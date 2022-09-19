As the NCAA volleyball season heads into conference play, the first four weeks feel like 6 degrees of Stanford separation. The Cardinal beat Florida, lost to Texas, lost to Penn State, beat Minnesota, beat Nebraska and lost to Louisville.

So veteran coach Kevin Hambly has a pretty good perspective on the top of the field, or, as we’ve been calling it, Texas and the peloton. He joins the Big Ten Network’s Emily Ehman and VolleyballMag.com editor Lee Feinswog for the first half of the Zoom. Then Emily and Lee go all volleyball-geekdom kicking around a few different subjects and looking ahead to the next week: