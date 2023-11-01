Just about every week during the high school season, provided there are enough nominees from varsity coaches, VolleyballMag.com will recognize a Dream Team of high school volleyball players who were standouts the weekend before.

The goal is for the eight-girl Dream Team to consist of the following:

Setter

Setter, S/RS or RS

OH

OH

MB

MB

Libero

DS

Players will be considered for Dream Team ONLY if they are nominated by their high school coaches using this link: https://volleyballmag.com/hs-player-of-the-week-submissions/. This week’s team includes three outsides because no defensive specialists were nominated.

Nominations will be solicited by email to high school coaches only on our email list. To sign up, follow this link: https://volleyballmag.com/hs-email-sign-up/

Note to coaches and directors: while there is no science to how we choose members of our Dream Team, performing on bigger stages will give players an edge, as will nomination forms that describe with specificity how well a player performed the previous weekend.

VolleyballMag.com HS DREAM TEAM for November 1

S/RS: Isabella Lagemann, 5-11 Sr., Benton (Arkansas) – Lagemann was named state tournament MVP in leading the Panthers to another state title. Not only did the senior contribute 18 kills, 20 assists, 19 digs and three blocks in the 5A championship final, she had the go-ahead kill with the score tied 10-10 in Game 5.



S: Isabel Miller, 5-7 Sr., Oconee County (Watkinsville, Georgia) – Miller had 64 assists, 35 digs and three blocks over eight sets in Oconee wins over Morgan County and Hart County to earn a return trip to the Georgia AAA finals.

OH: Regan Harp, 6-1 Sr., Fayetteville (Arkansas) – The state’s kill leader added 29 more in an MVP performance at the 6A state tournament. Fayetteville won its fourth straight title.

OH: Alayna Opatz, 5-6 Soph., Monticello (Minnesota) – Opatz led Monticello to two playoff sweeps last week in the Section quarterfinals and semifinals. She stuffed the stat sheet with 20 kills (hitting .667), 10 digs, six aces and zero errors on 16 receptions while passing 2.69.

OH: Alexis Keeter, 6-0 Sr., Grafton (Yorktown, Virginia) – Keeter had 21 kills on Tuesday to help Grafton capture a district title for the fourth straight year. Over her four-year career, the four-year starter, who is committed to Florida Gulf Coast University for beach volleyball, is closing in on 1,500 career kills and 1,100 career digs.

MB: Brooklynn Moore, 5-11 Jr. MB, Glenbard South (Glen Ellyn, Illinois) – Moore set a school record for kills in a playoff match with 21 as the Raiders overcame Hinsdale South in a three-set regional final. “We just moved her all over the floor and she was absolutely dominant,” said coach Chad Grant.

MB: Jordyn Washington, 5-11 Jr., Andover Central (Andover, Kansas) – Washington played fearlessly in the postseason for the Jaguars. She hit .623 with 37 kills and 12 blocks over the past week in helping her team to fifth place in the 5A state tournament. Said coach Kayla Weidert: “As a middle, she put herself in great positions and in the right gaps to score, and read a fast, and strong attack to tally some big blocking numbers in the last week.”

Libero: Rylee Walker, 5-8 Sr., Brookland (Arkansas) – Walker was named tournament 4A MVP after amassing 28 digs and three aces in the championship match for the senior-laden Bearcats, who finished the



Also considered (by position, in order of consideration):

S: Brielle Galli, 5-9 Jr. S, Windsor (California) – Galli averaged 12 assists per set, including a career-high 49 in a four-set win over Las Lomas, to help propel the Cougars into the North Coast Section Div. 2 semifinals.

S: Madeline Le Francois, 5-9 Sr., Mammoth (Mammoth Lakes, California) – Le Francois had 62 assists, 15 digs and seven kills in two playoff wins last week. The top-seeded Huskies won again last night – Le Francois had 36 assists, 11 digs and five kills – and will play tomorrow for the Central Section Div. IV title.

S: Alaysia Mason, 5-1 Sr., Amite Magnet (Amite City, Louisiana) – A competitor and true team player, Mason sparkled in a win over Independence with seven kills, three assists and four aces.



RS: Addi Krieger, 6-2 Jr., Wando (Mount Pleasant, South Carolina) – Krieger was a huge contributor (10 kills; four blocks) in Wando’s five-set win over Lexington to keep its season alive. The Warriors won last night as well and will play Dorman on Saturday for the South Carolina AAAAAA title.

OH: Sami Blackett, 6-1 Sr., Orem (Utah) – Orem won a state 4A title for the first time in 42 years behind Blackett, who authored seven kills, two aces in a block in the decisive fourth set alone.

OH: Paige Felder, 6-2 Jr., Parowan (Utah) – Parowan repeated as Utah 2A champions, and were undefeated along the way. Felder was the catalyst in the state championship match versus Kanab, producing 22 kills and four aces in the four-set win.

OH: Kate Walsh, 5-10 Sr., Sandburg (Orland Park, Illinois) – Walsh’s best work has come in the postseason for the Eagles. She had nine kills in the deciding third set of the regional final versus Homewood-Flossmoor to help Sandburg extend its regional championship streak to 19 straight. Walsh finished that match with 18 kills – six more than her previous career high – plus eight digs and two blocks.



OH: Emma Quast, 5-10 Sr., Hinsdale Central (Hinsdale, Illinois) – The Washington University (St. Louis) commit was a stalwart in two Red Devil playoff wins last week. The senior hit .409 in regional play, passed serve at a 2.38 clip and added five digs.

OH: Paige Bennett, 6-0 Sr., Foothill (Larkspur, California) – Bennett had 12 kills and five digs in the Falcons’ sweep of Vintage in the North Coast Section Div. 1 quarterfinals. Bennett currently has 470 kills and 255 digs on the season.

OH: Bellamie Buess, 5-10 Soph., Skyview (Nampa, Idaho) – Buess is quickly becoming the most dominating hitter in the state. The sophomore terminated at will times to help the Hawks to another Idaho 4A title.



OH: Olivia Tenedora, 5-4 Sr., Mammoth (Mammoth Lakes, California) – Tenedora had 25 digs, 18 kills and three aces in two playoff wins last week. The Huskies won again last night – Tenedora had nine kills and 10 digs – and will play tomorrow for the Central Section Div. IV title.

OH: Milla Knight, 5-10 Sr., Mammoth (Mammoth Lakes, California) – Knight had 23 kills and 12 digs in two playoff wins last week. The Huskies won again last night – Knight had 12 kills – and will play tomorrow for the Central Section Div. IV title.

MB: Olivia Miller, 6-0 Jr., Oconee County (Watkinsville, Georgia) – Miller hit .423 with 23 kills and five blocks over two matches to help the Warriors get to the Groegia AAA championship match for the second year in a row.

MB: Molly Ryan, 5-9 Jr., Windsor (California) – Ryan, who has really elevated her game during the playoffs, hit .431 this past week for the Jaguars, who won two rounds to reach tonight’s North Coast Section semifinals in Div. 2. Over seven sets of play, she had 24 kills. Her averaged of 3.4 kills per set is more than double her season’s average.

Libero: Joely Tankersly, 5-5 Fr., Har-Ber (Springdale, Arkansas) – Tankersley averaged 4.2 digs per set facing many of the top attackers in the state and was named to the 6A All-State Tournament Team for her efforts.



Libero: Kait Vogel, 5-7 Fr., Foothill (Pleasanton, California) – Vogel contributed seven digs, six aces and 23 service points to Foothill’s quarterfinal playoff sweep of Vintage. The Falcons take on Amador Valley tonight with a berth in the North Coast Section Div. 1 finals on the line.

Libero: Jenna Lynch, Sr., Mammoth (Mammoth Lakes, California) – Lynch had 24 digs and received 40 serves in two playoff wins last week. The Huskies won again last night and will play tomorrow for the Central Section Div. IV title.

