Just about every week during the high school season, provided there are enough nominees from varsity coaches, VolleyballMag.com will recognize a Dream Team of high school volleyball players who were standouts the weekend before.

The goal is for the eight-girl Dream Team to consist of the following:

Note to coaches and directors: while there is no science to how we choose members of our Dream Team, performing on bigger stages will give players an edge, as will nomination forms that describe with specificity how well a player performed the previous weekend.

VolleyballMag.com HS DREAM TEAM for November 8

S/RS: Hannah Parant, 6-1 Sr., Mountain Brook (Birmingham, Alabama) – Parant, a Crimson Tide pledge, was named 6A MVP after recording 35 assists, 10 kills, 10 digs and two aces in the Spartans four-set win over Saraland for the title.



S: Malayah Long, 6-0 Sr., Lincoln Southwest (Lincoln, Nebraska) – Long, a Marquette recruit, recorded 31 assists, 13 digs, three kills, two aces and two blocks as LSW swept Papillion-La Vista to win its first Class A volleyball title in 17 trips to the state tournament.

OH: Carly O’Brien, 5-9 Sr., Dorman (Roebuck, South Carolina) – O’Brien’s illustrious career came to a magnificent close on Saturday, as she recorded 27 kills, 18 digs, two blocks and an ace in Dorman’s win over Wando for the large-class state title.

OH: Madison Quest, 6-3 Jr., Divine Savior Holy Angels (Milwaukee, Wisconsin) – The Badger pledge recorded 24 kills, 15 digs and five aces to help the 47-1 Dashers get by Oconomowoc in five sets to repeat as Wisconsin Division 1 champions.

OH: Payton Petersen, 5-11 Sr., Dike-New Hartford (Dike, Iowa) – Petersen led the Wolverines to the 2A title on Saturday, their third in four seasons. Petersen, who notched 20 kills, six digs and four blocks in the championship match, and averaged more than six kills per set over three matches, was named tournament MVP, just as she had the two previous title runs during her tenure with the school.

MB: Logan Wiley, 6-2 Sr., Alpharetta (Georgia) – The Georgia 6A POY lived up to her billing on Saturday with 12 kills, five blocks, five digs and two aces in a sweep of Pope for the state title.

MB: Ryla Jones, 6-3 Sr., Flint Hill (Oakton, Virginia) – The 31-3 Huskies leaned on Jones to win their conference tournament last week. Flint Hill had three sweeps, during which Jones, a Pittsburgh recruit, had 29 kills. She hit .550 with 13 kills in the championship match.

Libero: Juliet Galla, 5-9 Sr., McGill-Toolen (Mobile, Alabama) – Galla had 26 digs against powerful Bob Jones to lead the Dirty Dozen to a repeat title in 7OHA and their 23rd all-time.

Also considered (by position, in order of consideration):

S: Macy Hinshaw, 5-9 Sr., Hamilton Southeastern (Fishers, Indiana) – Hinshaw, a Santa Clara commit, had 38 assists, 16 digs and three kills, as part of a two-setter offense, in leading HSE to a four-set win over Castle in the 4A championship match to cap a perfect 33-0 season.

S: Claire Crawford, 5-11 Jr., Pleasant Hill (Oregon) – Crawford was masterful in leading the Billies to their first state title appearance in 3A and was instrumental in helping her outgunned team hang in versus Sisters in the championship match. She finished the final match with 34 assists over four sets, plus 17 digs, eight kills and two blocks.

S: Campbell Trubey, 5-10 Jr., The Hockaday School (Dallas, Texas) – Trubey had three of the best matches of her career to lead the Daisies to their second Southwest Preparatory Conference title in three years. In three sweeps, she amassed 68 assists and 18 digs and four of her hitters hit better than .400.

S/RS: Isabelle Bardin, 6-3 Jr., Flint Hill (Oakton, Virgina) – Bardin switched to the outside in the conference tournament final and was the Huskies’ go-to hitter. She had 10 kills, nine digs and five assists and was key to slowing Jada Aksu, Georgetown Day’s powerful right side.

S: Bella Zinone, 5-7 Sr., Wando (Mount Pleasant, South Carolina) – Zinone had 21 assists and 17 digs to help the Warriors overcome Ashley Ridge to reach the state AAAAA finals, then had 24 assists and 11 digs in a four-set loss to Dorman for the title.

RS: Lilly Lansing, 6-0 Sr., Jesuit (Portland, Oregon) – Lansing had 17 kills, eight digs and three big blocks to help the Crusaders rally from behind to win the state 6A title. Lansing was Jesuit’s most consistent and consistently impactful played all season long.



RS: Addi Krieger, 6-1 Jr., Wando (Mount Pleasant, South Carolina) – Krieger had 13 kills and five solo blocks to help the Warriors reach the South Carolina AAAAA championship match, then had 13 kills and four blocks in the finals versus Dorman, a match that Dorman won in four sets.

OH: Maya Witherspoon, 5-11 Jr., Lafayette (Wildwood, Missouri) – Witherspoon had 21 kills, 10 digs, three aces and two blocks in a sweep of Francis Howell, which gave the Lancers their second straight Missouri Class 5 title.

OH: Charlotte Moriarity, 5-11 Sr., Assumption (Louisville, Kentucky) – Moriarity had 18 kills and 16 digs to lead the Rockets past defending champion Notre Dame Academy for the Kentucky single-class state title.

OH: Kortney Doman, 5-9 Sr., Crane (Oregon) – Doman had 37 kills and four aces as the Mustangs got past St. Paul in four sets to win their first Oregon title in 1A.

OH: Gracie Vohs, 6-0 Sr., Sisters (Oregon) – Vohs was named Player of the Match and to the All-State Tournament Team for her play over two days at the Oregon 3A tournament. The St. Mary’s recruit came through with 20 kills and 18 digs for the Outlaws in their championship match victory over Pleasant Hill.

OH: Avery Jackson, 5-10 Sr., The Hockaday School (Dallas, Texas) – The Stanford beach recruit made the final weekend of her indoor career memorable as she helped lead the Daisies to three sweeps at the SPC tournament. Over nine sets, she amassed 90 kills (hitting .561), and added 37 digs and six aces while passing a 2.1.

OH: Asia Harvey, 6-1 Jr., Sandy Creek (Tyrone, Georgia) – Harvey amassed 17 kills and 17 digs in the Patriots’ sweep of Oconee County in three deuce sets.

OH: Finley Marine, 5-9 Soph., Portland Christian (Portland, Oregon) – Marine had 30 kills and the title-clinching ace for the Royals, who dethroned two-time defending 2A champion Salem Academy in a thriller. PC, which counts Olympian Kim Hill as an alumna, won its first state title since 2018.

OH: Marley Pratt, 5-8 Sr., Maple Mountain (Spanish Fork, Utah) – Pratt had 18 kills, 10 digs and three aces to lead the Golden Eagles past Bountiful for their first 5A state title.

OH: Sadie Ross, 6-3 Soph., Jesuit (Portland, Oregon) – Ross had 15 kills and hit .353 to help Jesuit, the 6A runner up the previous two seasons, rally from a two-set deficit to defeat Oregon City on Saturday for the 6A title. Ross was also strong in serve-receive.

Libero: Paisley Douglas, 5-5 Sr., Skutt Catholic (Omaha, Nebraska) – Douglas, a USC commit, had 22 digs to help the SkyHawks upend dangerous Norris in three sets for their ninth straight Nebraska Class B title.

Libero: Gwen Grigsby, 5-3 Sr., Harbor (Santa Cruz) – Grigsby led the Pirates to a Central Coast Section title for the first time in almost 30 years. The Cal State Bakersfield beach volleyball recruit helped harbor avenge defeat to Mercy Burlingame in the 2022 section final by averaging 18 digs per match and passing a 2.2.

Libero: Addy Azavedo, 5-6 Jr., Jesuit (Portland, Oregon) – Azavedo had 14 digs and two aces and helped steady Jesuit when it trailed two sets to none in the 6A championship match. The Crusaders went on to win in five to avoid finishing second for the third straight year. “Addy has been strong for us all season as our libero,” said coach Teresa Zimmerlee. “She has a great serve and steps up on defense with some outstanding plays to keep us in the tightest matches.”