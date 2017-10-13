Video chat with NC State coach Linda Hampton-Keith

NC State started the NCAA college volleyball season 5-6, but has since gone 6-0 in conference play and is tied with Pittsburgh atop the ACC.

The Wolfpack’s early season losses were to strong programs, including twice to Kansas, to Florida, Michigan, Auburn and Missouri State.

Second-year coach Linda Hampton-Keith said neither she nor her players were concerend with the tough early season going and now it’s paying off. NC State is off to its best ACC start since 1988.

We caught up with Hampton-Keith on Thursday morning as she was preparing for home matches Friday against Virginia and Sunday against Virginia Tech: