Hayley Bush, meet Haley Bush: We interview the Purdue setter and Drake hitter

For the purpose of the interview, and to avoid confusion, there was Boiler Bush and Bulldog Bush as Hayley Bush, the setter for Purdue, and Haley Bush, the hitter for Drake, met for the first time in this Zoom.

Boiler Bush is a 5-foot-10 redshirt senior from Union, Kentucky, who was a VolleyballMag.com third-team All-American last spring after leading the Big Ten in assists.

Bulldog Bush is a 6-2 outside hitter from Waukee, Iowa, who was the Missouri Valley Conference player of the year last spring and a VolleyballMag.com honorable-mention All-American.

Get to know the Bushes, Hayley and Haley, in this really fun visit:

