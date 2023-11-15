Just about every Wednesday during the high school season, VolleyballMag.com recognizes a Dream Team of high school volleyball players who were standouts the week before.

Most weeks, the eight-girl Dream Team will consist of the following:

Setter

Setter, S/RS or RS

OH

OH

MB

MB

Libero

DS

Players will be considered for Dream Team ONLY if they are nominated by their high school coaches using this link: https://volleyballmag.com/hs-player-of-the-week-submissions/. This week’s team includes three outsides because no defensive specialists were nominated.

Nominations going forward will be solicited by email to high school coaches only on our email list. To sign up, follow this link: https://volleyballmag.com/hs-email-sign-up/

Note to coaches and directors: while there is no science to how we choose members of our Dream Team, performing on bigger stages will give players an edge, as will nomination forms that describe with specificity how well a player performed the previous weekend.

VolleyballMag.com HS DREAM TEAM for November 15



S: Maria Drapp, 5-9 Sr., Mercy McAuley (Cincinnati, Ohio) – The Bradley University recruit collected 46 assists and added 12 digs, five kills and two aces to lead Mercy McAuley past Gilmour Academy in a five-set thriller for the Ohio Div. II title.





S/RS: Isabelle Bardin, 6-3 Jr., Flint Hill (Oakton, Virginia) – The Huskies won their 13th VISAA Division I state championship over the past 14 seasons and Bardin had a huge role in the outcome. For the first two sets, Bardin set and hit on the right and helped slow down Bishop O’Connell’s Div. I recruit. In set four, Bardin moved to the left pin and excelled there as well. She finished the four-set win with 18 kills, 14 digs, 20 assists, two huge blocks and two aces. “Her ability to play anywhere we need her to was key in winning the state championship,” said coach Jenna McGann.

OH: Teraya Sigler, 6-2 Jr., Horizon (Scottsdale, Arizona) — Arguably the best player nationally in the 2025 class, Sigler, a Nebraska recruit, recorded 30 kills and 29 digs to lead Horizon past Millennium in five sets for the Arizona 5A title. The Huskies won their third straight championship by winning the first two sets in overtime and then holding on against a tough Tiger team.

OH: Lydia Chinchar, 6-1 Fr., Carrollwood Day (Tampa, Florida) – One of the nation’s elite freshmen, Chinchar recorded 35 kills, 19 digs and 2.5 blocks to lead the Patriots past Westminster Christian for their first Florida title in Class 3A.

OH: Elise Marchal, 6-0 Sr., Kings (Kings Mill, Ohio)–Marchal set an Ohio state tournament record with 28 kills in a three-set match as Kings overcame Olentangy Orange to win its first-ever Division I title. Marchal, an App State signee, finished the state tournament with 47 kills, 23 digs, four blocks and three aces. Kings became the first public school from Southwest Ohio to win a Division I title in almost 30 years.



MB: Jackie Taylor, 6-1 Sr., Gulliver Prep (Miami, Florida) – The daughter of former NFL great Sean Taylor had a monster match to lead the Raiders past Bishop Moore for the Florida 4A title, their first. The North Carolina signee amassed 26 kills and 6.5 blocks for a Gulliver team three years removed from a one-win season.



MB: Adrianna Arquette, 6-0 Sr., Kamehameha-Kapalama (Honolulu, Hawaii) — One year after missing the state tournament for the first time in 21 years, Kamehameha sits stop the Hawaii volleyball scene once again. Sparked by Arquette, a University of Hawaii recruit, the Warriors defeated ILH rival Punahou in four for the Div. 1 title. Arquette was named Most Outstanding Player after delivering 17 kills, 18 digs and six blocks.

Libero: Bella Lee, 5-5 Sr., Plant (Tampa. Florida) – Lee, a Florida Gator recruit, had 30 digs to lead the Panthers past Winter Park in three sets for the Florida 7A title. The Panthers have now won 12 titles all-time.

Also considered (by position, in order of consideration)

S: Stella Swenson, 6-2 Sr., Wayzata (Plymouth, Minnesota) – Swenson, a University of Minnesota signee, had 32 assists and five kills to help the Trojans sweep three close sets versus New Prague in the Minnesota 4A championship match. The win capped a perfect 34-0 season for Wayzata and was the Trojans’ fourth straight state title with Swenson running the offense.

S/RS: Addy Horner, 6-3 Jr., St. Francis (Wheaton, Illinois) – One of the top juniors in the country, Horner put on a show in leading the Spartans to a repeat title in Illinois Class 3A. She had 12 kills, 13 assists, six digs and two aces in a 26-24, 27-25 semifinal win over Morton. She then stuffed the stat sheet in the three-set final versus Lincoln, recording 13 kills, 23 assists, 17 digs and three blocks.

S: Chloe Elarton, 6-0 Jr. S, Valor Christian (Highlands Ranch, Colorado) – Elarton recorded 57 assists, 22 digs, three blocks and two aces in a tough five-set Colorado 5A championship match win over Fossil Ridge. The Eagles have now won 58 straight matches and two titles over the past two years.

S: Abby Yoder, 5-10 Sr., Kings (Kings Mill, Ohio) — The Ohio State signee contributed 38 assists, nine digs, four kills and two aces as the Knights overcame Olentangy Orange to capture their first Ohio Division I state title.

S: Gabby Marcello, 5-8 Sr., Dominican (New Orleans, Louisiana) – Marcello recorded 63 assists and 16 digs to help Dominican win its fourth straight Louisiana Div. I title, in four sets over perennial power Mount Carmel.

S: Molly Pietlock, 5-6 Sr., Tower Hill (Wilmington, Delaware) — Pietlock recorded 8 kills, 18 assists, 12 digs and 3 blocks to lead the Hillers to a repeat title in Delaware. Tower Hill, seeded ninth, upset top-seeded St. Mark’s in the final, with Pietlock earning her 1,000th career assist during the match.

S: Clara Yu, 5-10 Sr., Georgetown Day (Washington D.C.) – Yu contributed 25 assists, 14 digs, four and three aces as Georgetown Day dominated Jackson-Reed to take the District of Columbia title, its second in as many years. The Mighty Grasshoppers did not drop a set throughout the DCSAA tournament.

S: Sahara Morken, 5-4 Jr., Mabel-Canton (Mabel, Minnesota) – Morken helped the Cougars place third in the Minnesota 1A State Tournament. In three tournament matches covering 12 sets, Morken amassed 137 assists and 60 digs. She made the All-State Tournament Team for the second straight year.

S: Landry Zapalac, 5-5 Soph., Schulenburg (Texas) – Over 13 sets last week, in three wins that sent the Shorthorns on to the 2A state tournament, Zapalac totaled 136 assists, including 58 in the regional semifinal and 44 in the regional final.

***

OH: Ayanna Watson, 6-4 Soph., Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nevada) – Watson had 32 kills and 14 digs to help the Gaels dethrone Coronado in four sets for the Nevada 5A title. Gorman was undefeated all year against in-state competition.

OH: Ellie White, 5-11 Sr., Mother McAuley (Chicago, Illinois) – White, a University of Michigan setter recruit, led the Mighty Macs to a second straight Illinois Class 4A title while hitting on the outside. The senior recorded a double-double (10 kills; 10 digs) in a semifinal sweep of Barrington, then produced 18 kills and eight digs in Mother McAuley’s 2-1 win over mighty Benet Academy for the title in a rematch of last year’s championship showdown.



OH: Delaney Russell, 5-10 Sr., Valor Christian (Highlands Ranch, Colorado) – Russell had 24 kills, 15 digs and five aces in a tough five-set Colorado 5A championship match win over Fossil Ridge. The Eagles have now won 58 straight matches and two titles over the past two years.

OH: Tekoa Barnes, 5-9 Jr., Boca Raton Christian (Boca Raton, Florida) – The Blazers came within a breath of the Florida 2A title this week, thanks to Barnes. The Oklahoma recruit terminated 38 times and had 25 digs, two aces and two blocks in the five-set loss.

OH: Camryn Chatelier, 5-10 Sr., Dominican (New Orleans, Louisiana) – Chatelier capped an amazing four-year career with 24 kills and 21 digs as Dominican got by Mount Carmel in four for the Louisiana Div. I title, the fourth straight for the school.

OH: Connor Rahn, 6-1 Sr., Middleburg (Florida) – Rahn amassed 24 kills and 13 digs in the Broncos’ sweep of Barron Collier for their first Florida 5A title. Rahn is a University of Tampa recruit.

OH: Devyn Wiest, 6-2 Jr., O’Connor (Phoenix, Arizona) – Wiest had 18 kills, 17 digs and five assists to help O’Connor cap an historic season with the Arizona 6A title, a four-set triumph over Perry. Wiest has committed to Utah.

OH: Maggie Dostic, 6-1 Jr., Plant (Tampa, Florida) – Dostic, one of the top juniors in the Sunshine State, had 18 kills and 16 digs to lead the Panthers past Winter Park in three sets for the Florida 7A title. The Panthers have now won 12 titles all-time.



OH: Kourtney Grossman, 6-0 Sr., Billings West (Billings, Montana) – The Eastern Washington recruit had 16 kills,. 11 digs and three aces as the Grizzlies capped a 31-0 season with a four-set win over Bozeman for the Montana AA title.

OH: Sami Soderlund, 6-2 Jr., Seacrest Country Day (Naples, Florida) – Soderlund, a Georgetown recruit, delivered 25 kills and 10 assists to help the Stingrays win a third straight 2A title, in five over Boca Raton Christian. One of the kills was the match winner for Seacrest, which set a school record for wins in a season with 29.

OH: Gigi Artiles, 6-2 Jr., Westminster Christian (Miami, Florida) – Artiles had 26 kills and 22 digs, but the Warriors still fell short in the Florida 3A title match for the third consecutive year.



OH: Ella Kratochvil, 5-10 Sr., Pequot Lakes (Minnesota) – Kratochvil had 20 kills and 11 digs to lead the senior-dominated Patriots to the Minnesota Class 2A title, their first in program history.

OH: Sophia Bonnaffee, 5-7 Sr., Archbishop Hannan (Covington, Louisiana) – A four-year starter, Bonnaffee had 24 kills and 10 digs to propel the Hawks past E.D. White in straight sets for the Louisiana Div. III title. With Bonnaffee anchoring the lineup, the Hawks won state three of the past four years.



OH: Angelina Guerrero, 5-8 Sr., Durango (Las Vegas, Nevada) – Guerrero put the Trailblazers on her back and led them to the Nevada 4A title, in four over Legacy. The senior finished the championship match with 32 kills, 18 digs and three aces.

OH: Emmrie Marx, 5-9 Jr., Schulenburg (Texas) – Marx had 44 kills over three matches last week to lead the Shorthorns to the UIL 2A state tournament. One of her 20 kills in the Regional final was No. 500 on the year.

***

MB: Rylee Pitney, 6-3 Sr., Wasilla (Alaska) – Alaska’s top player this year, Pitney backed up her credentials by scoring the first and last points of the 4A final, and many in between, as Wasilla became the first school to win 4A other than Dimond or South Anchorage in 17 years. She was named Most Outstanding Player for her efforts.

MB: Meredith Magliolo, 6-1 Sr., Schulenburg (Texas) – Magliolo had 30 kills and 16 blocks over three match wins to help send the Shorthorns to the 2A state semifinals. She was particularly potent in two fifth sets in the regional tournament, including delivering the kill that sent Schulenburg on to State.



***



Libero: Evie Huang, 5-4 Soph., Flint Hill (Oakton, Virginia) – Huang’s defense was critical to the Huskies winning another VISAA Div. I title this week. She had 29 digs, two aces and four assists in a semifinal sweep, then recorded 27 digs and three aces and went on a crucial serving run in the final to help Flint Hill overcome Bishop O’Connell in four sets.

Libero: Abby Romero, 5-5 Sr., Immaculate Heart Academy (Washington Township, New Jersey) – Romero had 23 digs to lead IHA past Paul VI for the New Jersey Non-Public A title. The Blue Eagles have won state 15 of the past 16 years.

Libero: Nola Sevin, 5-6 Sr., Mount Carmel Academy (New Orleans, Louisiana) – Sevin had 40 digs and 18 receptions over four sets for the Cubs, who could not overcome Dominican in the Louisiana Div. I title tilt.

Libero: Kieryn Adams, 5-3 Sr., Schuleburg (Texas) – Adams had 75 digs over 10 sets to help Schulenburg get past two regional opponents to make the UIL 2A state tournament. She surpassed 1,000 digs for the season in the regional final.

© 2023 VolleyballMag.com. Do not reproduce in whole or part without crediting VolleyballMag.com