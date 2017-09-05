Great efforts spice NCAA volleyball POW roundup, from Pilar to Dimke

Great performances nationwide punctuate the VolleyballMag.com weekly POW roundup.

POWs, of course, are players of the week and we do our best to list the honorees from all 32 Division I conferences here.

This week’s report includes Pilar Victoria of Arkansas, whom the SEC made its offensive POW after averaging 6.73 kills per set. It has Creighton setter Lydia Dimke, who not only set well, but hit .520. And Maddie Palmer of Radford, for the second straight week the Big South POW.

With most precincts reporting, here is this week’s POW roundup:

ACC

Co-Player of the week: Notre Dame junior outside Rebecca Nunge

Co-Player of the week: Miami junior setter Haley Templeton

Freshman: Virginia Tech outside Ester Talamazzi

Worth noting: Nunge had 29 kills in 63 attempts with just two errors and hit .429. Templeton had 128 assists in three matches to go with 16 digs, 13 kills and seven blocks. Talamazzi had 38 kills and 28 digs in three matches.

The complete ACC release

Big 12

Offensive: Kansas senior right side Kelsie Payne

Defensive: Iowa State sophomore libero Hali Hillegas

Freshman: Texas outside Lexi Sun

Worth noting: The Big 12 no longers has a POW news release. It announces the names of three winners on Twitter @Big12Conference

Big Ten

Player of the week: Penn State senior middle Haleigh Washington

Defensive: Nebraska senior middle Briana Holman

Setter: Minnesota junior Samantha Seliger-Swenson

Freshman: Wisconsin setter Sydney Hilley

Worth noting: Two middles and two setters got the honors. Washington averaged 2.4 kills, 1.4 blocks and hit .500 as the Nittany Lions beat then-No. 1 Stanford and Texas A&M. Holman averaged 2.8 kills and 2.0 blocks and hit .525. Seliger-Swenson averaged 14 assists per set in three sweeps, while Hilley averaged 12.89, also in three sweeps.

The complete Big Ten release

Pac-12

Offensive: Oregon State senior outside Mary-Kate Marshall

Defensive: Utah senior middle Tawnee Luafalemana

Freshman: Utah outside Dani Barton

Worth noting: Marshall averaged 4.7 kills, 2.3 digs and more than half a block as the Beavers went 3-0. It’s the first time an Oregon State player has won the offensive award since 2012. Luafalemana averaged 3.58 kills, 1.8 blocks and hit .297. Barton had 19 kills, hit .415 and had 12 blocks in three matches.

The complete Pac-12 release

Southeastern Conference

Offensive: Arkansas senior outside Pilar Victoria

Defensive: Alabama junior libero Quincey Gary

Setter: Georgia sophomore Meghan Donovan

Freshman: Georgia liberto Kendall Glover

Worth noting: The SEC has to be pleased that none of the four honorees are from the top four teams. Victoria, who missed all of last year with an injury, is red hot. She averaged 6.73 kills and hit .381, including 34 kills against K-State. Gary averaged 5.83 digs, Donovan averaged 13.2 assists and had 18 digs and three blocks.

The complete SEC release