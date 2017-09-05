Great efforts spice NCAA volleyball POW roundup, from Pilar to Dimke

Great performances nationwide punctuate the VolleyballMag.com weekly POW roundup.
POWs, of course, are players of the week and we do our best to list the honorees from all 32 Division I conferences here.
This week’s report includes Pilar Victoria of Arkansas, whom the SEC made its offensive POW after averaging 6.73 kills per set. It has Creighton setter Lydia Dimke, who not only set well, but hit .520.And Maddie Palmer of Radford, for the second straight week the Big South POW.
With most precincts reporting, here is this week’s POW roundup:
ACC Co-Player of the week: Notre Dame junior outside Rebecca Nunge Co-Player of the week: Miami junior setter Haley Templeton Freshman: Virginia Tech outside Ester Talamazzi Worth noting: Nunge had 29 kills in 63 attempts with just two errors and hit .429. Templeton had 128 assists in three matches to go with 16 digs, 13 kills and seven blocks. Talamazzi had 38 kills and 28 digs in three matches. The complete ACC release
Big 12 Offensive: Kansas senior right side Kelsie Payne Defensive: Iowa State sophomore libero Hali Hillegas Freshman: Texas outside Lexi Sun Worth noting: The Big 12 no longers has a POW news release. It announces the names of three winners on Twitter @Big12Conference
Big Ten Player of the week: Penn State senior middle Haleigh Washington Defensive: Nebraska senior middle Briana Holman Setter: Minnesota junior Samantha Seliger-Swenson Freshman: Wisconsin setter Sydney Hilley Worth noting: Two middles and two setters got the honors. Washington averaged 2.4 kills, 1.4 blocks and hit .500 as the Nittany Lions beat then-No. 1 Stanford and Texas A&M. Holman averaged 2.8 kills and 2.0 blocks and hit .525. Seliger-Swenson averaged 14 assists per set in three sweeps, while Hilley averaged 12.89, also in three sweeps. The complete Big Ten release
Pac-12 Offensive: Oregon State senior outside Mary-Kate Marshall Defensive: Utah senior middle Tawnee Luafalemana Freshman: Utah outside Dani Barton Worth noting: Marshall averaged 4.7 kills, 2.3 digs and more than half a block as the Beavers went 3-0. It’s the first time an Oregon State player has won the offensive award since 2012. Luafalemana averaged 3.58 kills, 1.8 blocks and hit .297. Barton had 19 kills, hit .415 and had 12 blocks in three matches. The complete Pac-12 release
Southeastern Conference Offensive: Arkansas senior outside Pilar Victoria Defensive: Alabama junior libero Quincey Gary Setter: Georgia sophomore Meghan Donovan Freshman: Georgia liberto Kendall Glover Worth noting: The SEC has to be pleased that none of the four honorees are from the top four teams. Victoria, who missed all of last year with an injury, is red hot. She averaged 6.73 kills and hit .381, including 34 kills against K-State. Gary averaged 5.83 digs, Donovan averaged 13.2 assists and had 18 digs and three blocks. The complete SEC release
America East As we posted this, the AE had not yet released this week’s POWs. If we get them, we’ll update.
American Athletic Offensive: Wichita State junior outside Tabitha Brown Defensive: Tulsa sophomore libero Taylor Horsfall Worth noting: Brown led the 6-0 Shockers by averaging 4.58 kills, 2.67 digs and .58 blocks while hitting .316 in 12 sets. Horsfall averaged 6.18 digs per set. The complete American Athletic release
Atlantic Sun Player of the week: Lipscomb junior outside Carlyle Nusbaum Defensive: Kennesaw State senior libero Katarina Morton Freshman: USC Upstate right side Lily Dempsey Worth noting: Nusbaum made it back-to-back and won the honor for the eighth time after averaging 5.0 kills per set in three matches to go with 29 total digs. Morton averaged 5.1 digs per set in five matches, while Dempsey averaged 3.8 kills. The complete ASUN release
Atlantic 10 Co-Players of the week: Fordham sophomore right side Olivia Fairchild and VCU junior middle Tori Baldwin Defensive: VCU sophomore middle Jasmin Sneed Rookie: La Salle freshman outside Samantha Graver Worth noting: It was a good week to be a VCU middle. Baldwin had an attack percentage of .456 and averaged 2.5 kills and 1.57 blocks, while Sneed averaged 1.69 blocks and also had 21 kills in four matches. Fairchild, who won the award last week, had 42 kills, 32 digs and five blocks in four matches. Graver had 64 kills in four matches to go with 37 digs. The complete A-10 release
Big East Player of the week: Creighton senior setter Lydia Dimke Defensive and Freshman: Marquette libero Martha Konovodoff Worth noting: Dimke led the Bluejays, the top-ranked team in the VBM Mid-Major Poll, by averaging 9.67 assists, 2.44 digs. 1.58 kills, 1.0 blocks and .78 aces. She also hit .520. Konovodoff averaged 5.25 digs. The complete Big East release
Big South Co-Player of the week: High Point junior right side Katie Tylman Co-Player of the week: Radford senior outside Maddie Palmer Defensive: Radford senior libero Kaylor Nash Freshman: Presbyterian middle Allie Wright Worth noting: Tylman hit .427 and averaged 3.42 kills and .83 blocks. Palmer, last week’s POW, averaged 3.77 kills, 2.92 digs and .85 blocks. She also had six aces. Nash averaged 3.8 digs, while Wright averaged 3.73 kills and hit . 350. The complete Big South release
Big Sky Offensive: Portland State sophomore outside Caitlin Bettenay Co-Defensive: North Dakota sophomore libero Alivia Fraase Co-Defensive: Portland State junior middle Mikaelyn Sych Worth noting: Bettenay averaged 4.55 kills and 2.73 digs. Fraase had 62 digs in 18 sets, while Sych had 27 blocks in three matches. The complete Big Sky release
Big West Player of the week: Cal Poly sophomore outside Torrey Van Winden Worth noting: Van Winden averaged 5.56 kills and hit .349 over three matches. Others nominated were Rachel Diaz (CSUN); Megan Kruidhof (Long Beach State); Emily Allen (UC Davis); Haley DeSales (UC Irvine); Fabiana Rosas (UC Riverside); McKenna Granato (Hawai‘i) The complete Big West release
Colonial Athletic Association Offensive: College of Charleston senior middle Krissy Mummey Defensive: James Madison senior libero Taylor Austin Rookie: Hofstra freshman outside Ivania Ortiz Worth noting: Mummey’s Cougars went 4-1 as she averaged 3.29 kills and hit. 408 to go with 11 blocks. Austin had 64 digs in three victories and leads the CAA with 6.3 digs per set. Ortiz had 51 kills, 33 digs and five aces in three matches. The complete Colonial release
Conference USA Offensive: Charlotte senior middle Tatyana Thomas Defensive: Charlotte sophomore libero Yumi Garcia Setter: Western Kentucky senior Jessica Lucas Freshman: Southern Miss outside Chandler Marshall Worth noting: Thomas had 11 blocks, a school record, against UNCG. She hit .512 and averaged 3.12 ills and 1.69 blocks for four matches. Teammate Garcia won the award for the second straight week after averaging 6.31 digs. Lucas averaged 10.54 assists, and also hit .318. Marshall had 53 kills, 42 digs and seven blocks in three matches. The complete C-USA release
Horizon League Offensive: Northern Kentucky sophomore outside Laura Crawford Defensive: Northern Kentucky freshman libero Ashton Terrill Worth noting: It was a good week for the Norse. Crawford averaged 4.4 kills, while Terill averaged 4.8 digs. The complete Horizon release
Ivy League The Ivy League has started its 2017 season but not its recognition of its top players.
Metro Atlantic Player of the week: Fairfield sophomore outside Mayda Garcia Libero: Niagara senior Rylee Hunt Rookie: Canisius freshman outside Claire Leonard Worth noting: Garcia averaged 3.29 kills and 3.14 digs, Hunt averaged 5.2 digs and Leonard averaged 3.43 kills. The complete MAAC release
Mid-American As we posted this, the MAC had not yet released this week’s POWs. If we get them, we’ll update.
Mid-Eastern Player of the week: Maryland Eastern Shore junior outside Lucia Babic Defensive: Bethune-Cookman senior libero Rechez Lindsay Setter: Morgan State sophomore Roi Wallace Rookie: Bethune-Cookman freshman outside Jordan Jefferson Worth noting: Babic hit .450 over 16 sets, Lindsay averaged 4.4 digs, Jefferson had 41 kills in three matches and Wallace averaged 10.58 assists. The complete MEAC release
Missouri Valley Player of the week: Missouri State senior middle Lynsey Wright Defensive: Illinois State junior libero Courtney Pence Freshman: Valparaiso libero Rylee Cookerly Worth noting: Wright averaged 3.08 kills and .092 blocks while hitting .492. Pence averaged 7.18 digs in three matches, while Cookerly averaged 7.1 digs. The complete Valley release
Mountain West Offensive: Boise State senior outside hitter Sierra Nobley Defensive: Colorado State sophomore middle Kirstie Hillyer Worth noting: Nobley averaged 6.45 kills over three matches, including 32 against Sacramento State. Hillyer not only averaged 1.54 blocks, she had 35 kills and hit .582. The complete Mountain West release
Northeast Conference Player of the week: Central Connecticut freshman outside Samantha McCreath Defensive: LIU Brooklyn sophomore libero Natalia Rivera Rookie: McCreath Worth noting: McCreath took two awards after averaging 3.36 kills, 3.45 digs and .82 blocks. Rivera, the defensive POW for the second straight week, averaged 6.29 digs. The complete Northeast release
Ohio Valley Offensive: Murray State sophomore outside Rachel Giustino Defensive: Austin Peay sophomore libero Ginny Gerig Setter: Austin Peay junior Kristen Stucker Newcomer: Morehead State freshman outside Lauren Rokey Worth noting: Giustino had 63 kills, eight aces and hit .321 in three wins. Gerig averaged 4.67 digs. Stucker not only had 144 assists in but 44 digs in three matches. And Rokey had 42 kills, 33 digs and four aces in three matches. The complete OVC release
Patriot League Player of the week: American junior outside Aleksandra Kazala Rookie: Navy freshman outside Maddi Sgattoni Worth noting: Kazala had a big week, including 25 kills while hitting .564 against Harvard. Sgattoni averaged 2.79 kills and 2.21 digs as she took the honor for the second straight week. The complete Patriot release
Southern Conference Offensive: Wofford sophomore outside Catie Cronister Defensive: UNCG junior libero Christina Gregory Worth noting: Cronister had 62 kills in four matches and hit .317. Gregory averaged 4.67 digs. The complete SoCon release
Southland Conference Offensive: Stephen F. Austin junior outside Haley Coleman Defensive: Stephen F. Austin sophomore middle Shayla Eagleton Worth noting: It was a good week to be with SFA, which went 5-0. Coleman had 49 kills and hit .348, while Eagleton had 20 blocks and also hit .329. The complete Southland release
Southwestern Not available as we posted.
Summit Offensive: North Dakota State senior setter Brianna Rasmusson Defensive: North Dakota State freshman middle Bella Lien Worth noting: Rasmusson averaged 10.2 assists and had 14 blocks — two solo — in three matches. Lien had 14 blocks, two solo. The complete Summit release
Sun Belt Offensive: Coastal Carolina senior outside Leah Hardeman Defensive: Arkansas State freshman libero Tatum Ticknor Setter: Louisiana senior Jessica Bartczyszyn Freshman: Appalachian State freshman middle Kara Spicer Worth noting: Hardeman averaged 4.18 kills and hit .327. Ticknor averaged 5.27 digs and leads the league. Bartczyszyn averaged 11.06 assists over five matches. And Spicer had 47 kills and hit .440 in three matches. The complete Sun Belt release
West Coast Player of the week: BYU junior outside Veronica Jones-Perry Worth noting: The Cougars improved to 6-0 as Jones-Perry averaged 4.7 kills and 1.5 digs. Also Nominated: Ashlyn Fleming, Pacific; Kaylie Loewen, Gonzaga; Reghan Pukis, Portland; Blossom Sato, Pepperdine; Savannah Slattery, Loyola Marymount; Roxie Wiblin, San Diego. The complete WCC release
Western Athletic Player of the week: Utah Valley senior middle Madison Dennison Worth noting: Dennison averaged 3.46 kills and 1.38 blocks. She leads the league with 37 blocks this season. Also nominated were Haylee Roberts of CSU Bakersfield, Chicago State’s Carmen Carvajal, Teagan DeFalco of Grand Canyon, Kansas City’s Mykal Sadler and Barbara Silva of UT Rio Grande Valley. The complete WAC release