All of us at VolleyballMag.com wish you and yours a happy and healthy holiday season, and thank you for all of your support throughout the year.

2020 is going to be the best year yet for our sport and we can’t wait to chronicle it for you. And if you have any thoughts, criticisms, attaboys or story ideas, drop us a note at ed@volleyballmag.com or lee@volleyballmag.com.