Former Olympian Courtney Thompson joins Gold Medal Squared staff

Gold Medal Squared recently announced a partnership with two-time Olympic indoor-medalist Courtney Thompson, who will become a member of the GMS volleyball advisory staff.

Gold Medal Squared, founded in 1985, notes that through its volleyball education and innovations more than 1,000 programs at every level of the sport have won championships using the principles learned at GMS events.

Thompson’s resume includes winning the 2005 NCAA championship with Washington, playing on the 2014 USA world-championship team and, of course, in two Olympics, getting silver in 2012 and bronze in 2016.

Thompson also is one of the founders of the Give It Back Foundation, an organization that raises money for local charities; and current works as a mindset coach with both her alma mater and Compete to Create, a culture-accelerant company founded by Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll and Dr. Michael Gervais.

“Having Courtney at our events over the past year has been an incredible treat for our attendees, Gold Medal Squared co-founder and former BYU men’s coach Chris McGown said. “She brings humility, enthusiasm, energy and curiosity in a way that completely connects her with the audience.

“Her inclusion on our advisory staff ensures we’ll get to see even more of her and that her talents are more fully integrated into what we teach. Every day you get to spend with Courtney is a great day and I’m thrilled that more coaches will get direct access to her experience.”

GMS director and U.S. men’s assistant coach Mike Wall added: “We are excited to have Courtney as a part of our staff for so many reasons. First of all, she has this amazing energy. It’s infectious. She delivers amazing messages through her volleyball experiences and we couldn’t have picked a better individual with more knowledge about the game to help relate to what high school and club coaches do.”

Thompson is excited about her new role.

“I hope we’re empowering every kid with the tools and knowledge to be their best so they can enjoy the pursuit of what’s possible,” Thompson said. “The best way to do that is to empower coaches to do the same.”

McGown and Wall added that GMS “is thrilled to nurture a partnership with such an accomplished and inspiring person. We have every faith Courtney will bring an infectious enthusiasm to GMS as she does in every other area of her life.”

For more information on GMS, visit www.goldmedalsquared.com or email info@goldmedalsquared.com.