will be considered for Dream Team ONLY if they are nominated by their high school coaches using this link: https://volleyballmag.com/hs-player-of-the-week-submissions/. This week’s Dream Team includes an extra OH and extra libero, because no defensive specialists and insufficient middles were nominated.

Nominations will be solicited by email to high school coaches only on our email list. To sign up, follow this link: https://volleyballmag.com/hs-email-sign-up/

Note to coaches and directors: while there is no science to how we choose members of our Dream Team, performing on bigger stages will give players an edge, as will nomination forms that describe with specificity how well a player performed the previous weekend.

VolleyballMag.com HS DREAM TEAM for October 25

S/RS: Mikayla Haner, 5-10 Soph., Hamilton (Chandler, Arizona) – Hamilton stunned top-ranked Xavier College Prep last week in a five-set thriller that ended 20-18 in the final set. Haner more than did her part, with20 assists, 13 kills, 19 digs, five aces and three blocks.

S: Kinslee McGown, 5-10 Sr., Cleveland (Tennessee) – McGown had 37 assists and five kills to help the Raiders get by Nolensville in straight sets for the Tennessee AAA title, their second in a row.



S: Claire Smith, 5-8 Jr., Lewisburg (Olive Branch, Mississippi) – Smith had 51 assists and 11 digs to help send Lewisburg past defending champion Brandon for the 7A title. The Patriots dropped the first two sets before rallying for the win.

S: Katie Salonga, 5-7 Sr., Foothill (Pleasanton) – Salonga was instrumental in the Falcons’ three wins last week. The first, over Amador Valley¸ completed an undefeated league championship season. The latter two, five-set wins over Monte Vista and San Ramon Valley, clinched the league tournament title as well. In those three matches, covering 13 sets, the Colorado recruit totaled 128 assists. She twice also had double digit dig totals.

RS: Avery Peters, 5-11 Jr., Valley View (Jonesboro, Arkansas) – A southpaw, Peters registered 20 kills, eight digs and six blocks over two matches, both wins, to end the regular season and send the Blazers to the state tournament with momentum.

OH: Landry Braziel, 6-0 Sr., Community Christian (Norman, Oklahoma) – Powered by Braziel, arguably the best player in Oklahoma regardless of class, the Royals (38-2) won the state 4A title two Saturdays ago. Braziel had 19 kills as Community Christian won state for the third time in the past four years. The UTEP recruit finished the fall with 427 kills, the third straight season she has gone over 400 kills.

OH: Emma Brewer, 6-1 Soph., Salem Academy (Salem, Oregon) – One of the top sophomores on the West Coast, Brewer slammed home 34 kills in a Saturday showdown win over 2A state No. 1 Western Christian for the conference title. Brewer had 46 kills in a previous match versus Western.

OH: Lauren Hurst, 6-3 Jr., Cleveland (Tennessee) – Hurst was named MVP after terminating 27 times in a three-set sweep of Nolensville for the Tennessee AAA title, the second straight year that the Raiders finished on top in the state’s biggest classification.

OH: Emily Redman, 5-7 Sr., Signal Mountain (Tennessee) – A three-sport standout, Redman stood out in a big way last week for the Eagles. She was named championship match MVP after amassing 19 kills, 19 digs, four aces and three blocks in the AA title tilt.

OH: Sadie Kroeger, 5-9 Soph. OH, Providence Christian Academy (Murfreesboro, Tennessee) – Kroeger was named MVP of the Div. II-A state championship after she amassed 30 kills, six digs and two aces in leading PCA to the title, its first in program history.

OH: Cam Chatellier, 5-10 Sr., Dominican (New Orleans) – An LSU beach commit, Chatellier showed off her all-around game by recording 31 kills, 23 digs and two blocks in a tough loss to Mt. Carmel. The team recovered to win a huge tournament that weekend, highlighted by a win over state No. 2 Archbishop Hannan.

OH: Carson Carraway, 6-2 Fr., Jackson Academy (Jackson, Mississippi) – Carraway had 19 kills, 19 digs and three blocks to help the Raiders overcome Madison-Ridgeland in five sets for the MAIS Div. I title, their fifth in a row.

OH: Taylor Boyce, 5-11 Sr., Windsor (California) – Boyce averaged 6.43 kills over eight sets last week to help Windsor win league for the second straight year.

OH: Sofia Gonzalez, 5-7 Soph., Lake Cormorant (Mississippi) – The 6A Miss Volleyball winner lived up to her talent in the state championship match, as the sophomore went off for 22 kills, 10 digs and two blocks in the sweep.

OH: Paige Bennett, 6-0 Sr., Foothill (Pleasanton, California) – Bennett was instrumental in the Falcons’ three wins last week. The first over Amador Valley¸completed an undefeated lague championship season. The latter two, five-set wins over Monte Vista and San Ramon Valley, clinched the league tournament title as well. In those three matches, covering 13 sets, the Winthrop recruit amassed 60 kills and 40 digs.

MB: Emily Caracci, 5-9 Jr., Mount Carmel Academy (New Orleans, Louisiana) – A leader on and off the court, Caracci had 18 kills and five us in a must-win to secure the district championship for the Cubs.

MB: Manaia Ogbechie, 6-3 Jr., Oaks Christian (Westlake Village, California) – The Northwestern recruit had 15 kills and six blocks and hit .500 as the Lions defeated state-ranked South Pasadena in the Southern Section Div. II playoffs on Saturday.

Libero: Kaylee Lowther, 5-4 Sr., Jackson Academy (Jackson, Mississippi) – Lowther had 34 digs to help JA overcome Madison-Ridgeland for a fifth straight MAIS Div. I title.

Libero: Aniya Warren, 5-9 Jr., Benet Academy (Lisle, Illinois) – Warren was named MVP of the very competitive Autumnfest Tournament held two Saturdays ago, Warren has been named MVP on three tournaments this year. She led Benet in digs and passer rating.



Also considered (by position, in order of consideration):

S: Isabel Miller, 5-7 Sr. S, Oconee County (Watkinsville, Georgia) – In four matches two weeks ago, including a come-from-behind win over a Morgan County team that ousted Oconee in the state playoffs last year, Miller piled up 121 assists, 42 digs and eight blocks. Oconee entered the playoffs as a No. 2 seed.

S: Ridglee Thompson, 5-7 Sr., Har-Ber (Springdale, Arkansas) – Thompson quarterbacked the Wildcats to two wins last week, including one over a Fayetteville team that had not to an in-state team in 2+ years. The senior averaged more than 10 assists per set and also recorded double figure digs in both matches.

S: Olivia Callipo 6-0 Jr., Middleburg (Florida) — Callipo led the Middleburg offense to a 0.383 hitting efficiency through the FHSAA District 4-5A tournament, recording 62 assists (10.3 assists per set) en route to the Broncos’ second straight district championship. “The junior setter has elevated her game just in time for post-season, quickly identifying her hot hitters and setting them up to score,” said Meghan Magnusson of JJVA.

S: Jordan Czajkowski, 5-11 Jr., Divine Savior Holy Angels (Milwaukee, Wisconsin) – Czajkowski, a Belmont recruit, helped the Dashers sweep in their regional finals last week. She had 36 assists and 11 digs, both team highs, as well as two blocks and three kills. Those assists put her over 1,000 assists for the year.

***



RS: Madeleine Dimitre, 5-7 Sr., University (San Francisco, California) – A natural defender who plays front row because she’s needed in all six rotations for the Red Debils, Dimitre passed a 2.4 in two league tournament matches last week, added 15 digs and strong serving. “Madeleine is a unique player who sets the competitive tone in practices and matches and helps the team however she’s asked,” said coach Bob Hillman.

***

OH: Quinn Anderson, 6-0 Sr., Marlborough (Massachusetts) – In three victories covering 10 sets, Anderson compiled 62 kills, 29 digs and eight aces. The Rangers are 15-1 on the season.

OH: Mila Chan, 5-9 Sr., University (San Francisco, California) — Chan dominated the BCL-West tournament, hitting 0.365 with 24 kills and only 5 errors across 6 sets. “She’s an outstanding all-around player who – in addition to taking more than 30% of our swings – received 25% of serves and hovered around 2.0,” said coach Bob Hillman. “For those efforts, along with great serving, blocking, and defense, she was named tournament MVP.”

OH: Breanna McKnight, Sr., Amite (Louisiana) – The team captain led the Warriors in kills, digs and service receptions last week in addition to serving 10 aces. “She stands out as an on-court coach by calling out plays and location of the ball,” said coach Kenneth Pitcher. “She has a genuine feel for the game.”

OH: Addison West, 6-1 Soph., Skutt Catholic (Omaha, Nebraska) – West stood out in a big conference win over Duchesne on Oct. 12. The sophomore had 14 kills and hit .520 in the sweep.

OH: Jady Mape, 5-9 Soph., Oaks Christian (Westlake Village, California) – Mape had 10 kills and 10 digs, passed a 2.0 and hit .360 as Oaks Christian got by state-ranked South Pasadena in a four-set playoff win Saturday in the Southern Section.



OH: Sadie Kokur, 5-11 Soph., Oaks Christian (Westlake Village, California) – Kokur had 14 kills as Oaks Christian got by state-ranked South Pasadena in a four-set playoff win Saturday in the Southern Section.

***

MB: Annika Wilbanks, 6-0 Jr., Valley View (Jonesboro) – Wilbanks had 15 kills and six blocks and was critical in two Blazer wins heading into the state tournament.

MB: Finn Higginbotham, 6-3 Sr., Savannah Arts Academy (Savannah, Georgia) — Higginbotham was exceptional in the opening round of the GHSA 2A state playoffs, earning 14 kills on 27 attempts with no errors as Savannah Arts defeated Spencer, 3-0. She continued as the go-to player for the Panthers, adding 10 kills and 4 aces in Saturday’s sweep over Richmond County Tech Career, advancing Savannah Arts into the state quarterfinals for the second straight season.

***

Libero: Alex Gonzalez-Orozco, 5-6 Sr., Gering (Nebraska) – An amazing court leader with more than 450 digs on the year, Gonzalez-Orozco recorded 98 digs during a recent three-match stretch and is averaging almost six digs per set on the year. “She is an amazing court leader and reads so well,” said coach Amanda Cochran.

Libero: Bailey Montgomery, 5-6 Jr., Fleming Island (Florida) – Montgomery had 14 digs and passed a 2.33 in a three-set win over Oakleaf recently. She now has surpassed 300 digs for the season and 500 for her career.

© 2023 VolleyballMag.com. Do not reproduce in whole or part without crediting VolleyballMag.com